Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat will take on the cricket field on 25th January 2023 at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston in match number 55 of the Big Bash League 2022-23. It will be their second encounter against each other in the ongoing Big Bash League 2022-23.

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Brisbane Heats have registered 6 wins and 4 consecutive wins in the tournament. They now have 6 wins from 13 matches and stand 3rd on the points table with 13 points.

Brisbane Heats bettered their performance in the ongoing Big Bash League by winning 4 back-to-back matches and now are on a mission to be the second team in the Big Bash League to register 5 consecutive wins. Batting first in the previous match, the top-order batsmen of Brisbane Heat failed to score runs. Sam Hain and captain Nic Peirson made a solid partnership of 133 runs and gave Melbourne Stars a target of 188 runs to chase. While Brisbane Heat faced some difficulties getting the openers out in the second innings, Mitchell Swepson gave them a breakthrough. Eventually, Brisbane Heat restricted Melbourne Stars to 184 runs and won the match by just 4 runs and won their 6th match of the season.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes have also played the same number of matches as Brisbane Heat so far and have 5 wins and 8 losses to their name. They are 7th on the points table with 10 points.

Hobart Hurricanes were defeated by Sydney Sixers on 23rd January in a nail-biting event. Batting first, Sydney Sixers could manage to put 180 runs on the scoreboard. Patrick Dooley was the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes with 3 wickets in the first innings. After giving out runs in the first innings, Hobart Hurricanes couldn’t chase the target in the second innings. Zak Crawley played sensible innings but was too slow which cost them the game.

To stand a chance in the eliminator round of the Big Bash League 2022-23 both the teams will have to win their last league stage game of the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat will play their 14th match of the Big Bash League against Hobart Hurricanes and given their performance, they have shown in the past 4 games we are backing them to continue with their winning momentum and win the 55th match of the Big Bash League.

We are backing Brisbane Heat with a 65/35 chance of emerging victorious on 25th January 2023.

Our Prediction

The winning momentum from the last 4 fixtures is expected to put this match in favour of Brisbane Heat and make it 5 in the last 5 matches.

Our Prediction - Brisbane Heat to win against Hobart Hurricanes on Tuesday.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Brisbane Heat is currently one of the 3 teams and still can get eliminated from the tournament. They have performed extremely well in all the departments in their last 4 games against Adelaide Strikers, Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars and we are firm that Brisbane Heat will outperform Hobart Hurricanes in the 55th game on 25th January 2023.

Before playing against Hobart Hurricanes in the 55th match, Brisbane Heat played against Melbourne Stars in a hair-raising game where they won on the last ball of the second innings by stopping Marcus Stoinis from hitting a six. Brisbane Heat was in the bottom two teams of the tournament but made an epic comeback and now will eye a win against Hobart Hurricanes to increase their chance for the eliminator round in the Big Bash League.

Hobart Hurricanes on the other hand also had a winning streak of 2 consecutive matches and now have a losing streak of 3 back-to-back matches. The upcoming game will be the only chance for Hobart Hurricanes to survive in the tournament.

Irrespective of whoever bats first, expect a score between 160 to 175 runs in the next game as Aurora Stadium has produced 1 high-scoring game in the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers.

We expect a neck-to-neck encounter between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes on 25th January 2023.

Our Prediction - Brisbane Heat to win the 55th match of the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Traditionally, the team batting second has been winners for most of the time at Aurora Stadium, Launceston. The average first innings score at this surface is 160 runs so expect an average scoring game on 25th January. The surface at the Aurora Stadium offers equal support to both, the batters and the bowlers in the game. There will be some initial motion on the surface but spin bowlers will play a crucial role as the game progresses.

The conditions are perfect to choose bowling first after winning the toss.

Toss win Prediction - Hobart Hurricanes

Match winner - Brisbane Heat

Weather Report

The weather forecast at Aurora Stadium, Launceston is expected to be mostly sunny on the 25th of January 2023 with the temperature to drift around 16°C to 29°C with 71% humidity and 17 km/hr wind speed. The chances of rain being a spoilsport are very less.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Nathan Ellis, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Caleb Jewell

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Tom Andrews Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler D Arcy Short Batsman Caleb Jewell Batsman Tim David Batting All-rounder Riley Meredith Bowler Patric Dooley Batting All-rounder Zak Crawley Bastman Faheem Ashraf Bowling All-rounder

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have played 13 games same as the number of games Brisbane Heat has played in the Big Bash League. Hobart Hurricanes has maintained a 38% winning rate so far in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

They lost in a high-scoring contest against Sydney Sixers in their last fixture. Overall, the team performed quite mediocre in their 13th match on 23rd January 2023.

Hobart Hurricanes will try to break their poor losing streak and win their last league stage match of the tournament.

Players to watch out for - Zak Crawley, Matthew Wade, Riley Meredith

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Usman Khawaja Captain Matt Renshaw Batsman Michael Neser Batting All-rounder Sam Hain Batsman Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Josh Brown Batsman James Bazley Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Nic Peirson Wicket-Keeper

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heats is in a tough spot in the tournament even after winnings 4 back-to-back matches. Usman Khawaja has led his team fabulously in the previous 4 games after replacing Nic Peirson.

The team again need to give team performance and outperform Hobart Hurricanes in every department of cricket. All the players will have to play their role in the game be it bowling, batting or fielding.

Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne have been outstanding in the last 4 games and we expect him to put his batting skills forward again against Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat have played 21 matches against each other of which Brisbane Heat have won 9 games and Hobart Hurricanes have 12 wins

Matches between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat - 21 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 9 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 12 Matches

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Hobart Hurricanes. The odds for Hobart Hurricanes to win the game is 2.19, while for Brisbane Heat it's 1.86. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Top Team Batsmen

Caleb Jewell can be the top batsman for Hobart Hurricanes with the odds of @4.74

Marnus Labuschagne could not perform in the previous match but given his classy batting style, he can maximise the powerplay advantage for Brisbane Heats with the odds of @4.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Riley Meredith being the best bowler for Hobart Hurricanes is @4.7. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Micheal Neser has been terrific so far and is likely to pick at least two wickets in the upcoming fixture with the odds of @3.6.