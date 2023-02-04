Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction PRS 70 % Chance of Winning BRH 30 % Bet Now! Finally the wait is over for all the cricket fanatics as Australia’s biggest T20 League will commence its final game of the Big Bash League 2022-23 on 4th February 2023 where Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers will clash against each other. The final match of the tournament will take place at Perth Scorchers' home ground Perth Stadium. Perth Scorchers is the most successful team in the history of the Big Bash League with 4 titles to their name. They are now just one win away from making it 5 by defeating Brisbane Heat in the finals and winning the Big Bash League 2 times in a row. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, has just won the Big Bash League once in the past and will be eyeing to make it 2nd on the 4th of February 2023. They have been the underdogs of the tournament with fewer chances of even qualifying and now are the finalists of the Big Bash League 2022-23. Perth Scorchers have outperformed Brisbane Heat twice in the tournament before and will be confident enough to break their fortress again in the finals. All the Big Bash League fans will be waiting with bated breath for the last game of the tournament. Let us analyse the final match between Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers.

Facts Aaron Hardie is the best player for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League 2022-23. He is the top batsman of Perth Scorchers in just 14 innings scoring 443 runs at an amazing average of 44.30 in the tournament. We pick Aaron Hardie to be the highest run-scorer for Perth Scorchers in the match against Brisbane Heat.

Andrew Tye has picked up 25 wickets in the Big Bash League and is their highest wicket-taker of the Big Bash League 2022-23. He has been a bit expensive lately but we are sure that he will make a comeback in the finals. We back Andrew Tye to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler against Brisbane Heat on 4th February 2023.

Captain Jimmy Peirson has been remarkable with his bat in the league. He has scored 331 runs in his last 16 innings. Jimmy Peirson and Josh Brown are the most reliable batsmen for Brisbane Heat. We root for them to be Brisbane's top batsman against Perth Scorchers.

Michael Neser has been phenomenal with the ball in the Big Bash League with 26 wickets to his name. He picked up 2 wickets in his last outing against Sydney Sixers. We are siding with Michael Neser to be the top bowler for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat will now be known as the king of making a comeback in the tournament. They were at the last spot of the points table with 2 wins in 6 games and are now in the finals of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

Perth Scorchers on the other hand made the Big Bash League look like child’s play by winning over almost every team in the league. Considering previous head-to-head battles between the finalists, Perth Scorchers is likely to dominate Brisbane Heat again in the final game.

Henceforth, we are backing Perth Scorchers with a 75/25 chance of winning the game.

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Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Perth Scorchers will surely think the final game an easy one but should not underestimate the Brisbane Heat who shut the mouth of every cricket critic in the tournament. Perth Scorchers has been the chase master of the league as they have chased 9 games out of 12 matches they have won.

Perth Scorchers will have to strategise their weakness and not let them chase the target in the final game of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

If Perth Scorchers bats first, we expect a score of more than 190 runs. If Brisbane Heat bats first, the score can be around or below 185 runs.

We expect a cliffhanging match in the upcoming game between the teams. However, while all the fans think it will be an easy win for the Scorchers we expect a tough fight on the 4th of February 2023.

Final Prediction - Perth Scorchers to win the final game.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically, the team defending the target has enjoyed more success at Perth Stadium, Perth but we have a chase master in the final game and Brisbane Heat would not risk defending the target in the final game. The average first innings score at this venue is 185 runs so we can expect a high-scoring game in the Finals. The track at the Perth Stadium, Perth assists both the bowlers as well as the batsmen. There will be some initial movement on the surface at the start of the game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast at the Perth Stadium, Perth is expected to be ideal during the match timings on 4th February 2023. The temperature is going to be around 28°c / 75°f. There is no chance of rain being the spoilsport in the final match on Saturday.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Colin Munro, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Ross Whiteley, Sam Billings

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jimmy Peirson Captain and Wicket Keeper Heazlett Batsman Nathan McSweeney Batting All-rounder Sam Hain Batting All-rounder Josh Brown Batsman James Bazley Batsman Michael Neser Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Xavier Bartlett Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat registered their 9th win of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and would be aiming to win their 2nd Big Bash League title on 4th.

They will miss the skills of Usman Khawaja in the finals as he is on national duty. Opener Josh Brown and Heazlett will now have to score runs and lead Brisbane Heat to victory on Saturday. We expect them to play an important role in this game.

Players to watch out for - Josh Brown, Micheal Neser and Heazlett.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Aaron Hardie Batsman Nick Hobson Batsman Matthew Kelly Bowler Lance Morris Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Cooper Connolly All-rounder Stevie Eskinazi Batsman David Payne Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Ashton Turner and his men showed incredible teamwork in the tournament. The batsmen have been feared by every bowler and the bowlers of the team have been lethal to every batsman in the league. Aaron Hardie and Ashton Turner have done what was expected of them.

The bowling attack has been the best under the guidance of Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff.

Perth Scorchers have been in terrific form in the Big bash league this season and winning the final game of the league will make them the winners of the Big Bash League twice in a row.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers have played 20 matches against each other of which Perth Scorchers have won 13 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers - 20 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 7 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 13 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Perth Scorchers. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 2.76, while for Perth Scorchers it's 1.448. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Perth Scorchers Betting Odds - 1.448

Brisbane Heat Betting Odds - 2.76

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsmen

Opener Josh Brown got off to a good start to get his team chase a big total against Sydney Sixers. He can be the top batsman for Brisbane heat in the final game.

Top Batter Bets for Josh Brown - 4.74

Cameron Bancroft is a sensible opener and he proved what he is capable of in the last match. We expect him to be the highest scorer yet again.

Top Batter Bets for Cameron Bancroft - 4.74

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Andrew Tye being the best bowler for Perth Scorchers is @3.1. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Top Bowler Bets for Andrew Tye - 3.1.

Michael Neser is expected to pick at least two wickets in this match and be the best bowler for his team.

Top Bowler Bets for Michael Neser - 3.4.