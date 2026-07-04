Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will face Adelaide Strikers for the first time in this edition of Big Bash League for the 26th Match at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on 2nd January 2023.

Adelaide Strikers started the season with a bang after winning 3 consecutive matches in the beginning but losing the last three matches, and searching for a win in the next match. They are in the 4th place on the points table currently. A win in the upcoming match vs Hobart hurricanes will again make them the table toppers of this season with 8 points to their name.

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Hobart Hurricanes on the other side have had a tough start to this Big Bash League. They have managed only two victories in five matches played in this edition. And they are hoping for a win in this match vs Adelaide strikers.

The poor run continued for Hobart Hurricanes as they went down against Sydney Thunders in the previous match. Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith are the only bowlers who took wickets but can't stop Sydney Thunder from scoring a huge total of 228 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes couldn't chase down the target and lost by 62 runs. Hobart Hurricanes need to win the next game to survive in the tournament.

On the contrary, Adelaide Strikers have lost their last 3 matches. And the last match with Melbourne stars was a close encounter in which Adelaide strikers lost by 8 runs.

Bowling first, Melbourne stars couldn't restrict Adelaide Strikers within 160 and scored a good score of 186 runs.

Adelaide Strikers did not give it away easily but lost the match by 8 runs to Melbourne Stars. Wes Agar and Henry Thornton picked up 3 and 2 wickets each for Adelaide Strikers in the first innings.

This is a good opportunity for the Adelaide Strikers to make it to the top of the points table if they win this game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Both teams lost their respective previous games as they haven’t been on the winning side for a long time. Hobart Hurricanes last won on 20th December, while Adelaide Strikers won their last match also on 20th December.

However, Adelaide Strikers is in excellent form this season winning 3 out of the 6 matches played thus far. While it is the total opposite for the visitors to Hobart Hurricanes. We are backing Adelaide Strikers to win this match with a 70/30 winning probability.

Our Prediction

We are hoping the Adelaide Strikers to win this game against the Hobart Hurricanes and continue the winning momentum.

Our prediction - Adelaide Strikers to win the forthcoming match.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers & Betting Tips 2023

We expect yet another nail-biting encounter with a first-inning score of more than 160 runs. Finally, we hope Adelaide Strikers win this match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

This is the first time these two teams are playing against each other in this tournament, The average first-inning score here is 160 runs. Fun fact Adelaide Strikers hold the record for the lowest score of 87 at this surface. The pitch support both the spinners and pacers. The team winning the toss is most likely to choose bat first to put their opposition under pressure with a big target. Adelaide strikers to win the toss and will choose to bat first.

The Bellerive Oval, Hobart has been a hunting ground for all the pacers as we saw in the previous match at this pitch.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Adelaide Oval to shuffle around 25°C on the matchday which is good for a match of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some support to the bowlers with the new ball in the first innings. There are very few chances of rain during the match. Therefore, the teams need not worry about par score and Dew coming into the play.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan, Travis Head, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey.

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Travis Head is still out of the Big Bash League due to national commitments.

Player Name Role Peter Siddle Captain Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Henry Hunt Batsman Chris Lynn Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Rashid Khan All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Adam Hose Batsman Thomas Kelly Batsman Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers were at the top of the table for a long time after they were defeated by Melbourne Stars in their previous match. They will regain their long-lost confidence after winning against Hobart Hurricanes and also regain the first position on the points table.

The batting lineup looks good in Matthew Short, Henry Hunt and Adam Hose's form. The bowling department has been fantastic in helping the Strikers keep the winning momentum alive.

Adelaide Strikers won their first 3 games by a big margin and we are positive that they will make it four in the upcoming fixture.

Players to watch out for Adelaide Strikers in this match are -Chris Lynn, Adam Hose and Henry Hunt.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott.

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Asif Ali Bowler James Neesham Bowling All-rounder Tim David Batting All-rounder D Arcy Short Batsman Patrick Dooley Bowler Shadab Khan All-rounder Joel Paris Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes had a terrible start to the tournament. They need a victory in this edition of the Big Bash League to survive and be in the top four of the points table. They have lost 3 out of 5 matches.

Nathan Ellis and Matthew Wade have been the standout players for the Hobart Hurricanes. Nathan was phenomenal in the previous game and picked 4 wickets. They will be in the need of those 2 points in the upcoming match.

Matthew Wade and the team need to buck up to turn things around this Big Bash League.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers have played 18 matches against each other of which the Adelaide Strikers have managed to win 11 games and Hobart Hurricanes 7 matches

Matches between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers - 18 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 7 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 11 Matches

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Adelaide Strikers to win the game is 2.08, while the odds for Hobart Hurricanes winning this match is 1.70. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman, Henry Hunt played crucial innings in the last game against Melbourne Stars and we expect him to anticipate the same in the upcoming game. The top batsman odds for Henry Hunt is @4.5.

Matthew Wade has been terrific for Hobart Hurricanes. He looked in good shape in the last fixture but could not convert his innings. Things can be different this time around with the odds of @4.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Henry Thornton bowled fabulously for Adelaide Strikers in the last fixture. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers once again at the odds of @4.42.

Shadab Khan went for runs in the last game between Sydney Thunders. He can repeat his performance with the odds of @8.