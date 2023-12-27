BRH (Brisbane Heat) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction
BRH
56%
Chance of Winning
SYT
44%
T20
The Gabba
Facts:
- Sydney Thunder leads the tally by 3-2 in their last five games against Brisbane Heat.
- The sides clashed once before in the competition where BH won the game by 20 runs.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat are placed at the top spot in the Big Bash League 2023-24 points table, having won three of their four scheduled matches, racking up seven points and a huge net-run-rate in doing so. They have 7 points and a net run rate of 2.344 in the competition. They will be hoping to keep their name atop the points table after this game as well.
Sydney Thunder did not have the best of starts in the competition. They lost two games and won a single fixture in three games. With that, they are placed at the 5th place in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.158. The team broke the ice and won their last fixture against Melbourne Stars. The team will be looking to come back in the competition.
- Brisbane Heat's chance of winning: 56%
- Sydney Thunder’s chance of winning: 44%
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Betting Tips
Brisbane Heat to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)
Brisbane Heat have a strong batting line-up in the competition. This season, BH posted the scores of 66, 24 & 27 runs before their first loss in the three games. Usman Khawaja was fantastic alongside Colin Munro in the first game of the competition but due to international duty, Khawaja had to be replaced with Josh Brown in the opening line-up. Munro and Brown average at 30.88 & 17.87 in their T20 career and should be able to lead the team efficiently. The team managed to score over 21 runs in all the three games and this should be different than any other game for the team. This will be their second clash this season where BH posted 24 runs before their first dismissal in the previous meeting. That said, BH should be able to gather enough runs for the first wicket to win you a bonus.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder
Most match sixes: Brisbane Heat
Most match fours: Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Toss Prediction
The surface at the Gabba usually assists the bowlers. The team winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first at this venue, given the assistance on offer for the new ball bowlers.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 32 degree Celsius on December 27. The day will experience scattered thunderstorms during the day.
Brisbane Heat Player List
Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill
Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:
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Colin Munro (c)
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
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Batter
|
Sam Billings
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Wicket-keeper
|
Paul Walter
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All-rounder
|
Josh Brown
|
Batter
|
Michael Neser
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All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
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Bowler
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Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
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Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat have won all their games in the competition. They won their last game against Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets.
Sydney Thunder Player List
Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, David Warner
Sydney Thunder Predicted XI:
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkies
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Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Sams
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All-rounder
|
Alex Ross
|
Batter
|
Chris Green (c)
|
Bowler
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Liam Hatcher
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder have finally won their first game after two losses in their campaign. They won their last game against the Stars by 5 wickets.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head Record
In their last five meetings, Sydney Thunder managed to win three games whereas Brisbane Heat won twice.
- Brisbane Heat Won: 2
- Sydney Thunder Won: 3
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat clinched a 6-wicket victory over Melbourne Renegades, securing the top spot. Colin Munro and Josh Brown's strong opening performances are key, supported by a robust middle order with Billings, McSweeney, and Renshaw. Neser, Johnson, and Kuhnemann are expected to deliver solid bowling spells.
Chris Green's side broke its two-game losing spree to register the first win for the side this season. They defeated the Melbourne Stars by 5 wickets, and the side would like to use this confidence as they head into a very tough match. Hales and Bancroft's 78-run stand boosted confidence. Sangha, Ross, and Davies form a strong middle order. Sams, McAndrew, and Green in the lower middle order must contribute. The bowling attack hasn't been at its best, and the side will need a good show from Chris Green and Liam Hatcher in this game. Daniel Sams picked 4 wickets in the last game, and he will be confident.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder
T20
The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Colin Munro to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat
Colin Munro is in excellent form. He struck 99 off 61 balls in the first game and also struck 46 runs in the second game. He was dismissed at 12 runs in the last game but is expected to return with his batting form. He is the top scorer of the team with 157 runs in 3 innings at an average of 78.50.
Cameron Bancroft to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder
Cameron Bancroft is a terrific batter. He has scored the highest number of runs from his side in the competition. With 129 runs in 3 games, he averages at 43.00 in the competition. He will be the top batter in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat
Xavier Bartlett will be the top bowler from Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. He has 6 wickets in 3 games and has an economy rate of 7.10 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing against Sydney Thunder.
Zaman Khan to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder
Zaman Khan is the top bowler from the team. He has picked 6 wickets in 3 games and has an economy rate of 8.40 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets against Brisbane Heat in his last meeting against them.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat
- Sydney Thunder to win the match @ 2 (Parimatch)
- Brisbane Heat to win the match @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch