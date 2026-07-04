Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will face each other on 31st December at the Lavington Sports Oval in Albury in match number 22 of the Big Bash League.

Bet on BBL

Sydney Thunders registered consecutive wins against Brisbane Heat to get back on track within the ongoing Big bash League. They now have 3 wins from 6 matches and stand 5th on the points table with 6 points.

Sydney Thunders bettered their record with Brisbane to make it two consecutive victories and get back on the winning track. Batting first, all the batsmen contributed plus the Heats gifted 13 wides in the 182 runs put on by Sydney Thunders. While Brisbane Heat gave a tough fight, Nathan McAndrew’s exceptional spell of 4-31 did the magic for Sydney Thunders. Eventually, Thunders won the match by 11 runs

Hobart Hurricanes have had a similar run this season, winning 50% of the 4 matches played. They are 6th on the points table with 3 games advantage over Sydney Thunders.

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Renegades in a low-scoring thriller. Batting first, Hobart only managed a tally of 122 runs which did not seem enough for the bowlers to defend. But the bowlers did not back down. Shadab Khan and Meredith chipped in with three wickets each while Paris and Dooley managed two each. This combined effort restricted Melbourne Renegades to a mere 114 runs and Hobart registered a win.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder are back with two consecutive wins in the tournament and we are expecting them to carry on their winning momentum.

We are favouring Sydney Thunder with a 60/40 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

The winning momentum from the last two games is expected to put this game in favour of Sydney Thunder and make it three in three.

Our prediction - Sydney Thunders will win.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Thunder looks solid and settled as a unit. They have performed well in all the formats in the past two games and we have a strong feeling of the momentum sticking by their side.

seems to be back on a winning track after a few hiccups this season. The team performed well as a unit in the last match and the same continued.

Hobart on the other hand has won 2 of the four games and has fared decently too. They will surely put on some fight.

Irrespective of which team bats first, expect a score between 140 to 160 runs in the forthcoming fixture.

We expect an intense contest between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes

Prediction - Sydney Thunders to win

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

This will be the first time a Men’s Big Bash League match will be hosted at Lavington Sports Oval in Albury. Hence, due to a lack of data, we do not enough to work with and predict our expectations from the pitch. Judging by the ongoing trend, we do not expect this to be a one-sided affair. Both Batsmen and Bowlers will have their opportunities at this venue.

Toss win prediction - Sydney Thunder

Match win - Sydney Thunder

Weather Report

The weather forest isn't as cheerful as a cricket fan would expect. There is a chance of rain early in the morning. But we do not expect it to reduce much overs. The overcast conditions might help bowlers more as there will be slowness on the pitch

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott.

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Asif Ali Bowler James Neesham Bowling All-rounder Tim David Batting All-rounder D Arcy Short Batsman Patrick Dooley Bowler Shadab Khan All-rounder Joel Paris Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have only played four games as compared to Sydney who has already played 6 games. Hobart has maintained a 50% winning rate thus far

They won an exciting contest against Melbourne Renegades in the last outing. Overall, the team is performing well so far.

Hobart has a losing streak of four away games in a row including two matches from this season.

Players to watch out for - Shadab Khan, Joel Paris, D Arcy Short

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad - Chris Green, David Warner, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha ©

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Jason Sangha Captain Matthew Gikes Wicket Keeper Alex Hales Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Usman Qadir Bowler Brendan Doggett Batsman Alex Ross Batsman Chris Green Captain Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunders will be ecstatic after consecutive wins over Brisbane Heat. Chris Green has led his team fabulously in the previous two games.

There is an all-around contribution as a team which is a positive sign. All the players are playing their part and there is no pressure on any individual to carry the team. This puts Sydney in a commanding position.

Daniel Sams has been outstanding and we expect him to put his best foot forward again.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder have played 17 matches against each other of which Sydney Thunder have won 7 games and Hobart has 10 wins

Matches between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder - 17 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 10 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 7 Matches

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Hobart Hurricanes. The odds for Hobart Hurricanes to win the game is 1.81, while for Sydney Thunder it's 2.01. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsmen

D Arcy Short can be the top batsman for Hobart Hurricanes with the odds of @4.74

Alex Hales could not perform in the previous match but given his explosive batting style, he can maximise the powerplay advantage for Sydney Thunders with the odds of @4.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Shadab Khan being the best bowler for Hobart Hurricanes is @4.7. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Daniel Sams has been terrific so far and is likely to pick at least two wickets in the forthcoming fixture with the odds of @3.6.