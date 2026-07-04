Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will face each other yet again on 29th December at the Carrara Oval, Queensland in match number 19 in the current edition of the Big Bash League.

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Sydney Thunders registered a much need win in the previous encounter. They now have 2 wins and 4 points in the five matches played. Brisbane, on the other hand, is struggling and finds itself at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win in 4 matches.

Sydney Thunders put on quite a show as they registered a 10-wicket win against the rivals Brisbane Heat. Bowling first, Thunder bowlers shared the spoils and restricted Brisbane Heat to just 124 runs in a coordinated effort. Colin Munro top-scored for Brisbane Heat with 43 runs. Chris Green was the top bowler for Sydney Thunders.

Matthew GIkes and Alex Hales ensured Sydney Thunders register a win without a loss of wicket. Gikes scored 56 runs while the latter amassed 59 runs. Sydney chased the target with 8 overs to spare.

Will the Sydney Thunders make it two in two against the Brisbane Heat? Let us analyse the forthcoming fixture.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat is continuing with their poor form from the last season as they find themselves at the bottom of the points table yet again.

Sydney Thunder on the other hand seems to have found some momentum with a win in the previous game. They were dominant across all the departments and we expect them to continue with their winning momentum.

We are favouring Sydney Thunder with a 60/40 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

The winning momentum from the first game as well as the overall performance in the Big Bash League pushed us to side with Sydney Thunders to win the forthcoming fixture.

Our prediction - Brisbane Heat win.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Thunder seems to be back on a winning track after a few hiccups this season. The team performed well as a unit in the last match and the same continued.

Sydney Thunders's bowlers can be heavy for Brisbane Heat yet again.

If Sydney bats first, we expect a score of more than 150 runs. If Brisbane Heat bats first, the score can be around or below 150 runs.

We expect a cracker of a contest yet again in the upcoming fixture. However, we do not expect it to be as one-sided as the last time.

FInal Prediction - Sydney Thunders to win

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

The wicket at Carrara Oval, Queensland assists both- the batters and the bowlers. The average first innings score at this venue is 155 runs. The team batting first or second both have a similar advantage at this venue.

Once the batsmen are settled, they will be able to play their shots easily.

Toss win prediction - Sydney Thunder

Match win - Sydney Thunder

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be windy and bright. It will be an ideal day for a game of cricket. The seamers will get some help from the current and we can see some movement off the pitch. The chances of rain are almost zero.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk)

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jimmy Peirson Captain and Wicket Keeper Matt Renshaw Batsman Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder Sam Billings Batsman Max Bryant Batsman Michael Neser Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat could not sustain their winning momentum after they defeated table toppers Adelaide Strikers.

Peirson and his men need to rework their strategy to bounce back stronger. Colin Munro was the stand out performer as expected. Skipper Peirson has played some amazing knocks against Sydney Thunders in the past. We expect him to play an important role in this game.

Players to watch out for - Peirson, Colin Munro, and Michael Neser.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad - Chris Green, David Warner, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha ©

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jason Sangha Captain Matthew Gikes Wicket Keeper Alex Hales Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Usman Qadir Bowler Brendan Doggett Batsman Alex Ross Batsman Chris Green Captain Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Chris Green and his men put up a special show against the Brisbane Heat in the last fixture. The bowlers were right on the money and executed their plans to perfection. Alex Hales and Gikes did what was expected of them as Thunders registered their second win of the season.

The bowling attack will once again be led by Daniel Sams who was the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder last season.

Sydney Thunders have been terrific in the Big bash league last season and this is another chance to come back in the tournament.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder have played 16 matches against each other of which Sydney Thunder have won 6 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder - 16 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 10 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunder - 6 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Sydney Thunder. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 2.21, while for Sydney Thunder it's 1.68. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsmen

Skipper Jimmy Peirson got off to a good start but could not convert it into a big score in the last game. He can be the top batsman for Brisbane heat in this game with the odds being @8

Alex Hales is an explosive opener and he proved what he is capable of in the last match. We expect him to be the highest scorer yet again with the odds of @4.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Chris Green being the best bowler for Sydney Thunders is @5.5. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Daniel Sams is expected to pick at least two wickets in this match and be the best bowler for his team with the odds of @6.