Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction
SYS
57%
Chance of Winning
BRH
43%
T20
International Sports Stadium
Facts:
- With 153 runs, Max Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
- With 175 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they beat Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in the first two matches. Since then their form has taken a nose dive as Brisbane Heat have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Melbourne Stars.
Sydney Sixers have once again been dominant in the group stages as they started their campaign with four wins in four games but in the last game they suffered their first defeat of the season against Hobart Hurricanes who won the match by 50 runs. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Brisbane Heat ’ chances of winning - 43%
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 57%
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Nathan McSweeney missed the opening game but since his return he has scored 129 runs with an average of 43 runs. Even though McSweeney did not have a great outing in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Josh Philippe has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 154 runs with an average of 38.50 which is brilliant for an opening batsman. We believe Philippe would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Brisbane Heat News & Player List
Brisbane Heat Player List
Tom Banton (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Daniel Drew, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Paul Walter
|
Batter
|
Will Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
All-rounder
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table.
Sydney Sixers News & Player List
Sydney Sixers Player List
Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Lachlan Shaw
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joel Davies
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Hayden Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers surrendered their unbeaten run in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes, with four wins in five games Sydney Sixers are at the top of the table.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head
Sydney Sixers have dominated this fixture against Brisbane Heat 15-07. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Sixers won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Brisbane Heat: 07
Sydney Sixers: 15
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat head into this game after both sides suffered disappointing defeats in the last outing. Sydney Sixers had an incredible start to the campaign as they won each of the first four matches but in the last match they surrendered their unbeaten run as they lost against Hobart Hurricanes by 50 runs. On the other hand, the defending champions won the first two games but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Sydney Sixers who dominated the game as they won the match with eight wickets to spare but it was Brisbane Heat who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
T20
International Sports Stadium, Sydney
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters
Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Max Bryant had a slow start to the campaign but he has managed to turn things around and with 153 runs so far, Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Vince to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
James Vince did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 175 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers
Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Xavier Bartlett was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he bagged four wickets in the game. With nine wickets thus far, Bartlett is the leading wicket taker for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Melbourne Stars, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with ten wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers
- Brisbane Heat to win - 2.08 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Sixers to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
Parimatch