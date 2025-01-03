Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

SYS

57%

Chance of Winning

BRH

43%

Parimatch

1.75
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Melbet

1.76
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

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1.75
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T20

International Sports Stadium

Brisbane Heat take on Sydney Sixers in the 21st game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 03 at 12:35 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 153 runs, Max Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
  • With 175 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they beat Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in the first two matches. Since then their form has taken a nose dive as Brisbane Heat have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Melbourne Stars.

Sydney Sixers have once again been dominant in the group stages as they started their campaign with four wins in four games but in the last game they suffered their first defeat of the season against Hobart Hurricanes who won the match by 50 runs. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Brisbane Heat ’ chances of winning - 43%
  • Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 57%

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nathan McSweeney missed the opening game but since his return he has scored 129 runs with an average of 43 runs. Even though McSweeney did not have a great outing in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Josh Philippe has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 154 runs with an average of 38.50 which is brilliant for an opening batsman. We believe Philippe would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5

1.87
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Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5

1.87
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Best Opening Partnership to be Brisbane Heat

1.96
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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Daniel Drew, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth

Predicted Playing XI

Colin Munro

Batter

Matt Renshaw

Batter

Max Bryant

Batter

Nathan McSweeney

Batter

Tom Banton

Wicket-keeper

Paul Walter

Batter

Will Prestwidge

All-rounder

Xavier Bartlett

All-rounder

Spencer Johnson

Bowler

Mitchell Swepson

Bowler

Matthew Kuhnemann

Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Lachlan Shaw

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince

Batter

Daniel Hughes

Batter

Jordan Silk

Batter

Moises Henriques

Batter

Josh Philippe

Wicket-keeper

Joel Davies

Batter

Jack Edwards

All-rounder

Ben Dwarshuis

All-rounder

Hayden Kerr

Bowler

Sean Abbott

Bowler

Todd Murphy

Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers surrendered their unbeaten run in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes, with four wins in five games Sydney Sixers are at the top of the table.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head

Sydney Sixers have dominated this fixture against Brisbane Heat 15-07. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Sydney Sixers won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Brisbane Heat: 07

Sydney Sixers: 15

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat head into this game after both sides suffered disappointing defeats in the last outing. Sydney Sixers had an incredible start to the campaign as they won each of the first four matches but in the last match they surrendered their unbeaten run as they lost against Hobart Hurricanes by 50 runs. On the other hand, the defending champions won the first two games but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Sydney Sixers who dominated the game as they won the match with eight wickets to spare but it was Brisbane Heat who had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

T20

International Sports Stadium, Sydney

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Sydney Sixers

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1.75
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1.76
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2.07
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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Max Bryant had a slow start to the campaign but he has managed to turn things around and with 153 runs so far, Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Vince to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

James Vince did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as with 175 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he bagged four wickets in the game. With nine wickets thus far, Bartlett is the leading wicket taker for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis struggled in the last match against Melbourne Stars, we are still going to back him as he has been brilliant so far and with ten wickets, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sydney Sixers

Brisbane Heat head into this game after three defeats on the bounce they were beaten by Sydney Sixers earlier this season by eight wickets which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Sydney Sixers in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. ‌
  • Brisbane Heat to win - 2.08 (PariMatch)
  • Sydney Sixers to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
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