Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat will battle it out on the cricket field on 20th January 2023 at the Gabba in Brisbane in match number 49 of the Big Bash League 2022-23. It will be their first encounter against each other in the ongoing Big Bash League.

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Brisbane Heats have registered only 4 wins against Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers in the tournament. They now have just 4 wins from 11 matches and stand 7th on the points table with 9 points.

Brisbane Heats bettered their records against Melbourne Stars by defeating them in their previous contest by 3 wickets. Bowling first, all the bowlers contributed and dominated Melbourne Stars’' batters. Melbourne Stars posted a target of 160 runs for Brisbane Heat to chase in 20 overs. While Brisbane Heat faced some difficulties chasing the target, Matt Renshaw’s remarkable innings of 90 runs off 56 balls did the job for Brisbane Heats. Eventually, Brisbane Heat chased the target against Hobart Hurricanes in 20 overs and registered their first 2 consecutive wins in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes have also played the same number of matches as Brisbane Heat so far and have 5 wins in their account. They are 5th on the points table with 10 points.

Hobart Hurricanes were defeated by Perth Scorchers on 18th January in a one-sided game. Batting first, Hobart Hurricanes could only manage to put 146 runs on the scoreboard. Tom Andrews was the highest run-scorer for Hobart Hurricanes with just 27 runs in the first innings. After scoring fewer runs in the first innings, Hobart Hurricanes couldn’t restrict Perth Scorchers to chase the target in the second innings. Riley Meredith gave his team a solid start by taking a wicket in the very first over of the second innings. He picked 2 wickets with an economy of 8.8.

In order to qualify for the qualifiers both the teams need to win their remaining 3 league stage matches of the Big Bash League 2022-23.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat will play their 12th match of the Big Bash League against Hobart Hurricanes and given the form, they are in from the past 2 games we are backing them to carry on their winning momentum and win the 49th match of the Big Bash League.

We are rooting for Brisbane Heat with a 60/40 chance of emerging as winners on 20th January 2023.

Our Prediction

The winning momentum from the last 2 games is expected to put this match in favour of Brisbane Heat and make it 3 in the last 3 matches.

Our Prediction - Brisbane Heat to Win against Hobart Hurricanes.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Brisbane Heat is currently one of the 2 teams who are on the verge of getting eliminated in the Big Bash League 2022-23. They have performed extremely well in all the departments in their last 2 games against Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars and we can assure you that Brisbane Heat will better Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming game on 20th January 2023.

Before playing against Hobart Hurricanes in the 49th match, Brisbane Heat played against Melbourne Stars in a cliff-hanging game where they won on the last ball of the second innings by hitting a four. Brisbane Heat didn’t do well during the initial stage of the tournament and will target a win against Hobart Hurricanes to regain their form and survive in the Big Bash League.

Hobart Hurricanes on the other hand also had a winning streak of 2 consecutive matches before they were outperformed by Perth Scorchers in their previous match. After their defeat against Perth Scorchers, they will now look forward to redeeming themselves by defeating Brisbane Heat in the upcoming 49th game of the Big Bash League.

Irrespective of whoever bats first, expect a score between 150 to 165 runs in the next game as The Gabba, Brisbane has produced 3 high-scoring games out of 3 before.

We expect an enthralling encounter between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes on 20th January 2023.

Our Prediction - Brisbane Heat to win the 49th match

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

The surface at The Gabba, Brisbane has hosted 3 games of the Big Bash League so far. All the 3 games have a high-scoring one with one being a 200-plus first-innings score. The average first innings on this venue are 160 runs after considering the first innings scores of the previous 3 matches. Bowlers, both pacers and spinners get a bit of support in the match, and the settled batsman can play their strokes easily.

The pacers might get some help in the powerplay due to the gathering of moisture during the match timings.

Spin bowling, on the other hand, has enjoyed success on this venue and also has won Man of the Match awards at this surface.

Out of 3 matches played over here in this edition 2 matches were won by the teams batting first after winning the toss. So the team that will win the toss might opt to bat first and defend the target.

Toss win Prediction - Brisbane Heat

Match win - Brisbane Heat

Weather Report

The weather forecast is expected to be mostly sunny on the 20th of January 2023 with the temperature to shuffle around 15°C to 28°C with 70% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. The chances of rain being a spoilsport are very few.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Tom Andrews Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler D Arcy Short Batsman Caleb Jewell Batsman Tim David Batting All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Patric Dooley Batting All-rounder Zak Crawley Bastman Faheem Ashraf Bowling All-rounder

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have played 11 games same as the number of games Brisbane Heat has played in the tournament. Hobart Hurricanes has maintained a 44% winning rate so far in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

They lost in a low-scoring contest against Perth Scorchers in their last match. Overall, the team is performing quite mediocre in their 11th match on 18th January 2023.

Hobart Hurricanes will try to break their poor performance streak and win their remaining 3 league stage matches of the tournament.

Players to watch out for - Riley Meredith, Matthew Wade, Zak Crawley

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Josh Brown.

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Usman Khawaja Captain Matt Renshaw Batsman Michael Neser Batting All-rounder Josh Brown Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Sam Hain Batsman James Bazley Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Nic Peirson Wicket-Keeper

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heats is in terrible condition in the tournament even after winnings 2 back-to-back matches. Usman Khawaja has led his team fabulously in the previous 3 games after replacing Nic Peirson.

The team need to give an all-around performance in the match which will be a good sign for Brisbane Heat. All the players will have to play their part in the match be it batting, bowling or fielding.

Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne have been outstanding in the last 2 games and we expect him to put his batting skills forward again against Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat have played 20 matches against each other of which Brisbane Heat have won 8 games and Hobart Hurricanes have 12 wins

Matches between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat - 20 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 8 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 12 Matches

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Hobart Hurricanes. The odds for Hobart Hurricanes to win the game is 2.11, while for Brisbane Heat it's 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Top Team Batsmen

Caleb Jewell can be the top batsman for Hobart Hurricanes with the odds of @4.74

Marnus Labuschagne could not perform in the previous match but given his classy batting style, he can maximise the powerplay advantage for Brisbane Heats with the odds of @4.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Riley Meredith being the best bowler for Hobart Hurricanes is @4.7. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Micheal Neser has been terrific so far and is likely to pick at least two wickets in the upcoming fixture with the odds of @3.6.