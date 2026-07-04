Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

The runner-ups of the previous Big Bash League Sydney Sixers will face Hobart Hurricanes in their second game of the season at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on 22nd December.

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Hobart Hurricanes will play their 3rd game of the season after losing their first match against Melbourne Stars. They are currently in the 7th spot of the points table with 0 points and a net run rate of -1.900. Sydney Sixers on the other hand is in the last spot of the points table after losing their first 2 games against Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers.

The bowlers took a lot of beating as the Perth Scorchers posted a total of 155 runs on the board. Chasing 156, the Sydney Sixers lost ground early in the game and could not recover in their previous game. This will be their chance to register their first win in the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes finished in the 5th position in the previous Big Bash League edition with 7 wins and 27 points in total. They will be up against the runner-ups Sydney Sixers who are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the Big Bash League

Hobart Hurricanes went down in the first game but will fancy their chances at the home turf of Sydney Sixers. Sydney Sixers are a team to beat.

We are favouring Hobart Hurricanes to win this match with a 60/40 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our prediction is factoring Hobart Hurricanes to win the forthcoming match against Sydney Sixers. Hobart Hurricanes have won the last four matches out of five games against Sydney Sixers. The last time the Sydney Sixers won against Hobart Hurricanes was way back in December last year.

Our prediction - Hobart Hurricanes win the encounter.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers haven’t registered their first win in the tournament yet. Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes won their first match of the season against Perth Scorchers on the 19th. Their attacking opening pair, multiple bowling options and variety in the powerplay as well as the death overs favour Hobart Hurricanes. The team led by Matthew Wade looks in good touch as he was Hobart Hurricanes’ highest run-scorer in the previous match against Perth Scorchers.

If Hobart Hurricanes bat first, we expect a score of 170 plus runs. If Sydney Sixers bat first, expects somewhere between (150 to 160) runs.

Tim David is a major threat to Sydney Sixers. He can be lethal in the middle overs as seen in the previous game where he scored 46 runs off 28 balls.

We are backing the Hobart Hurricanes to win the 7th match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Traditionally, the team batting first has enjoyed more success at Sydney Cricket Stadium. Batting first has won over 65% of matches on this ground The average first innings score at this venue is 160 runs so expect an average-scoring match. The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Stadium provides assistance to both, the batters and the bowlers. There will be some initial movement on the pitch but spinners will play an important role as the game progresses.

The conditions are ideal to have a bat first after winning the toss and defending the target.

Weather Report

The weather at the Sydney Cricket Stadium is expected to be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature is expected to vary around 25°c / 74°f. The wind current will offer seamers some movement with the new ball. The weather is expected to remain pleasant for the duration of the game.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed.

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue leading Sydney Sixers.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Kurtis Patterson Batsman Sean Abbot All-rounder Steve OKeefe All-rounder Izharulhaq Naveed Bowler Jordan SIlk Batsman Daniel Christian All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers might have lost their first two games against the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers but there are definitely some positives from the game. Jordan Silk looked in good touch in his 41 runs knock. Hayden Kerr was the stand-out batter for the Sydney Sixers.

In the bowling department, Jackson Bird was terrific for the Sydney Sixers picking up 3 wickets. Sean Abbott went for runs in the second match but he is bound to make a comeback against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Moises and Josh Philippe, the duo who amassed over 400 runs respectively last season will need to fire up if Sydney Sixers aim to win this match.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen.

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Asif Ali Bowler James Neesham Bowling All-rounder Tim David Batting All-rounder D Arcy Short Batsman Patrick Dooley Bowler Shadab Khan All-rounder Joel Paris Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes need to win this game and gain the winning momentum. There were some individual performers in the second match including the skipper Matthew Wade who played well and scored 51 runs. Tim David was great with the bat too.

Hobart Hurricanes will be hoping for their star batsman D’Arcy Short to get going in their third match against Sydney Sixers. Short is the highest run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes. The bowlers need to execute their plans well and get the most out of a bowling-friendly surface.

Hobart Hurricanes will be aiming to get a couple of points on the board after winning the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers have played 15 matches against each other of which the Hobart Hurricanes have won 9 games and the Sydney Sixers 6 matches.

Matches between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers - 15 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 9 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 6 Matches

For your information, the last time when Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes was last year in December.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Hobart Hurricanes to win the game is 1.68, while for Sydney Sixers it's 2.28. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsman

Jordan Silk got off to a good start in the second game but could not convert it into big innings. We expect him to score over 40 runs in the forthcoming match.

D’Arcy Short, the highest run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

Hayden Kerr has been one of the top bowlers for the sixers. He did go for runs in the first match but we expect him to come back stronger and pick at least 2 wickets. He was the second-highest wicket-taker of the previous season

Riley Meredith from Hobart Hurricanes has been taking wickets for the team but is very expensive in the powerplay. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets in the upcoming game with an economy of 5.5