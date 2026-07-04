Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes will cross swords with Adelaide Strikers for the second time in this edition of Big Bash League for the 30th Match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on 5th January 2023.

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Adelaide Strikers is just one loss away from getting pushed to the 5th spot of the points table. They are currently in the 4th rank on the points table with 6 points and a positive net run rate. The upcoming game will decide if the Adelaide Strikers will continue to remain in the top four spots of the points table.

Hobart Hurricanes on the other side is winning every alternate match in this tournament. This win-loss win-loss streak will only break if they win against Adelaide Strikers in the next match. A win against Adelaide Strikers will help Hobart Hurricanes reach the top four of the points table.

In the previous head-to-head battle between the teams, Hobart Hurricanes bettered Adelaide Strikers by chasing the target of 178 runs. Chris Lynn and Matthew Short got Adelaide Strikers to a total of 177 runs by scoring 87 and 38 runs respectively.

Nathan Ellis from Hobart Hurricanes picked up 2 wickets in 4 overs in the first innings and was the top bowler for his team.

In the second innings, Hobart Hurricanes openers started the match by making an opening partnership of 86 runs in just 8.1 overs. Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott smashed 54 and 53 runs respectively and chased the target in just 17.2 overs.

Adelaide Strikers bowlers couldn’t restrict the Hobart Hurricanes batters to chase the target. Wes Agar and Rashid Khan were the most expensive bowlers for their team in the second innings.

Adelaide Strikers need to make a comeback in the tournament if they want to be in the top four and qualify for the qualifiers.

This is a golden opportunity for the Adelaide Strikers to remain in the top four or even level up in the points table if they win this match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Both teams have clashed against each other in this tournament before in the previous fixture. Hobart Hurricanes won that match and will be eyeing to carry on with the same gameplay in the 30th match of the Big Bash League.

However, Adelaide Strikers also has the same number of wins as Hobart Hurricanes in this tournament. With both teams fighting for their place in the top four spots of the points table, we are backing Hobart Hurricanes to win this game with a 55/45 winning probability.

Our Prediction

We are expecting the Hobart Hurricanes to emerge victorious in this match against the Adelaide Strikers and continue with the winning momentum.

Our Prediction - Hobart Hurricanes to win the forthcoming fixture.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers & Betting Tips 2023

We expect yet another spellbinding encounter with a first-inning score of more than 175 runs. Finally, we hope Hobart Hurricanes win this game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

This is the second time these two teams are playing against each other in this edition of the Big Bash League, The average first-inning score here is 170 runs as seen in the previous 3 matches played over here. Fun fact the host of the venue, Adelaide Strikers hold the record for the lowest score of 87 at this pitch. The pitch assists both the spinners and seamers. The team winning the toss is certain that they will choose to bat first and defend the huge target they put on the scoreboard. Hobart Hurricanes to win the toss and will elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Adelaide Oval to drift around 25°C on the matchday. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some assistance to the bowlers with the new ball in the first innings. There are very few chances of precipitation during the match. Therefore, both teams need not worry about par score and Dew coming into the play.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan, Travis Head, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway.

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Peter Siddle Captain Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Henry Hunt Batsman Chris Lynn Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Adam Hose Batsman Thomas Kelly Batsman Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers was the first team in this edition of the Big Bash League to register 3 back to back wins but they soon broke their streak and now are on the losing streak of 4 consecutive matches. They will have to defeat Hobart Hurricanes in the 30th match or else they will be the first team in this edition of the BBL to register 5 consecutive losses.

The batting lineup looks good in Matthew Short, Chris Lynn and Colin de Grandhomme's form. The bowling department needs to fire up as they are giving out too many runs to the opponent.

Adelaide Strikers won their first 3 games by exhibiting phenomenal gameplay and we are sure that they will make it four in the upcoming fixture.

Players to watch out for Adelaide Strikers in this match are - Chris Lynn, Colin de Grandhomme and Matthew Short.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Asif Ali.

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Nathan Ellis Bowler Faheem Ashraf Bowler Asif Ali Bowler James Neesham Bowling All-rounder Tim David Batting All-rounder D Arcy Short Batsman Patrick Dooley Bowler Mitchell Owen All-rounder Riley Meredith Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes didn’t have a dream start to the tournament. They are just one win away to be in the top four teams of the Big Bash League. They have won 3 out of 6 matches.

Nathan Ellis and Matthew Wade have been the standout players for the Hobart Hurricanes for their most matches. Nathan Ellis was phenomenal in the previous game and picked 2 wickets. They will be in the need of those 2 points in the upcoming fixture.

Matthew Wade and the team need to buck up to turn things around this Big Bash League.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers have played 19 matches against each other of which the Adelaide Strikers have managed to win 11 games and Hobart Hurricanes 8 matches

Matches between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers - 19 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 8 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 11 Matches

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Adelaide Strikers to win the game is 2.02, while the odds for Hobart Hurricanes winning this match is 1.77. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman, Chris Lynn was lethal with the bat in the last clash between the teams and we expect him to continue the same in the upcoming game. The top batsman odds for Chris Lynn is @3.5.

Matthew Wade has been terrific for Hobart Hurricanes. He is the highest run-scorer for Hobart Hurricanes this year. Things can be the same this time around with the odds of @3.8

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan needs the bounce back stronger and be the reason for Adelaide Strikers to win in the next game. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers at the odds of @4.32.

Nathan Ellis went for runs in the last game between Adelaide Strikers but took 2 wickets. He can repeat his performance but with fewer runs with the odds of @6.5