HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction HOH 59 % Chance of Winning MST 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.816 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars will lock horns in the 17th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on December 28. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes have played three games and only managed to win a single game while losing on two occasions. The team only earned two points in their campaign so far that placed them 6th in the points table with a net run rate of -0.546. After two defeats in the competition, they won their first game against Melbourne Renegades.

After a disastrous beginning in the competition, Melbourne Stars won their first game of the competition in their last outing against Sydney Sixers. Melbourne Stars have won a game and lost three fixtures in the competition. With 2 points, the team is placed 7th in the table standings with a net run rate of -2.172. Anticipate a fierce battle as both teams strive for redemption in this crucial encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes's chance of winning: 59%

Melbourne Stars’s chance of winning: 41%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Betting Tips

Hobart Hurricanes to score more sixes (1.91 @Parimatch)

Hobart Hurricanes have played three games and displayed good batting potential in those games. The team is laced with experienced batters and packs a hard hitting line-up. The team has smashed 18 sixes in three games, averaging at 6 sixes per game. Chris Jordan has knocked 6 maximums whereas M Wright has 5 sixes to his name. Hobart Hurricanes will be confident batting at home conditions and will look to continue their momentum. Whereas Melbourne Stars have not been looking good in both the departments. They have scored 5, 3, 4 & 1 sixes in fours games respectively. This sums up to 13 sixes, lower than the former team. But the team conceded 6, 4, 4 & 1 sixes respectively in those games. MS could not score more sixes than their opponents in four games. That said, you should put your money on this betting tip for a high bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Hobart Hurricanes 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Hobart Hurricanes 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Hobart Hurricanes 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval, renowned for its historically slow and challenging playing conditions, has undergone a significant transformation. Presently, games hosted at this venue offer a more balanced and fair platform for both batters and bowlers. The pitch has undergone substantial changes, promoting a more equitable competition that caters to the requirements of both batting and bowling. The captain who wins the toss could opt to bowl first to get an idea of how the pitch plays.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 20 degree Celsius. Whereas the skies will remain clear and suitable for a game of cricket. There is no prediction of rain.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Liam Guthrie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Sam Heazlett

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Sam Hain Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Nikhil Chaudhary Batter Tim David Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler Macalister Wright Batter Riley Meredith Bowler Nathan Ellis (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes won their first game of the season in their last outing by 6 wickets. It was a high run-chase and their batters did well scoring the runs.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (overseas replacement for Harry Brook, first three matches only), Imad Wasim (from December 26)

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter Glenn Maxwell (c) Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Jonathan Merlo Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars broke the win drought and won their first game against Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers have won three games whereas Hobart Hurricanes could only win two.

Hobart Hurricanes Won: 2

Melbourne Stars Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

In the last game, Hobart Hurricanes went against Melbourne Renegades. MR went in to bat first and raised 183 runs in the game. Patrick Dooley and Nathan Ellis picked 2 wickets each but overall the bowlers could not do much and were expensive. However, Hobart Hurricanes exploited the loose Renegades bowling and surpassed the target with an over remaining and won the game by 6 wickets. Matthew Wade scored 82 runs whereas Macalister Wright knocked 63 runs in the game.

Melbourne Stars did not have much luck in the competition. After many defeats, they got their first success against the Sydney Sixers in their last game. SS scored 154 runs with the loss of 8 wickets. Haris Rauf and Usama Mir picked 3 wickets each. The Stars were also efficient in chasing the target. They surpassed the target with 4 wickets and 3 balls to spare. Hilton Cartwright was the top scorer from the side with an unbeaten innings of 47 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars T20 Blundstone, Bellerive Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.065 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Matthew Wade to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade came blazing guns in the previous fixture. The batter struck 82 off 50 balls in the last game. He has a total of 93 runs in 2 games and averages at 46.50 in the competition. He will be the top batter from his side in the tournament.

Hilton Cartwright to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars

Hilton Cartwright will be the top batter from Melbourne Stars in the competition. He scored an unbeaten 47 in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well. He has 126 runs in 4 games at an average of 42.00.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Corey Anderson to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes

Corey Anderson brings a lot of bowling experience to the team. He has picked a total of 2 wickets in 3 games but it is his economy rate (5.27) that has impressed everyone.

Usama Mir to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars

Usama Mir is the top bowler from the team and has picked 4 wickets in 4 games. He has an economy rate of 6.84 and was able to pluck 2 wickets in his innings.