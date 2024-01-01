BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction BRH 55 % Chance of Winning SYS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.859 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will clash in the 22nd game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane on January 1, 2024. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat is the team to beat this season. They are having an unbeatable campaign in the competition. The team has won four games while one of their games was abandoned. They are coming after a win against the Thunder and will be expected to perform well in the next game. They currently occupy the top place in the table and have 9 points with a net run rate of 1.943.

Sydney Sixers are doing great this season so far. They were robbed of a victory in their last outing after it was called off due to bad weather. With three wins and a loss, Sydney Sixers are placed 3rd in the points table with 7 points and a net run rate of 0.167. They will be expected to do well in the next game and climb further up in the standings.

Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 45%

Brisbane Heat’s chance of winning: 55%

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat have a strong batting line-up in the competition. This season, BH posted the scores of 66, 24, 27 & 1 runs before their first loss in the four games. Usman Khawaja was fantastic alongside Colin Munro in the first game of the competition but had to leave for international duty. Munro and Brown average at 52.33 & 22.33 in the current competition. The team managed to score over 21 runs in three games and should step in confident in the next fixture. In their last clash in the previous season, Brisbane Heat 31 runs before their first dismissal in the game. This said, the duo should be able to put up a decent opening partnership at their home venue.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Brisbane Heat 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Brisbane Heat 1.91 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Brisbane Heat 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Toss Prediction

The Gabba, Brisbane, is a good venue for T20 cricket. The ground is small, and batsmen can play their strokes easily. Fast bowlers do well at this venue under overcast conditions. Spinners find the ground challenging at this venue and must use their variations to do well. We have seen the side batting first win comfortably in the two games played at this venue. The wicket has been good to bat on and has slowed down in the second innings. But the weather will play a role in this game, and the side winning the toss won't hesitate to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weatherman predicts rain for Brisbane on January 1. We may have a rain-curtailed game, and batting conditions will be challenging in this match. Bowlers will enjoy bowling under the conditions. The side batting first will look to have 160 runs on the board in these conditions.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (c) Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Paul Walter All-rounder Josh Brown Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have won all their games in the competition. They won their last game against Sydney Thunder by 15 runs.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Daniel Hughes Batter James Vince Batter Joel Davies Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Steve O’Keefe Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jack Edwards All-rounder Jackson Bird Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers’ last game did not give any conclusive results. Their bowling order did well in restricting their opponents at a low score in the previous fixture.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, both the sides have won two games each whereas one of the fixtures was abandoned.

Sydney Sixers Won: 2

Brisbane Heat Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Colin Munro's team maintains an unbeaten streak, aiming to secure the top spot on the points table. They haven't lost a game so far and come here with a 15-run win over the Sydney Thunder in their last game. Munro, along with Josh Brown, seeks a strong start. Michael Neser and Spencer Johnson's new-ball prowess is crucial for early wickets.

Moises Henriques' side, disrupted by rain in their last game, faces a formidable challenge. Henriques urged a spirited performance, relying on Josh Phillippe and James Vince for a solid start. Henriques plans to anchor the innings with Patterson and Silk, while quick runs are expected from Edwards, Davies, and Abbott. The bowling unit, led by Dwarshuis, faces a tough task, relying on Bird and Abbott for a strong start. Edwards and Henriques add depth to the attack.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers T20 The Gabba, Brisbane Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.015 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Colin Munro to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat

Colin Munro is in excellent form. He is the top scorer of the team and scored 157 runs in 4 games at an average of 52.33. He has a strike rate of over 150 in the current competition and will be expected to bat well in the next outing.

Jordan Silk to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

Jordan Silk has been terrific with the bat in the competition. He has scored 116 runs in 4 games at an average of 58.00. He scored an unbeatable 66 in his last outing. He will be expected to score high in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett will be the top bowler from Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. He has 9 wickets in 4 games and has an economy rate of 7.14 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing against Sydney Thunder.

Jackson Bird to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

Jackson Bird is a terrific bowler. He picked 2 wickets in the last outing. He has a total of 8 wickets in the competition and has an economy rate of 8.05. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.