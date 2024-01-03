BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction SYS 45 % Chance of Winning BRH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.946 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will clash in the 24th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour on January 3, 2024. The game will begin at 12:35 PM IST. Their last meeting was abandoned due to rain and the sides will meet again in the reverse fixture.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat is the team to beat this season. They are having an unbeatable campaign in the competition. The team has won four games while two of their games were abandoned. After a win against the Thunder, they were supposed to face the Sixers in the 22nd game. The game was abandoned due to a downpour. With 10 points and a net run rate of 1.943, Brisbane Heat are placed at the top of the points table.

Sydney Sixers are doing great this season so far. Their last two outings were cancelled due to bad weather. With three wins and a loss, Sydney Sixers are placed 2nd in the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.167. They will be expected to do well in the next game.

Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 45%

Brisbane Heat’s chance of winning: 55%

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat have a strong batting line-up in the competition. This season, BH posted the scores of 66, 24, 27 & 1 runs before their first loss in the four games. Usman Khawaja was fantastic alongside Colin Munro in the first game of the competition but had to leave for international duty. Munro and Brown average at 52.33 & 22.33 in the current competition. The team managed to score over 21 runs in three games and should step in confident in the next fixture. In their last clash in the previous season, Brisbane Heat 31 runs before their first dismissal in the game. This said, the duo should be able to put up a decent opening partnership at their home venue.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Brisbane Heat 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Brisbane Heat 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Toss Prediction

The pitch at the C. Ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour is a balanced pitch. The average first innings score at this surface is around 160 runs. Hence looking at the records of this pitch the team that will win the toss should opt to bowl first and chase the target.

Weather Report

The weather will be fit for a game of cricket on December 3. The temperature will see a high of 24 degree Celsius with no prediction of rain.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (c) Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Paul Walter All-rounder Josh Brown Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have won all their games in the competition. They won their last game against Sydney Thunder by 15 runs.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Daniel Hughes Batter James Vince Batter Joel Davies Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Steve O’Keefe Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jack Edwards All-rounder Jackson Bird Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers’ last game did not give any conclusive results. Their bowling order did well in restricting their opponents at a low score in the previous fixture.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat have won twice whereas the Sixers have a single win.

Sydney Sixers Won: 1

Brisbane Heat Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Colin Munro's team maintains an unbeaten streak, aiming to secure the top spot on the points table. They haven't lost a game so far and come here with a 15-run win over the Sydney Thunder in their last played game. The team has various names in their batting arsenal while the bowlers also look good in their campaign. Colin Munro, Josh Brown and Matt Renshaw will be looking for a great batting start whereas Paul Walter and Xavier Bartlett add firepower in the lower middle order. Michael Neser and Spencer Johnson will be expected to deliver timely wickets.

Sydney Sixers have missed two games in a row due to bad weather conditions. Moises Henriques' side faces a formidable challenge against the Heat in their next outing. Henriques urged a spirited performance, relying on Josh Phillippe and James Vince for a solid start. There are ample names in their batting order. The bowling unit, led by Dwarshuis, faces a tough task, relying on Bird and Abbott for a strong start. Edwards and Henriques add depth to the attack.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers T20 C.ex Coffs International Stadium, Coffs Harbour Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.946 Bet Now!

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Colin Munro to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat

Colin Munro is in excellent form. He is the top scorer of the team and scored 157 runs in 4 games at an average of 52.33. He has a strike rate of over 150 in the current competition and will be expected to bat well in the next outing.

Jordan Silk to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

Jordan Silk has been terrific with the bat in the competition. He has scored 116 runs in 4 games at an average of 58.00. He scored an unbeatable 66 in his last outing. He will be expected to score high in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett will be the top bowler from Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. He has 9 wickets in 4 games and has an economy rate of 7.14 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing against Sydney Thunder.

Jackson Bird to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

Jackson Bird is a terrific bowler. He picked 2 wickets in the last outing. He has a total of 8 wickets in the competition and has an economy rate of 8.05. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.