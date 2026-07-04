Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will go face to face against each other for the 17th match in the ongoing Big Bash League season, this time at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney. Both teams have won just one match this season and will look forward to registering their second win in the Big Bash League.

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Sydney Thunder has played 4 matches this season so far and has won just once in the tournament. They are currently at the last spot of the Big Bash League points table with just 2 points and a net run rate of -1.703. They will play their 5th match of the season against Brisbane Heat and will only aim to win which will help them to survive in the tournament.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, will only be playing their 4th game of the season after defeating the table topper, Adelaide Strikers in the previous match. They are 5th on the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.387.

In the previous game, Sydney Thunder lost by 6 wickets to Adelaide Strikers. Alex Hales and Oliver Davies were the top performers for Sydney Thunder with 68 and 42 runs respectively. Nathan McAndrew picked 2 wickets in the second innings.

Brisbane Heat also played their last match against Adelaide Strikers and won it by 6 runs. Sam Billings performed brilliantly by scoring 79 runs in 48 balls. Mark Steketee picked 4 wickets in the second innings which helped Brisbane Heat defend the target of 167 runs.

Will Brisbane Heat continue with their winning streak or Sydney Thunder register their second win? Let us analyse the game further.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat did not have a good last season and they started on a losing note but now they’ve shown the audience their real gameplay against Adelaide Strikers.

Sydney Thunder on the other hand is looking quite weak. They had a great start by winning against Melbourne Stars in the opening game. All the past performances and form is leaning towards Brisbane Heat with a 60/40 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

Brisbane Heat looks more settled unit as compared to Sydney Thunder. The Head to Head stats, momentum and the first-match advantage all favours Brisbane Heat to win the game.

Our prediction - Brisbane Heat win the forthcoming game.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Brisbane Heat had some ups and downs this season but are now on a winning track. The team is performing well as a unit involving all-round performance on the cricket field.

Colin Munro, Sam Billings, and Max Bryant are key to the batting lineup of the Brisbane Heat. Michael Neser and Mark Steketee will lend support in the bowling department.

We expect nothing less than a cracker of a contest in the upcoming fixture. The previous match against Adelaide Strikers was interesting and this ought to be the same.

We expect it to be an average-scoring encounter in the next game. Irrespective of which team bats first, the first-inning score is expected to be around 160 runs.

We are backing Brisbane Heat to win the forthcoming match.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney pitch supports both- the batters and the bowlers. Batsmen can play their shots easily once they get settled on this surface. The pacers tend to get a bit of help off the pitch. Even though the toss hasn’t been the major reason for teams to win in the previous matches, anyone who wins the toss must look to chase the target. Anything above 160 would be a par total in here.

The Sydney Showground Stadium has been a hunting ground for the pacers as seen in the previous match here against Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder. Hence, a series of nail-biting games might be seen in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Sydney Showground Stadium to drift around 25°C on Tuesday which is ideal for a game of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some support to the bowlers with the new ball in the first innings. There are very less chances of precipitation and we expect a full match.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk)

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jimmy Peirson Captain and Wicket Keeper Matt Renshaw Batsman Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder Sam Billings Batsman Max Bryant Batsman James Bazley Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat won their first match of the season and also broke their 7 match losing streak in Big Bash League against Adelaide Strikers. They will only be playing their 4th game of the season.

The Brisbane Heat bowled well to restrict Adelaide Strikers to scoring 167 runs in the first match Brisbane Heat needs their opening pair to maximise the benefit of the powerplay and set the stage for the rest of the batsmen.

Colin Munro is the player to watch out for from the Brisbane Heat team.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad - Chris Green, David Warner, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha ©

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

David Willey pulled out at the last moment to play ing Big Bash League. He has been replaced by Fazalhaq Farooqi who performed brilliantly in all the matches.

Player Name Role Jason Sangha Captain Matthew Gikes Wicket Keeper Alex Hales Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqui Bowler Rilee Rossouw Batsman Alex Ross Batsman Chris Green Bowler Gurinider Sandhu Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Jason Sangha and his men played beautifully in the first match of the season but we haven’t seen anything extraordinary from their side since then as they lost consecutive matches. They finished in the top three last season and we expect them to come to all geared up in their 5th match as well. Skipper Jason Sangha and Alex Hales are the main players of Sydney Thunder's batting lineup. The duo amassed over 828 runs in respectively last Big Bash League.

The bowling attack will be managed by Daniel Sams who was the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder last season with 19 wickets to his name. He will be supported by Gurinder Sandhu who also featured in last year's top wicket-takers list with 18 wickets to his name.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder have played 15 matches against each other of which Sydney Thunder have won just 5 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder - 15 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 10 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunder - 5 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Sydney Thunder. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 2.14, while for Sydney Thunder it's 1.69. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsmen

Colin Munro was the lead run scorer for Brisbane Heat last season and played well in the first match. He is expected to score more than 50 runs in the forthcoming match. The odds for the same are @2.84

Daniel Sams can deliver with both the bat and ball for his team. He can play a cameo in the death overs and pick 1 or more wickets in this match. The odds for the same are @6.80 for the top batter and 3.30 for the top bowler.

Alex Hales, the Opener of Sydney Thunder has been in terrific form. He can top score for his team. The odds for the same are @2.68.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Fazalhaq Farooqi being the best top bowler for his team are @3.25. He has the potential to take two or more wickets in this match.

Mark Steketee troubled Adelaide Strikers batsmen in the previous game as he picked up four wickets. The odds of Mark Steketee being the top bowler for his team are @2.98.