Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

The defending champions of the Big Bash League Perth Scorchers will go head-to-head against Hobart Hurricanes for the second time in this Big Bash League at Perth Stadium, Perth on 18th January 2023.

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The visitors Hobart Hurricanes won their previous game of the Big Bash League 2022-23 campaign against Perth Scorchers on 19th December 2022. Perth Scorchers on the other hand has lost only against 3 teams in the ongoing Big Bash League and Hobart Hurricanes are one of them.

The bowlers took a lot of beating as the Hobart Hurricanes posted a huge total of 172 runs on the board for Perth Scorchers in their previous encounter. Chasing 173, Perth Scorchers lost ground early in the game and could not recover from it which led to them being on the losing side of the game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes is currently in the 5th position of the points table of the Big Bash League after winning 2 consecutive matches. They will now be up against the defending champions Perth Scorchers who is also the table topper of the ongoing Big Bash League 2022-23.

Perth Scorchers went down in the first game but will fancy their chances on their home turf against Hobart Hurricanes. Hobart Hurricanes are a team to beat but not for Perth Scorchers.

We are rooting for Perth Scorchers to win this match with a 75/25 win possibility.

Our Prediction

Our prediction is leaning towards Perth Scorchers winning the upcoming game against Hobart Hurricanes. Perth Scorchers has won the 3 games out of the last five games in this Big Bash League 2022-23. The last time Hobart Hurricanes won against Perth was way back in 2019.

Our prediction - Perth Scorchers win the outing against Hobart Hurricanes.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers & Betting Tips 2022

The surface at the Perth Stadium, Perth has always been a high-scoring surface as seen in almost every match played over here. Hence, we think that the first innings score might be over 160 runs irrespective of which team bats first in the 46th game. Both teams have the necessary batting attack that can score big runs on this surface.

Perth Scorchers performed poorly in the first match against Hobart Hurricanes but they are bound to come back stronger as they are now the table toppers and also one of the best teams in the Big Bash League. They have what it takes to take on any bowling line-up and bowlers who can defend low targets for Perth Scorchers.

The hosts of the match and the defending champions of the Big Bash League Perth Scorchers will be looking to avenge their previous defeat against Hobart Hurricanes. Perth will be led by Ashton Turner in this match as well and will have the support of in-form Aaron Hardie.

We back Perth Scorchers to win the 46th match on 18th January 2023.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Perth Stadium, Perth offers a batting-friendly surface to the teams. The average first innings score at this surface is 167 runs. The team batting first has won over 65% of matches in this venue. The surface at Perth offers bounce and a good pace that supports the pacers. This also means that the ball will come onto the bat easily for batsmen to play their shots.

The mantra on this surface is quite simple - bat first after winning the toss and put up a big score on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

The weather forecast at the Perth Stadium, Perth will be perfect for a game of cricket. The temperature will be around 27°c / 81°f. The sky is expected to remain clear throughout the match timings. Hence, no chance of precipitation. The wind current will offer some help to seamers with a swing with the new ball.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI:

Ashton Turner will lead the Perth Scorchers against Hobart Hurricanes

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Stevie Eskinazi Batsman Nick Hobson Batsman Aaron Hardie Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Ashton Agar All-rounder David Payne Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The table-toppers Perth Scorchers will continue to play under the captaincy of Ashton Turner in the 46th match as well. Ashton Turner has been remarkable for Perth Scorchers and has contributed with both the bat and ball for his team in all the seasons of the Big Bash League. His run tally has scored 1700 for the Perth Scorchers. At the top, Cameron Bancroft and Josh Inglis will play a crucial role for the Perth Scorchers.

Coming to the bowling department, Perth Scorchers will be expecting tight spells from their top bowler Andrew Tye. David Payne’s skills will be valuable at this pitch,

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Nathan Ellis

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Batsman Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Asif Ali Bowler Faheem Ashraf Bowling All-rounder Tim David Batting All-rounder Caleb Jewell Batsman Patrick Dooley Bowler Tom Andrews All-rounder Zak Crawley Batsman

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes need to tune in as a group for them to be in the top four of the points table and qualify for the qualifiers. There were some individual performers in their previous match against Sydney Thunder including Tim David who played well for his 76 runs. Nathan Ellis was great with the ball too.

Hobart Hurricanes will be hoping for their star batsman and captain Matthew Wade to get going in their second match against Perth Scorchers. Matthew Wade is the highest run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes. The bowlers need to execute their plans well and get the most out of Perth Stadium’s surface.

The visitors will be aiming to conquer against Perth Scorchers for the second time as well.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers have played 18 matches against each other of which the Hobart have won 7 games and the Perth Scorchers 11

Matches between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers - 18 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricane - 7 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 11 Matches

For your information, the last time when Hobart Hurricanes beat Perth Scorchers was way back in 2019.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.67, while for Hobart Hurricanes it's 2.205. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsman

Josh Inglis has performed splendidly for his team. He has amassed over 324 playing for Perth Scorchers this season. Expect good innings of 40-plus runs from Josh Inglis.

Matthew Wade, the highest run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

We pick Andrew Tye to be one of the highest wicket-taker in this match from the Perth Scorchers camp. He is expected to take at minimum two wickets.

While other bowlers were leaking runs, Nathan Ellis managed to bowl a tight spell. Furthermore, the pitch at Perth Stadium will assist the pacers and he can potentially scalp 2 or more wickets in this game.