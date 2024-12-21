HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction HOH 39 % Chance of Winning PES 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.696 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes take on Perth Scorchers in the seventh game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 21 at 10:30 AM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes struggled to make an impact last season as they managed four wins in the last campaign and ended up fifth on the table. Once again they struggled in the opening game against Melbourne Renegades as they scored mere 74 runs and eventually lost the game by six wickets.

Perth Scorchers had a phenomenal start to the campaign last season as they were unbeaten after the first five matches. They went head to head against Melbourne Stars in the opening game and won the match by six wickets. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 39%

Perth Scorchers’ chances of winning - 61%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Matthew Wade did not have a great start to the campaign but that doesn’t change the fact he was brilliant last season as Wade scored 186 runs with an average of 31 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Finn Allen could end up being a wild card for Perth Scorchers this season. With all the ability Allen possesses, he has struggled for consistency. In the opening game Allen scored six which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last five of the six games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Peter Hatzoglou, Marcus Bean

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen Batter Shai Hope Batter Ben McDermott Batter Riley Meredith All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Billy Stanlake Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes did not have a great campaign last season and once again they faltered in the opening game against Melbourne Renegades as they lost the game by six wickets.

Perth Scorchers News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Player List

Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly, Bryce Jackson

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Cooper Connolly Batter Ashton Turner Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Nick Hobson Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Perth Scorchers were dominant in the opening game against Melbourne Stars as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Head to Head

Perth Scorchers hold a slight edge in this fixture against Hobart Hurricanes 13-07. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and Perth Scorchers won the game.

Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes: 07

Perth Scorchers: 13

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes

Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Hobart Hurricanes struggled for consistency as they won four matches last term and missed the playoffs. This season their batting lineup failed to show up in the opening game against Melbourne Renegades as they were bowled out for 74. Regardless, Hobart Hurricanes had a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers made the playoffs last season and would be hoping for a similar performance in the group stages. In the opening game they beat Melbourne Stars and also had a better opening stand in the game. Both sides went head to head last season and it was Perth Scorchers who dominated the game and they also had a better opening stand in the match which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Even though Ben McDermott did not have a great start to the campaign we are going to stick with him as he was sensational last season and with 261 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cooper Connolly to be Perth Scorchers’ top batter

Cooper Connolly did not have a great campaign last season as they struggled for consistency. Connolly was sensational in the opening game as he scored 64 off 51 against Melbourne Stars which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Nathan Ellis was brilliant in the opening game as he contributed with the bat and bagged two wickets in the match. With 12 wickets, Ellis was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Behrendorff to be Perth Scorchers’ top bowler

Jason Behrendorff had a good start to the campaign as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/19. With 16 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.