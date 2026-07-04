Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades are off to a dream start to this edition of the Big Bash League. They have made it three in three wins this season and are second only to Adelaide Strikers who have had similar success so far this season.

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Their opponents in this match, Hobart Hurricanes find themselves lagging in fifth place with a solo win in three games played so far. Hobart is coming from a defeat against Sydney Sixers in a rain-curtailed match.

In a match reduced to 14 overs, the bats could not finish the 138 runs chase. After the top order stumbled, Asif Ali gave a glimpse of hope with his 41 runs knock but they fell short by 6 runs eventually. Shadab Khan was impressive once again with the ball for Hobart Hurricanes.

On the contrary, Melbourne Renegades defeat Brisbane Heat in an exciting low scoring match and won their third successive game of the season. Chasing a mere 138, Renegades were 4 down for just 9 runs. Then came in the muscle power of Andre Russel who swung the game in favour of Renegades with his 57 runs knock.

Russell was supported by Finch (31) and Akeal Hosein. Hosein is turning out to be a true all-rounder for the Renegades. He scalped 3 wickets in addition to the 30 runs he scored.

The duo will now compete against each other at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart in Match 14 of the Big Bash League 2022-23 season.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades are having a dream start this season. But we think that the party might be over in this encounter against Hobart Hurricanes.

The hurricanes have only won 1 match this season but they have not performed that badly. They are just one good game away to be back in the driving seat and we believe this could be that game.

We are siding with Hobart Hurricanes to win this match with a 55/45 win probability.

Our Prediction

We are predicting that Hobart Hurricanes will put an end to the winning streak of Melbourne Renegades in this match. This is not to say that Melbourne Renegades will derail in the season to follow, but Hobart might just overpower them in this match.

Our prediction - Hobart Hurricanes to emerge victorious.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades & Betting Tips 2022

We are seeing some close encounters this season in the BBL and we expect it to continue. We are looking for another tight game with Hobart Hurricanes emerging as winners.

Irrespective of either team batting first, the score is expected to be somewhere around 149 to 163.

Andre Russel will be playing his last games of the season for Melbourne Renegades this season. We believe he will put on a great show in his last match of the season.

D Arcy Short is expected to be among the scorers for Hobart Hurricanes once again.

We are siding with Hobart Hurricanes to win this fixture.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval, Hobart has seen dozens of T20 matches with an average first score of around 169. The team batting first has had a slight advantage over batting second historically. However, we feel that it would not make much difference in today’s match.

Interestingly, Melbourne Renegades has the lowest score at this venue when they were bowled out for 60 runs.

To conclude, we expect the team to win the toss to bowl first and the opponent to set the target.

Weather Report

The weather at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart is expected to be sunny which is considered ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature will vary around 17°c / 10°c. The cloud cover will be around 18% and wind current is expected at 18km/h

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Martin Guptill. Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell.

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nic Maddinson Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Aaron Finch Batsman Andre Russell Bowling All-rounder Jake Fraser Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Sutherland Bowler Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades could not have asked for a better start to this season. They have won all the 3 matches played so far this season.

The batting order looks strong led by skipper Nic Maddinson. Aaron Finch is offering good support in the middle order while Andre Russel has been exceptional at the death.

Andre Russel will be playing his last match of the BBL as communicated earlier by the management. He has been vital in their last match win against the Brisbane Heat. It will be interesting to see who might fill his shoes.

Akeal Hosein has been a stand-out performer for the Melbourne Renegades with both bat and the ball, He played important role in Renegades’ last win.

An interesting fact about Melbourne Renegades

The last time Melbourne Renegades won three matches in a row, they went on to win the Big Bash League title.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott.

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Asif Ali Bowler James Neesham Bowling All-rounder Tim David Batting All-rounder D Arcy Short Batsman Patrick Dooley Bowler Shadab Khan All-rounder Joel Paris Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have only managed to win one of the three matches played but the team looks in good shape overall. One good match and they will be back to the winning ways.

As a close defeat in the last match, Hurricanes will be itching to make good in the forthcoming match.

The expectation is high from D Arcy Short and Matthew Wade. In the bowling department, the onus will be on Dooley and Shadab Khan to scalp quick wickets and restrict the opponents to a reasonable total.

We see a victory coming in for Hobart Hurricanes in this fixture..

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades have played 15 matches against each other of which the Hobart Hurricanes have won 8 games and the Melbourne Renegades 7 matches.

Matches between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades - 15 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 8 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 7 Matches

The contest has been very even but Hobart Hurricanes have a chance to make it three consecutive head-to-head wins in this match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Hobart Hurricanes to win the game is 1.74, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 2.12. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Batsman

Andre Russell can deliver a farewell to his team and the Big Bash fans with elegant innings and the bookmakers have given him the odds of @6.5

We are backing D’Arcy Short, the highest run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes to make a mark and set the platform for the Hurricanes with a knock of 50 or more runs. The top batsman odds for Short is @4.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Bowlers

It's a no-brainer that we are once again backing Akeal Hosein for being the best top bowler for Melbourne Renegades at the odds of @4.5. He has the potential to take two or more wickets in this match.

Patrick Dooley from Hobart Hurricanes was phenomenal in the previous match and is expected to carry his rhythm. The top bowler odds for him are @6.5