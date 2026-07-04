Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

The 51st match will see Melbourne Stars play against Brisbane Heat for the second time in the Big Bash League 2022-23. The match will take on 22nd January 2023 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

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Melbourne Stars have played 12 matches in the league so far and have only 3 wins in their bag. They are the first team in the Big Bash League to get eliminated from the tournament and are currently in the last position of the points table with 6 points. Melbourne Stars now have just 2 matches left in the league stage of the Big Bash League and will look forward to finishing the tournament by winning those 2 matches in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat is still running in the race of qualifiers as they have won 3 consecutive matches. They too have 2 matches left in the league stage and winning those 2 matches can get them a place in the top four of the points table with 15 points.

It was a pretty average-scoring game in the previous match with Melbourne Stars. Nick Larkin's innings of 58 runs in just 36 balls helped Melbourne Stars post a target of 160 runs for Brisbane Heat to chase. Apart from Nick Larkin, Beau Webster was the only batsman who got some runs(36) in that game.

Liam Hatcher and Adam Zampa did an amazing job by trying their best to stop Brisbane Heat from chasing the target. They both took 2 wickets each in the second innings with an economy of 7.2 and 8 respectively.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat last played against Hobart Hurricanes on 20th January 2023. Brisbane Heat finally managed to register 3 consecutive wins in the tournament after having a tough tournament at the start. Matt Renshaw piled up some runs for his team with his innings of 41 runs off 31 balls. He was the top batsman for Brisbane Heat in the first innings as no other batsman could cross even the 35 runs mark.

Bowling second, Brisbane Heat restricted Hobart Hurricanes to just 150 runs by taking 6 wickets in 20 overs and won the game against them. Michael Neser picked up 3 wickets in the second innings and also kept the scores in check with an economy of 6.8.

This is a golden chance for the Brisbane Heat to get in the top four of the points table with 13 points.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat is in desperate need of a win against Melbourne Stars in the upcoming game of the Big Bash League 2022-23. Brisbane Heat last won against Hobart Hurricanes in their previous fixture, while Melbourne Stars last won against Adelaide Strikers on 12th January 2023.

Moreover, Melbourne Stars have performed awfully in the entire tournament as they could manage only 3 wins after playing 12 matches. However, it is not the same for Brisbane Heat who finally made a comeback when they needed it the most. We back Brisbane Heat to win the next match with a 65/35 winning possibility.

Our Prediction

We are predicting Brisbane Heat to win this forthcoming fixture against Melbourne Stars given their previous performance and form against each other on 16th January 2023.

Our Prediction - Brisbane Heat will win on Sunday against Melbourne Stars.

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Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars & Betting Tips 2022

4 matches have been hosted at the Gabba, Brisbane so far all being high-scoring and one-sided games. Brisbane Heat has won 3 out of 4 matches played over here in this edition of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

We can expect a win from the Brisbane Heat side with a first-inning score of more than 160 runs. Finally, we are taking the side of Brisbane Heat to win the 51st match of BBL.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

In 3 out of 4 matches played at the Gabba, Brisbane, the team winning the toss has opted to bat first and won. The average first-inning score here is 150 plus runs. The hosts of the venue have over 75 per cent success ratio at this surface by batting first. The pitch is quite balanced and helps both the spinners and pacers. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and defend the target.

The Gabba, Brisbane has been a batting paradise for the batter as seen in the recent matches played over here.

Weather Report

The temperature expected at The Gabba, Brisbane is going to shuffle around 27°C on Sunday, 22nd January 2023. Wind current on the match day can assist the bowlers with the new ball. There is very less possibility of precipitation during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about par score and DLS coming into the play on Sunday for the 51st match of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Liam Hatcher Bowler Nick Larkin Batsman Clint Hinchliffe Batsman Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Thomas Rogers Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Webster Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars is in the last rank of the points table and is out of the league. If they lose against Brisbane Heat in the next game, Melbourne Stars would be the first team in this Big Bash League to lose 3 consecutive matches thrice in one season. Only Nick Larkin and Beau Webster are carrying the baggage of scoring big runs for the Melbourne Stars. The bowling line-up has Nathan Coulter-Nile, their highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 14 wickets and still has just 3 wins in the tournament.

Melbourne Stars will look forward to winning their last 2 league matches and ending the tournament on a high note.

Players to watch out for Melbourne Stars in this match are - Beau Webster and Adam Zampa.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Sam Billings

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jimmy Peirson Captain and Wicket Keeper Sam Billings Batsman Michael Neser Batting All-rounder Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Matt Renshaw Batsman Max Bryant Batsman James Bazley Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat had some hiccups at the start of the tournament. The last time they served a victory was on 20th January against Hobart Hurricanes. They will be playing their 13th match of the season.

Brisbane Heat needs to do something mystical to qualify further in the tournament. Brisbane Heat needs their opening pair Usman Khawaja and Josh Brown to maximise the benefit of the powerplay in the next match.

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are the players to watch out for from the Brisbane Heat camp.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars have played 17 matches against each other of which the Melbourne Stars have managed to win 7 games and Brisbane Heat 10 matches

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars - 17 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 10 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 7 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Melbourne Stars to win the game is 2.16, while the odds for Brisbane Heat winning this match is 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman, Joe Clarke played crucial innings in their game against Melbourne Renegades and we expect him to anticipate the same in the next match. The top batsman odds for Joe Clarke are @4.5.

Matt Renshaw has been terrific for Brisbane Heat. He looked in good shape in the last fixture but could not convert his innings. Things can be different this time around with the odds of @4.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Team Bowlers

Liam Hatcher bowled fabulously for Melbourne Stars in the last fixture against Brisbane Heat. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars once again at the odds of @4.32.

Michael Neser took 3 wickets in the last game between Hobart Hurricanes. He can repeat his performance with the odds of @8.