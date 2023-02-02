Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction SDS 70 % Chance of Winning BRH 30 % Bet Now! Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will go head-to-head against each other for the 3rd time in the BBL on 2nd February at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Syndey in a challenger match of the Big Bash League 2022-23. Sydney Sixers' winning streak of 6 matches was broken by Perth Scorchers in the previous game as they won against Sydney Sixers by 7 wickets in the qualifier round of the Big Bash League. They are now just one win away from reaching the finals and again playing against Perth Scorchers. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, has come a long way as they finished the league stage of the tournament in the 5th spot and are amongst the top 3 teams of the Big Bash League. Brisbane Heat won their previous matches Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades in the eliminator and knockout round of the tournament and will look forward to claiming another win in the tournament to reach the finals. Sydney Sixers lost their last head-to-head game against Brisbane Heat by 15 runs as they couldn’t manage to chase the target of 225 runs. Sydney Sixers’ second match against Brisbane Heat ended with no result due to rain. Bowling first, Sydney Sixers bowlers were suppressed by Brisbane Heat top order batters. James Vince and Jordan Silk were the top batsmen for Sydney Sixers with 41 runs each in the second innings. Daniel Christain was the most economical bowler for Sydney Sixers against Brisbane Heat. Brisbane Heat restricted Sydney Sixers by getting them all out in 20 overs and won the match by 15 runs. Nathan McSweeney and Josh Brown made a partnership of 73 runs in the first innings. Michael Neser took 3 wickets in the second innings for his team to support them defend the huge target. Will the Sydney Sixers avenge their defeat against Brisbane Heat on 2nd February? Let us analyse the next match. Steven Smtih is a top contender for the Man of the Match. We favour him to be the Player of the Match as Steven Smith is Sydney Sixers’ best batsman.

Facts Steven Smith is the best player for the Sydney Sixers as of now. He became the top batsman of Sydney Sixers in just 5 innings by scoring 346 runs at an amazing average of 86.50 in the tournament so far. We pick Steven Smith to be the highest run-scorer for Sydney Sixers in the match against Brisbane Heat.

Sean Abbott has picked up 28 wickets in the tournament and is the highest wicket-taker of the Big Bash League 2022-23. He picked up 3 wickets in the last game against Perth Scorchers in the qualifier. We back Sean Abbott to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler against Brisbane Heat on 2nd February 2023.

Usman Khawaja has been remarkable with his captaincy and brought his team this far in the tournament. He has scored 153 runs in his last 2 innings. Usman Khawaja is the most reliable batsman for Brisbane Heat. We root for Usman Khawaja to be Brisbane's top batsman against Sydney Sixers.

Michael Neser has been phenomenal with the ball in the Big Bash League with 24 wickets to his name. He picked up 2 wickets in his last outing. We back Michael Neser to be the top bowler for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat's performance in this edition of the Big Bash League has been phenomenal. They were at the bottom of the points table with 2 wins in 6 games and are now in the challenger round of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

Sydney Sixers on the other hand looked in good form throughout the season. Looking at the previous head-to-head battles between both teams, Sydney Sixers is most likely to make a comeback against Brisbane Heat in the upcoming game.

We are backing Sydney Sixers with a 55/45 chance of winning the game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers will surely bounce back in the next game after a dismal qualifier against Perth Scorchers. The team exhibited an all-round performance in the tournament and will eye to do the same in the challenger match.

Sydney Sixers' bowlers were lacking to take wickets against Perth Scorchers and will need to identify their mistakes to bounce back stronger in the next match.

If Sydney bats first, we expect a score of more than 180 runs. If Brisbane Heat bats first, the score can be around or below 175 runs.

We expect a nail-biter match in the upcoming game between the teams. However, we don’t expect the match to be one-sided as Brisbane Heat might retaliate in the next match.

Final Prediction - Sydney Sixers to win the next game on 2nd February.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney has hosted 5 matches so far in this edition of the Big Bash League 2022-23. All the matches were average-scoring games where in the 3 matches the first innings score was around 155 runs. We expect the upcoming fixture to be another average-scoring match as well with the first innings scoring around 150-155 runs.

Toss win prediction - Sydney Sixers

Match Winner - Sydney Sixers

Weather Report

The weather forecast at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney will be ideal which is considered pleasant weather to play a cricket match in. The temperature is expected to be around 28°c / 82°f. The skies are expected to be clear with no interruptions from the rain gods on Thursday. Hence, no chance of rain being the spoilsport on 2nd February 2023.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Colin Munro, Sam Billings, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Ross Whiteley

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Usman Khawaja Captain and Wicket Keeper Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Matt Renshaw Batting All-rounder Sam Hain Batting All-rounder Josh Brown Batsman James Bazley Batsman Michael Neser Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Xavier Bartlett Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat registered their 8th win of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and would be eyeing to make it 9th by defeating Sydney Sixers in the next game and be in the finals against Perth Scorchers.

Usman Khawaja and his men would anticipate going with the same gameplay as they did in the previous 2 matches. Usman Khawaja was the stand-out performer in these two important matches of this edition. Opener Josh Brown who replaced Max Bryant also played some amazing innings in the past matches. We expect them to play an important role in this game.

Players to watch out for - Josh Brown, Micheal Neser and Usma Khawaja.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Hayden Kerr

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers in the next game.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Jordan Silk Batsman Steve OKeefe All-rounder Daniel Christian All-rounder Ben Dwarshius Bowler Kuris Patterson Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Moises Henriques and his men showed incredible teamwork in the tournament. The batsmen were right on the money and contributed crucial runs during the season. Steven Smith and Jordan Silk have done what was expected of them.

The bowling attack has been expensive but will learn from the past and bounce back stronger.

Sydney Sixers have been in terrific form in the Big bash league this season and this match against Brisbane Heat will help them to reach the finals.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers have played 18 matches against each other of which Sydney Sixers have won 13 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers - 18 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 4 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 13 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Sydney Sixers. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 2.20, while for Sydney Sixers it's 1.66. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsmen

Opener Usman Khawaja got off to a good start to get his team to a huge total in the last game. He can be the top batsman for Brisbane heat in this game with the odds being @3.60.

Steven Simth is a sensible opener and he proved what he is capable of in the last match. We expect him to be the highest scorer yet again with the odds of @4.10.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Sean Abbott being the best bowler for Sydney Sixers is @4.5. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Michael Neser is expected to pick at least two wickets in this match and be the best bowler for his team with the odds of @5.