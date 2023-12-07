BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction BRH 54 % Chance of Winning MST 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.766 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It is time for another exciting season as we gear up for the 13th edition of Big Bash League and we have a banger of a match on the cards to kick start the season. The runner up of the last season Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars lock horns in the first match of BBL 2023 on Thursday, 7th December 2023. The match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane and the scheduled start time is 1:45 pm IST and 6:15 pm local time.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat came up short and lost the finals against the Perth Scorchers by five wickets in BBL 12. Colin Munro returns to the Brisbane Heat for a second stint in his BBL career and the other key signings for the Heat are Sam Billings. One of the newest signings in the BBL this season is that of the big hitting left arm fast bowling all-rounder from Essex, Paul Walter. The Heat has a young and exciting bowling attack that can trouble the finest T20 batsman. The unavailability of Micheal Neser, Matthew Renshaw and Jimmy Pearson will dent the Heat’s chances of winning against the Stars.

Melbourne Stars had a forgettable season the last time around where they finished dead last with three wins from 14 matches. The Stars missed the services of Glenn Maxwell in BBL 12 and his return provides the much needed balance to the squad. Maxwell has been in phenomenal form and the Stars will rely on “The Big Show” to fire big time. Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter Nile are the other key players to watch out for in the season opener.

Brisbane Heat’s chance of winning: 54%

Melbourne Stars chance of winning: 46%

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Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Betting Tips

Glenn Maxwell to hit over 2.5 fours @ 2.18 (Parimatch)

Maxwell has been in top form over the last two months and has been averaging 3.5 fours per match in T20s in 2023. If you're looking for a winning bet, this might be the perfect one for you. We predict that Glenn Maxwell will hit over 2.5 fours against the Brisbane Heat.

Match Prediction Best Odds Usman Khawaja to score over 25.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Usman Khawaja to hit over 3.5 fours 2.08 Bet on Parimatch Glenn Maxwell to hit over 2.5 fours 2.18 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Toss Prediction

We can expect a good batting surface at the Gabba, Brisbane in the season opener where the batters need not worry about the inconsistency of bounce. The team batting first won six of the last seven BBL matches played at Brisbane and we expect the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at The Gabba, Brisbane on Thursday, 7th December is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 81% humidity, 2% precipitation and wind blowing at 5 km/h. During the match, it is going to be hot and humid throughout the game and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Brisbane Heat Players List

Usman Khawaja, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Paul Walter, Jack Wildermuth

Brisbane Heat Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Josh Brown Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Colin Munro Batsman Sam Billings Wicket Keeper Paul Walter All-rounder Max Bryant Batsman Spencer Johnson Bowler Jack Wildermuth Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Recent Form

Brisbane Heat won three and lost two of the last five matches played against Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars Players List

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, and Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson, Imad Wasim

Melbourne Stars Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Nick Larkin Batsman Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batsman Tom Rogers All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Brody Couch Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Usama Mir Bowler

Melbourne Stars Recent Form

Melbourne Stars won two and lost three of the last five head to head matches played against Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head Record

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars clashed in 18 BBL matches. Brisbane holds a record of 11-7 against Melbourne Stars. Out of the 11 wins against the Stars, Brisbane won seven batting first and four matches batting 2nd, While Melbourne Stars won four matches batting first and three matches batting second.

Total Matches Played: 18 matches

Brisbane Heat Won: 11 matches

Melbourne Stars Won: 7 matches

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

Total aggregate runs to be over 311.5 @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

The total aggregate scores in the last five matches played at The Gabba in the Big Bash League are 372, 312, 312, 433 and 326. All the aggregate scores have been over 311 runs and expect another high scoring game as it is going to be a flat track for the season opener that favours the batsman. It is a sure shot bet that the total aggregate runs score will be over 311.5 runs.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars T20 The Gabba, Brisbane Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.957 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Colin Munro to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat @ 4.72 (Parimatch)

Colin Munro has hit scores of 36 and 44 in the AbuDhabi T10 league and he looks to be in good form ahead of the first match of the season. The left hander scored 278 runs in eight matches in BBL 12. We expect him to come good on the opening night and be the top scorer for Brisbane Heat.

Glenn Maxwell to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars @ 3.73 (Parimatch)

Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest hundred in T20I for Australia against team India in his last outing. He has been in phenomenal touch over the last month and no doubt there is only one batsman that can be picked when he is at his best. We predict Glenn Maxwell to continue his good form and deliver another match winning knock against the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Matthew Kuhnemann to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat @ 4.30 (Parimatch)

The unorthodox left arm spinner took 16 wickets in 18 matches and was the second best bowler for Brisbane Heat. The pitch is expected to be an absolute belter that favours the batsman but most of the Melbourne Stars batters struggle against left arm spinners. We expect Matthew Kuhnemann to come good and be the top bowler.

Nathan Coulter Nile to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars @ 3.73 (Parimatch)

Coulter Nile is one of the most experienced bowlers in the Big Bash league. He took 16 wickets in 11 matches last season and finished as the leading wicket taker for the Stars. He bowls in the death overs and has a high chance of picking up wickets. We back Coulter Nile to kickstart the season on a good note and be the top bowler for the Stars.