HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers) Match Prediction HOH 45 % Chance of Winning SYS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.969 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers take centre stage in the fifth game of the 2023 Big Bash at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground, Launceston. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 11 at 1:40 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes lacked consistency which is required to win this tournament last season. Hobart Hurricanes ended the campaign with three loses and a win in the last four games which saw them finish sixth on the table and eventually were knocked out of the group stages. In order to move places on the table, the Hurricanes need a good start to the tournament which they would aspire to do in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers kickstarted their campaign against Melbourne Renegades, Sydney Sixers were put in to bat as they scored a par score of 175 in 20 overs. Sydney Sixers bowlers had a field day in the office as Melbourne Renegades lost early wickets and were second best in the run chase. Sydney Sixers won the game by eight runs. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are slight favourites heading into this game.

Hobart Hurricanes’s chances of winning - 45%

Sydney Sixers’s chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ben McDermott had an underwhelming campaign last season and struggled to get going. In 12 matches, McDermott managed to score 196 runs with an average of 16.33 which is pretty low for a top order batsmen. In the two head to head games against Sydney Sixers, McDermott struggled in the games and scored 17 and 13 which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Josh Phillip had an under-par campaign last term as he ended up with 266 runs with an average of 17.73. Even though Phillip failed to show up last season, he had a pretty decent showing against Hobart Hurricanes as he scored 43 off 21 in the first game. This season once again Phillip managed to score 29 off 17 balls in the opening game which makes us believe he would do well in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Launceston hosted two games last year in this tournament and on both occasion, the team batting first won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Tim David, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade, Macalister Wright, Corey Anderson, Nathan Ellis, Nikhil Chaudhary, Patrick Dooley, Liam Guthrie, Peter Hatzoglou, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Iain Carlisle

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Sam Hain Batter Macalister Wright Batter Ben McDermott Batter Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Corey Anderson All-rounder Tim David Batter Chris Jordan All-rounder Patrick Dooley All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes would be hoping for a brighter start to the season than last year. As last season, Hobart Hurricanes had an underwhelming campaign and ended up sixth on the table as they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe, Kurtis Patterson, Izharulhaq Naveed, Joel Davies, Mitchell Perry, Daniel Hughes, Ryan Hadley

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Smith Batter James Vince Batter Moises Henriques Batter Jordan Silk Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Tom Curran All-rounder Jack Edwards Bowler Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Jackson Bird Bowler Steve OKeefe Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers had a terrific campaign last season as they ended up with 10 wins in 14 matches and finished second in the group. This year once again Sydney Sixers kickstarted their campaign with a win over Melbourne Renegades.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes have edged Sydney Sixers in this tournament 9-8. Both sides squared off twice last season and on both occasions Sydney Sixers managed to secure maximum points.

Total Matches: 18

Hobart Hurricanes: 9

Sydney Sixers: 8

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers had contrasting seasons last year. On one hand, Hobart Hurricanes struggled to get a foothold in the campaign as they lost eight of the 14 matches in the competition and ended up sixth on the table. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers had a terrific group campaign as they ended up with 21 points and ended up second on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Sydney Sixers ended up with maximum points. One of the key reasons why Sydney Sixers were able to dominate the games was that on both occasions they ended up with a 50 run opening partnership which set the tone in both matches. Hobart Hurricanes ended up with opening partnership of 28 and 18 in those games which makes us believe Sydney Sixers would have a better opening stand in the game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers T20 University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.969 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batters

Tim David to be Hobart Hurricanes’s top batter

Tim David had a sensational tournament last season and he was easily the best batsmen on the pitch for Hobart Hurricanes. With 354 matches, David was the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes last season, even though David did not score well against Sydney Sixers last year, we would go with him as our top pick in the upcoming game.

Steve Smith to be Sydney Sixers’s top batter

After a disappointing outing with the national side, Steve Smith managed to turn things around and looked great in the opening game as he scored 61 off 42 balls. In the last head to head game, Smith managed to score 66 off 33 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

Patrick Dooley to be Hobart Hurricanes’s top bowler

Patrick Dooley had a phenomenal campaign last season as he ended up with 19 wickets and was one of the top performers for Hobart Hurricanes in the season. Against Sydney Sixers, on both occasions he ended up with the bowling figures in the game for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Abbott to be Sydney Sixers’s top bowler

Sean Abbott was probably one of the best players for Sydney Sixers last season as he ended up with 29 wickets and was the leading wicket taker in the tournament. In the last match against Hobart Hurricanes, Abbott ended up with 2/32 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.