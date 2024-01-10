BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction BRH 43 % Chance of Winning PES 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.794 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat will meet Perth Scorchers in the 32nd game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane on January 10, 2024. The game will begin at 2:10 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat became the first team to seal qualification for the BBL playoffs this season with their thrilling one-run victory against Hobart Hurricanes in their last game. With the playoff berth now secured, Brisbane can be assured to finish in the top 3 positions of this season. They have two games left in the competition against Perth Scorchers. With six wins and no losses, Brisbane Heat occupy the top place in the points table with 14 points and a net run rate of 1.435.

Perth Scorchers are also on verge of securing their place in the play-offs. They have won five games and lost one in their campaign so far. With that, Perth Scorchers are placed second in the points table with 11 points and a net run rate of 1.027. They have a stellar record against the Heat and will try to be the first team to defeat Brisbane Heat this season.

Brisbane Heat's chance of winning: 43%

Perth Scorchers’s chance of winning: 57%

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Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat have a strong batting line-up in the competition. This season, BH posted scores of 66, 24, 27, 1, 19 & 35 runs before their first loss in the six games they have played. Colin Munro and Josh Brown open for the team and average at 44.40 & 25.80 respectively in the current competition. The team managed to score over 23 runs in four games and should step in confident in the next fixture. The opening pair secured 35 runs before their first dismissal in their last game. Munro batted furiously and posted 56 runs in the game. In their last clash, BH scored 25 runs before their 1st dismissal. Having said that, scoring over 23 runs in the next game should be a comfortable endeavour.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Perth Scorchers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Perth Scorchers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Brisbane Heat 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction

The average first innings score at The Gabba in domestic T20s is 166. The ground is small, and batsmen can play their strokes easily. Fast bowlers do well at this venue under overcast conditions. Spinners find the ground challenging at this venue and must use their variations to do well. We have seen the side batting first win comfortably in the two games played at this venue. The wicket has been good to bat on and has slowed down in the second innings. But the weather will play a role in this game, and the side winning the toss won't hesitate to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Brisbane will be mostly cloudy and humid, with a shower or two expected.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (c) Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Paul Walter All-rounder Josh Brown Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have won all their games in the competition. They won their last game against Hobart Hurricanes by 1 run.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:

Zak Crawley Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Hamish McKenzie Bowler Sam Whiteman Batter Laurie Evans Batter Aaron Hardie (c) All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Jhye Richardson Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Lance Morris Bowler Cooper Connolly Batter

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers won their last game against the Thunders by 7 wickets. They have a good balance in their batting and bowling order.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers lead the tally by 5-0.

Brisbane Heat Won: 0

Perth Scorchers Won: 5

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

In their recent clash against the Sydney Thunder, Perth Scorchers fielded first and conceded 137 runs in the game. The Scorchers were impeccable in their bowling order. Cooper Connolly picked 3 wickets for the team. While chasing the target, the Scorchers managed to post 140 runs with 7 wickets and 5 balls to spare. Zak Crawley was fantastic with the bat and secured 58 runs in the game.

Brisbane Heat are having a dream campaign. They registered another victory against the Hobart Hurricanes in the last game. Brisbane Heat were not so efficient in the batting department and scored 132 runs as their total. Colin Munro scored 56 runs. However, the bowlers managed to restrict the Hurricanes 1 run from the newly assigned target after the game was shortened. Xavier Bartlett plucked 3 wickets in the game.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers T20 The Gabba, Brisbane Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.794 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Colin Munro to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat

Colin Munro is the top scorer of the team and scored 222 runs in 6 games at an average of 44.40. He scored 56 off 47 balls in the last game and will be looking to carry this form in the next game as well.

Aaron Hardie to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers

Skipper Aaron Hardie has scored 273 runs in 6 innings at an average of 54.60. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett will be the top bowler from Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. He has 13 wickets in 6 games and has an economy rate of 7.47 in the competition. He picked three wickets in his last outing.

Lance Morris to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers

Lance Morris has played 5 games for the team in the current competition. He has already picked 9 wickets in those games and has an economy rate of 7.18. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.