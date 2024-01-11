HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction

HOH

43%

Chance of Winning

ADS

57%

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1.74
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Melbet

1.87
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1.859
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T20

Blundstone

Adelaide Strikers will meet Hobart Hurricanes again in the 33rd game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on January 11, 2024. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Facts:

  • In their last five meetings, Adelaide Strikers have won four games whereas Hobart Hurricanes have won a single game.
  • Hobart Hurricanes are at 6th place whereas the Strikers are placed at the 5th position.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers are on the same boat, having placed one over another in the points table.

Hobart Hurricanes lost their last game against Adelaide Strikers, and find themselves at the 6th position with three wins and five losses in the competition. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.119. The team will be looking to get back at the Strikers with their upcoming fixture against them.

Adelaide Strikers are placed at 5th place in the table standings. They have three wins and four losses in the tournament. The Strikers have 7 points that is keeping them above the Hurricanes in the standings and possess a net run rate of -0.132. They will be thrilled to win their next game as well in hope of finishing in the top four.

  • Adelaide Strikers's chance of winning: 57%
  • Hobart Hurricanes’s chance of winning: 43%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Tips

Hobart Hurricanes to score low before 1st dismissal

Hobart Hurricanes are coming from a victory and will be confident going into the next game. However, their opening line-up have delivered their best in the tournament. Caleb Jewell and Matthew Wade opened for the team initially but Wade was replaced by Ben McDermott in the opening line-up. Jewell and McDermott average at 19.00 & 45.50 respectively in the competition. The team posted the scores of 34, 8, 2, 6, 47, 27, 5 & 6 runs before their first dismissal. They lost their first wicket pretty early in the games they have played so far. In the last meeting between the sides, HH scored 6 runs before Caleb Jewell lost his wicket the earliest. That said, Hobart Hurricanes are most likely to lose an early wicket in the upcoming collision.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Most sixes: Adelaide Strikers

1.92
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Most fours: Hobart Hurricanes

1.80
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Highest opening partnership: Adelaide Strikers

1.81
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Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval, renowned for its historically slow and challenging playing conditions, has undergone a significant transformation. Presently, games hosted at this venue offer a more balanced and fair platform for both batters and bowlers. The pitch has undergone substantial changes, promoting a more equitable competition that caters to the requirements of both batting and bowling. The captain who wins the toss could opt to bowl first to get an idea of how the pitch plays.

Weather Report

We will see overcast skies over Hobart on January 11. There is no prediction of rain on the day of the game and the temperature will see a rise up to 24 degree Celsius.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Liam Guthrie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Sam Heazlett

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Hain

Batter

Ben McDermott

Wicket-keeper

Caleb Jewell

Batter

Nikhil Chaudhary

Batter

Tim David

Batter

Corey Anderson

All-rounder

Chris Jordan

Bowler

Patrick Dooley

Bowler

Macalister Wright

Batter

Riley Meredith

Bowler

Nathan Ellis (c)

Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have lost two games in a row. Having lost to the Strikers in the last game does not boast much confidence in the team.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Lloyd Pope

Bowler

Matthew Short

Batter

Chris Lynn

Batter

D’Arcy Short

Batter

Adam Hose

Batter

Alex Carey

Wicket-keeper

Cameron Boyce

Bowler

Henry Thornton

Bowler

David Payne

Bowler

Thomas Kelly

Batter

Jamie Overton

Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers are on their way up in the points table. They won their last game against the Hurricanes by 5 wickets and should be able to win again comfortably.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings between the sides, Adelaide Strikers lead the tally by 4-1.

  • Adelaide Strikers Won: 4
  • Hobart Hurricanes Won: 1
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

The sides met at Adelaide Oval in their last game. Adelaide Strikers won the toss and gave the visitors a chance to bat first. Hobart Hurricanes posted 165 runs in the game with the loss of 7 wickets. Ben McDermott was the top batter with the score of an unbeaten 95. Jamie Overton was the top bowler from the Strikers and picked 3 wickets in the game.

Chasing the target, Adelaide Strikers had a strong batting outing from beginning to the end. Matthew Short was the top scorer with 45 runs. Eventually they managed to win the game by 5 wickets. Hobart Hurricanes fell short on their bowling while Nathan Ellis got the most success with 2 wickets.

The Strikers will look to win again and try to finish in the top four whereas the Hurricanes will look to make things even.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

T20

Blundstone, Bellerive

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Hobart Hurricanes

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2.08
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Adelaide Strikers

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1.87
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1.859
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Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored 45 runs in his last game against the Hurricanes and will be looking to score high in the next game. With 351 runs in 6 games, he averages at 70.20 in his current campaign. He is the top batting pick from his side.

Ben McDermott to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott is an impeccable batter in the ranks of the Hurricanes. He scored a total of 182 runs in 6 games he batted in at an average of 45.50. He smashed an unbeaten 95 off 61 balls in his last outing against the Adelaide Strikers. He will be expected to bat well again.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Jamie Overton to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Jamie Overton has picked 11 wickets in 7 games for Adelaide Strikers in the competition. He has an economy rate of 8.01 in the current competition and will be expected to pick wickets for the team. In his last game against the Hurricanes, he managed to pick 3 wickets in the game.

Nathan Ellis to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes

Nathan Ellis is the top bowler from Hobart Hurricanes. He has picked 8 wickets in 7 games and has an economy rate of 7.94. He picked 2 wickets in his last game against the Strikers, the highest from his side.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Adelaide Strikers

The Hobart Hurricanes have struggled with the bat. The top order hasn't delivered the goods, and they have a poor record playing against the Strikers. In their last five meetings, Adelaide Oval managed to win four times, including their last clash in the current competition. Adelaide Strikers look like the better squad on paper and should be able to win the next game as well.
  • Hobart Hurricanes to win the match @ 2.08 (Parimatch)
  • Adelaide Strikers to win the match @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
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