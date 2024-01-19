BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction BRH 55 % Chance of Winning SYS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.123 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will clash in the 1st qualifier game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Carrara Oval on January 19, 2024. The game will begin at 2:10 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

The group games have finished revealing the top four teams in the standings. The knock-out games will determine the finalists and hence, the winner.

Brisbane Heat were having a flawless season before they met with a loss in their last game against Perth Scorchers. With seven wins and a loss, they finished at the top place in the standings. They had 16 points and a net run rate of 0.972 in the competition. They will be particularly confident going into the next game against the Sixers.

Sydney Sixers finished just below Brisbane Heat in the standings and will be eager to earn a ticket directly into the finals. They won six games and lost on two occasions in the competition. They have won three games in a row before this and will be thrilled to face Brisbane Heat in the first qualifier game.

Sydney Sixers's chance of winning: 45%

Brisbane Heat’s chance of winning: 55%

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat to score over 18.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat have a strong batting line-up in the competition. This season, BH posted scores of 66, 24, 27, 1, 19, 35, 15 & 55 runs before their first loss in the eight games they have played. The team managed to score over the target on majority of the games in the competition. Colin Munro and Josh Brown were the usual openers for the team but there were constant changes in the opening order of the team. Munro averages at 37.33 whereas Brown has an average of 26.33 in the current competition. Jimmy Peirson has recently joined the forces of the Heat and scored 42 runs in the last game. Together, Peirson and Brown raised 55 runs before their first dismissal. In their last clash against the Sixers, BH scored 19 runs before their first dismissal. That said, you should pick this safe betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Brisbane Heat 2.02 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Sydney Sixers 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Toss Prediction

Most teams have preferred to bowl first at the Carrara Oval. Our prediction is that both captains will put the opposition to bat first, if they win the toss.

Weather Report

The weather will experience episodes of rainfall on January 19, 2024. The temperature will see a high of 44 degree Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:

Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Matt Renshaw Batter Nathan McSweeney (c) Batter Max Bryant Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Josh Brown Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have won all their games in the competition except for their last outing. They bundled out for a low score in the last game.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, James Vince, Rehan Ahmed (withdrawn), Steve Smith, Izharulhaq Naveed

Sydney Sixers predicted playing XI:

Daniel Hughes Batter James Vince Batter Hayden Kerr All-rounder Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Sean Abbott Bowler Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jack Edwards All-rounder Jackson Bird Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers are coming from a win. They won their last game against Scorchers by 3 wickets.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat have three games whereas the latter do not have any wins in those games.

Sydney Sixers Won: 0

Brisbane Heat Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat looks prepared for their ultimate test of the competition. Although they won against the Sixers in the previous meeting, a loss in their last outing does not bring much confidence in the team. They faced Perth Scorchers in the last game. PS scored 163 runs in the game. Michael Neser picked 2 wickets in the game and was the most successful bowler in the squad for the Heat. Chasing the target, the batters lost their wicket one-by-one, eventually bundling out at 128 runs. Brisbane Heat faced their first tournament loss by 35 runs. Jimmy Peirson was the top scorer in the team with 42 runs in the game.

On the flipside, the Sydney Sixers look very strong in the competition. They won against Perth Scorchers in their previous outing by 3 wickets. PS batted first and secured 197 runs in the game. Ben Dwarshuis picked 2 wickets in for SS. Chasing the target, the Sixers managed to put across 201 runs, winning the game by 3 wickets. Daniel Hughes scored 74 runs whereas Moises Henriques chipped in 47 runs.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Jimmy Peirson to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat

Jimmy Peirson played his first game of the competition and came through for the team despite a loss in the game. He scored 42 off 41 balls in the last game. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Daniel Hughes to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers

Daniel Hughes is back in action and will go in as the best batting pick in the next game. He scored 178 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44.50. He scored 74 runs off 43 balls in the previous fixture.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett will be the top bowler from Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. He has 16 wickets in 8 games and has an economy rate of 7.34 in the competition. He picked 1 wicket in his last outing against Perth Scorchers.

Ben Dwarshuis to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers

Ben Dwarshuis will be the best bowling pick from Sydney Sixers for the next outing. He picked a total of 11 wickets in 9 games for the Sixers and possesses an economy rate of 6.92 in the competition.