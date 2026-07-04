Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat is all set to lock horns with Perth Scorchers for the first time in the season for the 33rd match of the Big Bash League at Perth Stadium, Perth on 7th January 2023.

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Brisbane Heat will play their 8th game of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and their 1st match against Perth Scorchers after ending their previous match with no result against Sydney Sixers. Brisbane Heat is on the verge of getting eliminated in the tournament if they continue with their losing streak and is currently in the second last spot of the points table with 5 points and a net run rate of -0.804. Perth Scorchers on the other hand are now habitual of being at the top of the points table. They have 10 points to their name with a net run rate of +0.733.

In the previous game, Perth Scorchers broke their 4 matches winning streak against Sydney Thunder. Perth Scorchers couldn’t defend the target against Sydney Thunder as they could manage to take only 4 scalps in the second innings. By winning the upcoming match against Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers can maintain their top spot in the table or else Sydney Thunder is just below them with the same number of wins, while Brisbane Heat is on the back foot in this tournament they will surely look to make a comeback by defeating Perth Scorchers in the 33rd match.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat is currently in the 7th position in the Big Bash League just above Melbourne Stars due to a single-point difference. Moreover, they will be up against the defending champions of the previous season Perth Scorchers who are again on the top of the points table and on the road to lifting the Big Bash League trophy.

Perth Scorchers have only lost 2 games out of 7 matches they’ve played. They are dominating every team and now Brisbane Heat is on their list in the next game.

We are backing Perth Scorchers to win this match with a 90/10 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our Prediction is going with the Perth Scorchers to win the upcoming game against the Brisbane Heat. Brisbane Heat has won just once in the Big Bash League match against Perth Scorchers in the past 7 matches between them. Considering the head-to-head between both teams, Perth Scorchers definitely looks like a better side.

Our Prediction - Perth Scorchers to win the next game.

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Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers & Betting Tips 2022

Perth Scorchers registered their 2nd loss of the season in the previous match against Syndey Thunder. Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat won their 2nd game of the season against Sydney Sixers before their match was abandoned due to rain. The attacking captain, Ashton Turner and the opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Adam Lyth with pacers such as Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson picked 2 wickets in the last game sides Perth Scorchers to win the match. The team led by Ashton Turner is glorifying their name in every possible match. They are currently the most favourite team to win the Big Bash League trophy of 2022-23. Looking at the gameplay of Perth Scorchers it can be said that they are once again set to win this season of the Big Bash League.

If Perth Scorchers bat first, we expect a score of 140 plus runs. If Brisbane Heat bat first, expects somewhere between (120 to 130) runs.

Colin Munro can be a major problem for Perth Scorchers. He can be the reason for Brisbane Heat’s win in the upcoming match.

We are picking the Perth Scorchers to emerge as match winners in the 33rd match.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Perth Stadium, Perth has hosted 4 matches so far in this edition of the Big Bash League. Every match has been a low-scoring event at this venue with the average first innings score of 137 runs. All the team's captains have opted to bat first after winning the toss at this surface and we expect the same decision in the forthcoming game as well. The batsmen are struggling to score big runs on this venue. Even a total of 140 or fewer can be defended.

Toss win Prediction - Brisbane Heat

Match Win - Perth Scorchers

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the Perth Stadium is pleasant which is considered ideal weather to play a cricket game in. The temperature is expected to hover around 28°c / 83°f. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the match timings. Hence, no chance of rain. The wind current will offer some swing to the pacers.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner ©

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Adam Lyth Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Matthew Kelly Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Ashton Agar All-rounder Faf du Plessis Batsman Andrew Tye Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The defending champions Perth Scorchers got themselves at the top of the points table after winning 5 games in the season. They will be full of high hopes for future matches as they have dominated almost every team in this season of the Big Bash League.

The batting line looks good with Josh Inglis, Aston Turner, and Faf du Plessis's skills. The bowling department has the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, Jhye Richarson to get their team to the top.

Perth Scorchers have now won the last 3 head-to-head games against Brisbane Heat and we are positive that they will make it four on 7th January 2023.

Players to watch out for Perth Scorchers in this match are - Faf du Plessis, Jhye Richardson, and Ashton Turner.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro.

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jimmy Peirson Captain and Wicket Keeper Nathan McSweeney Batsman Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder Josh Brown Batsman Sam Billings Batsman Mark Steketee Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Michael Neser Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat registered their second win of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and would be eyeing to make it 3 by defeating Perth Scorchers in the upcoming game.

Nic Peirson and his men would anticipate going with the same gameplay as they did in the last match against Sydney Sixers to defeat the table toppers of the tournament. Nathan Mcsweeney was the stand-out performer in his first match of this edition and also performed against Sydney Sixers in the second game but the match was abandoned. Opener Josh Brown who replaced Max Bryant also played some amazing knocks in the past matches. We expect him to play an important role in this game.

Players to watch out for - Sam Billings, Micheal Neser and Colin Munro.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers have played 18 matches against each other of which the Brisbane Heat have won 7 games and the Perth Scorchers 11 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers - 18 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 7 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 11 Matches

For your information, the last time when Brisbane Heat beat Perth Scorchers was in Jan 2020.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.65, while for Brisbane Heat it's 2.15. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsman

Skipper, Ashton Turner stood up to the expectation in the last game against Melbourne Stars and we expect the momentum to continue. The top batsman odds for Ashton Turner is @8. We expect him to score over 40 runs in the forthcoming match.

Colin Munro, the highest run scorer for Brisbane Heat can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

Jhye Richardson has been one of the top bowlers for the Perth Scorchers. He was economical and lethal in the previous match and we expect him to pick up at least 2 wickets. He is the second-highest wicket-taker of the current season.

Michael Neser, from Brisbane Heat, has been taking wickets for the team but is very expensive in the powerplay. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets in the upcoming game with an economy of 5.5