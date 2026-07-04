Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will clash against each other for the 2nd time in the BBL on 4th January at the North Sydney Oval, Syndey in match number 28th of the Big Bash League.

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Sydney Sixers' winning streak of 4 matches was broken by Brisbane Heat in the previous game as they won against Sydney Sixers by 15 runs. They are now in the 3rd spot of the points table after losing the last match. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, was struggling to find themselves on the winning side and they finally managed it by defeating Sydney Sixers in the last match. Brisbane Heat is still in the last rank of the points table and will look forward to claiming another win in the tournament.

Sydney Sixers lost their head-to-head match against Brisbane Heat by 15 runs as they couldn’t chase the target of 225 runs. Bowling first, Sydney Sixers bowlers were thrashed by Brisbane Heat top order batsmen. Jordan Silk and James Vince top-scored for Sydney Sixers with 41 runs each in the second innings. Daniel Christain was the most economical bowler for Sydney Sixers.

Brisbane Heat defended the target against Sydney Sixers by getting them all out in 20 overs. Josh Brown and Nathan McSweeney made a partnership of 73 runs in the first innings. Michael Neser took 3 wickets in the second innings for Brisbane Heat to help them defend the target.

Will the Sydney Sixers again get back to the winning groove against the Brisbane Heat? Let us analyse the next game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat's performance in this edition of the Big Bash League has been clumsy. They are at the bottom of the points table with 2 wins in 6 games and would like to see themselves in the top four spots of the points table.

Sydney Sixers on the other hand looked in fine touch in the previous 4 matches but lost to Brisbane Heat breaking their winning streak. Looking at the previous head-to-head battles between both teams, Sydney Sixers is most likely to make a comeback against them in the upcoming fixture.

We are backing Sydney Sixers with a 70/30 chance of winning the game.

Our Prediction

The head-to-head battles between the teams and overall form in the current Big Bash League made us side with Sydney Sixers to win the upcoming match.

Our Prediction - Sydney Sixers to win the match.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers will surely bounce back in the next game and regain their spot in the top 2 of the points table. The team exhibited an all-round performance in the previous fixture and will aim to do the same in the upcoming match.

Sydney Sixers' bowlers were expensive against Brisbane Heat and will need to identify their mistakes to come back stronger in the 28th match.

If Sydney bats first, we expect a score of more than 170 runs. If Brisbane Heat bats first, the score can be around or below 165 runs.

We expect a nail-biter match in the upcoming fixture. However, we expect the match to be one-sided as Sydney Sixers might dominate in the next match.

Final Prediction - Sydney Sixers to win the next fixture.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at North Sydney Oval, Sydney is a high scoring surface. The batsmen can openly play their aggressive shots as it stays true to their bounce. Quick outfield and shorter boundaries act as an advantage for all the batters to make the match a high-scoring one.

Thus, anything above 180 should be a good score on this surface.

Toss win Prediction - Sydney Sixers

Match winners - Sydney Sixers

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be bright and sunny. It will be a perfect day for a match of cricket. The pacers will get some help from the bounce on the surface. There is no forecast for rain and the temperature will linger around 24 degrees Celsius.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Josh Brown

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jimmy Peirson Captain and Wicket Keeper Nathan McSweeney Batsman Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder Josh Brown Batsman Sam Billings Batsman Michael Neser Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat registered their second win of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and would be eyeing to make it 3 by defeating Sydney Sixers in the next game.

Nic Peirson and his men would anticipate going with the same gameplay as they did in the previous match. Nathan Mcsweeney was the stand-out performer in his first match of this edition. Opener Josh Brown who replaced Max Bryant also played some amazing knocks in the past match. We expect him to play an important role in this game.

Players to watch out for -Josh Brown, Micheal Neser and Colin Munro.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk Batsman Kurtis Patterson Batsman Daniel Christian All-rounder Steve OKeefe All-rounder Todd Murphy Batting All-rounder James Vince Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Moises Henriques and his men showed incredible teamwork in the previous match. The batsmen were right on the mark and contributed vital runs during the run chase but fell short of 15 runs in the 20th over. Kurtis Patterson and Jordan Silk did what was expected of them.

The bowling attack was expensive but will learn from the past and bounce back stronger.

Sydney Sixers have been in terrific form in the Big bash league this season and this match against Brisbane Heat will help them regain their spot in the top two.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers have played 17 matches against each other of which Sydney Sixers have won 13 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers - 17 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 4 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 13 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Sydney Sixers. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 2.20, while for Sydney Sixers it's 1.66. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsmen

Opener Josh Brown got off to a good start to get his team to a huge total in the last game. He can be the top batsman for Brisbane heat in this game with the odds being @3.60.

James Vince is an explosive opener and he proved what he is capable of in the last match. We expect him to be the highest scorer yet again with the odds of @4.10.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Hayden Kerr being the best bowler for Sydney Sixers is @4.5. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Michael Neser is expected to pick at least two wickets in this match and be the best bowler for his team with the odds of @5.