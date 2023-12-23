HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades) Match Prediction HOH 51 % Chance of Winning MER 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.856 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades lock horns in match 13 of Big Bash league 2023 on Saturday, December 23. The match is slated to be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and the scheduled start time is 1:45 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades lost their last match against the Brisbane Heat by six wickets. The Renegades batted first and scored 162/8 on the back of a quick fire half century from Jake Fraser-McGurk. Jonathan Wells (34 runs) and Tom Rogers (20 runs) scored useful runs in the death overs. The Renegades bowlers then got off to a good start, Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck twice in the first six overs and the Heat were in trouble at 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But their middle order batters Matt Renshaw (49 runs), Sam Billings (40 runs) and Paul Walter (30 runs) guided Brisbane Heat to their third win of the season.

Hobart Hurricanes are coming off a loss against the Perth Scorchers by nine wickets. Batting first, Hobart were in trouble losing their top five batters for low scores, but Chris Jordan (59 runs), Nikhil Chaudhary (40 runs) and Mitchell Owen (28 runs) rescued the Hurricanes from a collapse and powered the score to 172/8. The Hurricanes then faltered in defending the total as the pitch got better to bat on and the Perth Scorchers top order batsman Zak Crawley (65 runs) and Aaron Hardie (85 runs) chased down the target in 16.1 overs. They made a mockery of the Hobart Hurricanes bowlers and handed the Hurricanes their second loss of the season.

Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning: 51%

Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning: 49%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Tips

Melbourne Renegades to smash over 6.5 sixes @ 1.99 (Parimatch)

Melbourne Renegades are averaging 8.5 sixes per game in the 2023 BBL. They smashed over seven sixes in the last two matches. They have a power packed batting lineup, the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Joe Clarke score most percentage of their runs in maximums. We back Melbourne Renegades to smash over 6.5 sixes @ 1.99 (Parimatch)

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Hobart Hurricanes 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Toss Prediction

The pitch report at Bellerive Oval, Hobart is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. It is the first game of the season except for a flat track with a slight grass cover. The surface slows down a touch as the game progresses and wrist spinners might come in handy. In the 57 Big Bash League matches played at this venue the team batting first 32 matches, while the team batting second won 25 matches. The average first innings score is 167 runs.

In the last five BBL matches played at this venue, the team second 80% of the matches and we predict the team that wins the toss might opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Saturday, 23rd December is expected to be around 13 degrees Celsius and 69% humidity, 0% precipitation and wind blowing at 3 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy throughout the game and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Hobart Hurricanes Players List

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Sam Hain, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Mitchell Owen, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith

Hobart Hurricanes Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Caleb Jewell Batsman Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Sam Hain Batsman Tim David All-rounder Corey Anderson All-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary Bowler Mitchell Owen All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Billy Stanlake Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost both the matches played in the 2023-24 Big Bash League and they stand at seventh position on the points table.

Melbourne Renegades Players List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Harry Dixon, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O Neill

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Quinton de Kock Wicket Keeper Joe Clarke Batsman Jake Fraser-McGurk Batsman Nic Maddinson All-rounder Aaron Finch Batsman Jonathan Wells Batsman Will Sutherland All-rounders Tom Rogers Bowlers Kane Richardson Bowlers Adam Zampa Bowlers Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowlers

Melbourne Renegades Recent Form

Renegades lost two of their last three matches played in the 2023-24 Big Bash League and currently stand at fifth position on the points table.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Head to Head Record

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades clashed in 17 BBL matches. Melbourne Renegades hold a record of 8-9 against the home team Hobart Hurricanes. Out of the eight wins against the Hurricanes, Renegades won three matches batting first and five matches batting second, While Hobart Hurricanes won five matches batting first and four matches batting second.

Total Matches Played: 17 matches

17 matches Hobart Hurricanes Won: 9 matches

9 matches Melbourne Renegades Won:8 matches

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

Jake Fraser McGurk to score over 21.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Fraser McGurk scored over 21.5 runs (48 & 55) in the last two matches played. He has been in top notch form in recent times and is the leading run-scorer (103 runs) for the Melbourne Renegades in the tournament. The pitch is expected to favour the batsman and we believe Fraser McGurk is the best batsman to bet on to score over 21.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Blundstone, Bellerive Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.012 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Batters

Ben McDermott to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott failed to score runs in the last two matches and he is yet to make significant contributions. McDermott has a very good record against the Melbourne Renegades (571 runs). With the Hurricanes in a desperate need of a win, we back Ben McDermott to come good and be the top batter for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Jake Fraser-McGurk to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades

Fraser-McGurk scored 55 runs in the last game against the Brisbane Heat and was the stand out performer for the Renegades. McGurk top scored in both the matches played in the tournament for Melbourne. Given his recent form with the bat, we back Jake Fraser-McGurk to be the top scorer for Melbourne Renegades.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Top Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes

Nathan Ellis took 12 wickets in the last 10 T20 matches, Ellis can pick up wickets with both the new and old ball. As he bowls in the death overs, the right arm pacer has a high chance of picking up wickets. We back him to come good and be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes.

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades

Adam Zampa took one wicket in the last match and two wickets in the first match against the Sydney Sixers. Zampa is a lethal bowler and he bowls with accurate lines and lengths. The Hobart Hurricanes batsmen tend to struggle against wrist spinners and Zampa has a better chance of being the top bowler for the Melbourne Renegades.