Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat is all set to lock horns with Perth Scorchers for the second time in the season for the 37th match of the Big Bash League at The Gabba Stadium, on 11th January 2023.

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Brisbane Heat will play their 9th game of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and their 2nd match against Perth Scorchers after ending their previous match with a loss against Perth Scorchers. Brisbane Heat is on the line of getting eliminated in the tournament if they continue with their losing streak and is currently in the second last spot of the points table with 5 points and a net run rate of -0.943. Perth Scorchers on the other hand are now in the second position of the points. They have 12 points to their name with a net run rate of +0.842.

In the previous match, Perth Scorchers won their 6th match against Brisbane Heat by chasing a total of 171 in just 16.3 overs. Cameron Bancroft and Aaron Hardie scored quick half-centuries and chased down the target with ease. Perth Scorchers. By winning the upcoming match against Brisbane Heat, Perth Scorchers will be table toppers again with 14 points and Sydney Sixers will shift down to 2nd position. While Brisbane Heat is on the back foot in this edition, they will surely look to make a comeback by defeating Perth Scorchers in the 37th fixture.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat is currently in the 7th position in this tournament just above Melbourne Stars due to a single-point difference. Moreover, they will be up against the defending champions of the previous season Perth Scorchers who are in the second position of the points table and are in great form, looking up to secure the 1st position and on the road to lifting the Big Bash League 2022-2023 trophy.

Perth Scorchers have only lost 2 matches out of 8 matches they’ve played. They are dominating every team and now Brisbane Heat is on their list in the next game on 11th January.

We are backing Perth Scorchers to win this match with a 95/5 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our Prediction is going with the Perth Scorchers to win the upcoming fixture against the Brisbane Heat. Brisbane Heat has won just once in the Big Bash League match against Perth Scorchers in the past 7 matches between them. Considering the head-to-head between both teams, Perth Scorchers looks like a stronger side than Brisbane Heat.

Our Prediction - Perth Scorchers to win the next match.

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Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers & Betting Tips 2022

Perth Scorchers registered their 6th win of the season in the previous match against Brisbane Heat. Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat won their 2nd match of the season against Sydney Sixers before their match was abandoned due to rain on 1 Jan. The attacking captain, Ashton Turner and the opening batsman Bancroft and the middle order Aaron Hardie are in great form. With pacers such as M Kelly and Lance Morris picking 2 wickets in the last game, the Perth Scorchers win the upcoming match. The team led by Ashton Turner is glorifying their name in every victory in this edition of the big bash league. They are currently the favourite and stronger side to win the Big Bash League trophy of 2022-23. Looking at the matches of Perth Scorchers it can be said that they are once again set to win this season of the Big Bash League.

If Perth Scorchers bat first, we expect a score of 160 plus runs. If Brisbane Heat bat first, expect somewhere between (125 to 130) runs.

Colin Munro and Sam Billings can be a major problem for Perth Scorchers. They can be the reason for Brisbane Heat’s win in the upcoming match and finish better in this edition of the big bash league.

We are picking the Perth Scorchers to emerge as match winners in the 37th fixture.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Gabba Stadium, Brisbane has hosted 2 games so far in this edition of the Big Bash League. Both matches have been good-scoring events at this venue with the average first innings score of 175 runs. Brisbane Heat has successfully defended at this ground. All the team's captains have opted to bat first after winning the toss at this surface and we expect the same decision in the forthcoming match as well. The Gabba is to be the best wicket in Australia, it has a healthy bounce and a good wicket to bat on.

Toss win Prediction - Perth Scorchers

Match Win - Perth Scorchers

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the Gabba Stadium is pleasant which is considered ideal weather to play a cricket game in. The temperature is expected to hover around 26°c / 78°f. The skies are expected to remain clear throughout the match timings. Hence, no chance of rain. The wind current will offer some swing to the pacers in the power play.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar.

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Adam Lyth Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Ashton Agar All-rounder Faf du Plessis Batsman Matthew Kelly Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The defending champions Perth Scorchers got themselves at the second position of the points table after winning 6 games in the season. They will be full of high hopes for future games as they have dominated almost every team in this season of the Big Bash League.

The batting line looks good with Cameron Bancroft, Aston Turner and Josh Inglis. The bowling department has the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, Andrew Tye to get their team to the playoffs.

Perth Scorchers have now won the last 4 head-to-head matches against Brisbane Heat and we are positive that they will make it the fifth time on 11th January 2023.

Players to watch out for Perth Scorchers in this match are - Andrew Tye, Cameron Bancroft, and Ashton Turner.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings.

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jimmy Peirson Captain and Wicket Keeper Nathan McSweeney Batsman Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder Sam Billings Batsman Josh Brown Batsman Mark Steketee Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Michael Neser Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat registered their second win of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and would be eyeing to make it 3 by defeating Perth Scorchers in the upcoming fixture.

Nic Peirson and his men would have to play some good cricket to defeat Perth Scorchers. They have to go with the same gameplay as they did in the match against Sydney Sixers to defeat the table toppers of the tournament. Nathan Mcsweeney was the stand-out performer in the match against Sydney Sixers. Opener Josh Brown and Colin Munro will be the key players for Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. We expect them to play an important knock in this game.

Players to watch out for - Sam Billings, McSweeney and Colin Munro.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers have played 19 matches against each other of which the Brisbane Heat have won 7 games and the Perth Scorchers 12 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers - 19 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 7 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 12 Matches

For your information, the last time when Brisbane Heat won against Perth Scorchers was in Jan 2020.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.67, while for Brisbane Heat it's 2.205. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsman

Cameron Bancroft played a terrific inning of 76 in just 48 balls last time when these teams played against each other, we expect the momentum to continue. We expect him to score over 35 +runs in the forthcoming game

Colin Munro, the highest run scorer for Brisbane Heat can make the most runs of the powerplay and give early momentum to his team, Expect him to score over 40 runs. Sam Billings can give a good finish to the game and can score some quick runs.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

Andrew Tye has been one of the best bowlers for the Perth Scorchers. He was economical and lethal in the previous match and we expect him to pick up 2 to 3 wickets. He is the third-highest wicket-taker of the current tournament.

Michael Neser and Mark Steketee from Brisbane Heat, have been taking wickets for the team but are very expensive in the powerplay. We expect them to take 1 or more wickets each in the upcoming fixture with an economy of 7.5