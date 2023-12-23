HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction
HOH
51%
Chance of Winning
MER
49%
T20
Blundstone
Facts:
- Caleb Jewell scored 261 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
- Tim David scored 232 runs in the last 10 BBL matches.
- Aaron Finch scored 226 runs in the last 10 BBL matches.
- Nathan Ellis took 12 wickets in the last 10 BBL matches.
- Riley Meredith took 12 wickets in the last nine BBL matches.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades lost their last match against the Brisbane Heat by six wickets. The Renegades batted first and scored 162/8 on the back of a quick fire half century from Jake Fraser-McGurk. Jonathan Wells (34 runs) and Tom Rogers (20 runs) scored useful runs in the death overs. The Renegades bowlers then got off to a good start, Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck twice in the first six overs and the Heat were in trouble at 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But their middle order batters Matt Renshaw (49 runs), Sam Billings (40 runs) and Paul Walter (30 runs) guided Brisbane Heat to their third win of the season.
Hobart Hurricanes are coming off a loss against the Perth Scorchers by nine wickets. Batting first, Hobart were in trouble losing their top five batters for low scores, but Chris Jordan (59 runs), Nikhil Chaudhary (40 runs) and Mitchell Owen (28 runs) rescued the Hurricanes from a collapse and powered the score to 172/8. The Hurricanes then faltered in defending the total as the pitch got better to bat on and the Perth Scorchers top order batsman Zak Crawley (65 runs) and Aaron Hardie (85 runs) chased down the target in 16.1 overs. They made a mockery of the Hobart Hurricanes bowlers and handed the Hurricanes their second loss of the season.
- Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning: 51%
- Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning: 49%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Tips
Melbourne Renegades to smash over 6.5 sixes @ 1.99 (Parimatch)
Melbourne Renegades are averaging 8.5 sixes per game in the 2023 BBL. They smashed over seven sixes in the last two matches. They have a power packed batting lineup, the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Joe Clarke score most percentage of their runs in maximums. We back Melbourne Renegades to smash over 6.5 sixes @ 1.99 (Parimatch)
Match Prediction Best Odds
Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Toss Prediction
The pitch report at Bellerive Oval, Hobart is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. It is the first game of the season except for a flat track with a slight grass cover. The surface slows down a touch as the game progresses and wrist spinners might come in handy. In the 57 Big Bash League matches played at this venue the team batting first 32 matches, while the team batting second won 25 matches. The average first innings score is 167 runs.
In the last five BBL matches played at this venue, the team second 80% of the matches and we predict the team that wins the toss might opt to bowl first.
Weather Conditions
The weather at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Saturday, 23rd December is expected to be around 13 degrees Celsius and 69% humidity, 0% precipitation and wind blowing at 3 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy throughout the game and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Hobart Hurricanes Players List
Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Sam Hain, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Mitchell Owen, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
Hobart Hurricanes Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batsman
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Sam Hain
|
Batsman
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
Corey Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Dooley
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Recent Form
Hobart Hurricanes lost both the matches played in the 2023-24 Big Bash League and they stand at seventh position on the points table.
Melbourne Renegades Players List
Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Harry Dixon, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O Neill
Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Joe Clarke
|
Batsman
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batsman
|
Nic Maddinson
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Finch
|
Batsman
|
Jonathan Wells
|
Batsman
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounders
|
Tom Rogers
|
Bowlers
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowlers
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowlers
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowlers
Melbourne Renegades Recent Form
Renegades lost two of their last three matches played in the 2023-24 Big Bash League and currently stand at fifth position on the points table.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head Record
Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades clashed in 17 BBL matches. Melbourne Renegades hold a record of 8-9 against the home team Hobart Hurricanes. Out of the eight wins against the Hurricanes, Renegades won three matches batting first and five matches batting second, While Hobart Hurricanes won five matches batting first and four matches batting second.
- Total Matches Played:17 matches
- Hobart Hurricanes Won:9 matches
- Melbourne Renegades Won:8 matches
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds
Jake Fraser McGurk to score over 21.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
Fraser McGurk scored over 21.5 runs (48 & 55) in the last two matches played. He has been in top notch form in recent times and is the leading run-scorer (103 runs) for the Melbourne Renegades in the tournament. The pitch is expected to favour the batsman and we believe Fraser McGurk is the best batsman to bet on to score over 21.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades
T20
Blundstone, Bellerive
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters
Ben McDermott to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes
Ben McDermott failed to score runs in the last two matches and he is yet to make significant contributions. McDermott has a very good record against the Melbourne Renegades (571 runs). With the Hurricanes in a desperate need of a win, we back Ben McDermott to come good and be the top batter for the Hobart Hurricanes.
Jake Fraser-McGurk to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades
Fraser-McGurk scored 55 runs in the last game against the Brisbane Heat and was the stand out performer for the Renegades. McGurk top scored in both the matches played in the tournament for Melbourne. Given his recent form with the bat, we back Jake Fraser-McGurk to be the top scorer for Melbourne Renegades.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers
Nathan Ellis to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes
Nathan Ellis took 12 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches, Ellis can pick up wickets with both the new and old ball. As he bowls in the death overs, the right arm pacer has a high chance of picking up wickets. We back him to come good and be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes.
Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades
Adam Zampa took one wicket in the last match and two wickets in the first match against the Sydney Sixers. Zampa is a lethal bowler and he bowls with accurate lines and lengths. The Hobart Hurricanes batsmen tend to struggle against wrist spinners and Zampa has a better chance of being the top bowler for the Melbourne Renegades.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes
- Hobart Hurricanes to win the match @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
- Melbourne Renegades to win the match @ 1.93 (Parimatch)
Parimatch