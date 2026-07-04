Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

The defending champions of the Big Bash League Perth Scorchers will face Hobart Hurricanes in their second game of the season at Aurora Stadium, Launceston on 19th December.

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The hosts Hobart Hurricanes lost their opening game of the Big Bash League 2022-23 campaign against Melbourne Stars. Perth Scorchers on the other hand played their first game against Sydney Sixers, the runners-up of the previous season.

The bowlers took a lot of beating as the Stars posted a huge total of 183 runs on the board. Chasing 184, the Hurricanes lost ground early in the game and could not recover

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes finished in the 5th position in the previous Big Bash League edition 7 wins and 27 points in total. They will be up against the defending champions Perth Scorchers who is one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Big Bash League

Hurricanes went down in the first game but will fancy their chances at their home turf. Perth Scorchers are a team to beat.

We are favouring Perth Scorchers to win this match with a 65/35 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our prediction is factoring Perth Scorchers to win the forthcoming match against Hobart Hurricanes. Perth has won the last five games in a row against Hobart Hurricanes. The last time Hobart won against Perth was way back in 2019.

Our prediction - Perth Scorchers win the encounter.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers & Betting Tips 2022

Aurora Stadium is not a stadium where you can just come out and start scoring. We are expecting an average-scoring yet interesting match ahead of us. Irrespective of who bats first, the first innings score is likely to be under 160 runs given the nature of the pitch.

Hobart Hurricane bowlers went for runs in the first match but here is an opportunity for them to bounce back. Shadab Khan is a player to watch out for.

Perth skipper Ashton Turner is expected to play an all-round role and is a contender for the Man of the Match award.

We are in favour of Perth Scorchers winning the match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Traditionally, the team batting second has enjoyed more success at Aurora Stadium. The average first innings score at this venue is 150 runs so expect an average scoring match. The pitch at the Aurora Stadium provides equal assistance to both, the batters and the bowlers. There will be some initial movement on the pitch but spinners will play an important role as the game progresses.

The conditions are ideal to have a bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The weather at the Aurora Stadium is expected to be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to vary around 25°c / 74°f. The wind current will offer seamers some movement with the new ball. The weather is expected to remain pleasant for the duration of the game.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis.

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI:

Ashton Turner will lead the Perth Scorchers.

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Adam Lyth Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Cameron Green All-rounder Faf du Plessis Batsman Andrew Tye Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The defending champions Perth will continue to play under the captaincy of Ashton Turner. Turner has been remarkable for Scorchers and has contributed with both the bat and ball for his team. His run tally has scored 1700 for the Scorchers. At the top, Camron Bancroft and Josh Inglis will play a crucial role for the Scorchers.

Coming to the bowling department, Scorchers will be expecting tight spells from the experienced duo of Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye. Jason Behrendorff's skills will be valuable at this surface,

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen.

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Asif Ali Bowler James Neesham Bowling All-rounder Tim David Batting All-rounder D Arcy Short Batsman Patrick Dooley Bowler Shadab Khan All-rounder Joel Paris Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes need to tune in as a group. There we some individual performers in the first match including the skipper Matthew Wade who played well for his 35 runs. Shadab Khan was great with the ball too.

Hobart Hurricanes will be hoping for their star batsman D’Arcy Short to get going in the second match against Perth Scorchers. Short is the highest run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes. The bowlers need to execute their plans well and get the most out of a bowling-friendly surface.

The hosts will be aiming to get the first points on the board this season.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers have played 17 matches against each other of which the Hobart have won 6 games and the Perth Scorchers 11

Matches between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers - 17 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricane - 6 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 11 Matches

For your information, the last time when Hobart Hurricane beat Perth Scorchers was way back in 2019.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.76, while for Hobart Hurricanesit's 2.25. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsman

Ashton Turner has performed splendidly for his team. He has amassed over 1700 playing for Perth. Expect good innings of 40-plus runs from Ashton.

Darcy Short, the highest run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

We pick Jason Behrendorff to be one of the highest wickers takers in this match from the Perth Scorchers camp. He is expected to take at minimum two wickets.

While other bowlers were leaking runs, Shadab Khan managed to bowl a tight spell. Furthermore, the pitch at Aurora Stadium will assist the spinner and he can potentially scalp 2 or more wickets in this game.