HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction HOH 55 % Chance of Winning SYT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.934 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Big Bash League has reached its 21st game where Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will clash in a 20 over game. The game will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on January 1, 2024. The game will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

The two teams are struggling to maintain consistency in the batting department and are eager to get back to winning ways. Hobart Hurricanes are coming from a loss in their last game against Melbourne Stars. They have been dumped to the bottom of the table with three losses and a single win. Hobart Hurricanes have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.580. They have only played four games and have an opportunity to turn things around in the remainder of their campaign.

Sydney Thunder are having a similar campaign. They started their campaign with two losses. The Thunder had a brief success with a win but fell back to their losing ways in the last game after a defeat against the Heat. Their last outing did not yield any result as the game was cancelled midway. With three losses and a win, the team is placed at the 6th place with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.310.

Hobart Hurricanes's chance of winning: 55%

Sydney Thunder’s chance of winning: 45%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder may be having a dismal season this year. However, their opening line-up has been producing promising starts to their innings in their campaign. Sydney Thunder has Cameron Bancroft and Alex Hales who average at 36.20 & 22.40 respectively in the current competition. The duo scored 5, 25, 78, 58 & 7 runs before their first dismissal in five games. The batters scored over the target in most of the games. Last season when the sides clashed twice, ST posted 36 & 1 before losing their first wicket in those games. Hobart Hurricanes are doing any better with the ball and may concede a lot of runs before picking their first wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Hobart Hurricanes 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Hobart Hurricanes 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval, renowned for its historically slow and challenging playing conditions, has undergone a significant transformation. Presently, games hosted at this venue offer a more balanced and fair platform for both batters and bowlers. The pitch has undergone substantial changes, promoting a more equitable competition that caters to the requirements of both batting and bowling. The captain who wins the toss could opt to bowl first to get an idea of how the pitch plays.

Weather Report

An equal contest between bat and ball will be on the cards in this game. The weather will be cloudy with a high of 21 degrees Celsius on the match day in Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Liam Guthrie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Sam Heazlett

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Sam Hain Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Nikhil Chaudhary Batter Tim David Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler Macalister Wright Batter Riley Meredith Bowler Nathan Ellis (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost their last game after the game was shortened due to rain. They will have to win the next game to pull themselves up in the competition.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Liam Doddrell, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Alex Ross, Will Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Jason Sangha, David Warner

Sydney Thunder Predicted XI:

Cameron Bancroft Batter Alex Hales Batter Oliver Davies Batter Matthew Gilkies Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Alex Ross Batter Chris Green (c) Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler Tanveer Sangha Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder’s last game did not finish and gave them a point. They will be keen on improving their batting performance in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes have won three games whereas Sydney Thunder could only win two.

Hobart Hurricanes Won: 3

Sydney Thunder Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

In the last game, Hobart Hurricanes went against Melbourne Stars and scored 155 runs in the game. But the game was interrupted by rain and was shortened to 7 overs with a target of 67 runs. HH could not contain MS and lost the game by 7 wickets (DLS). The opening pair of Matthew Wade and Caleb Jewell has been rather inconsistent and the team will need a solid start from them in this match. Their bowling order has been expensive in the competition and they need to do better in that area.

Sydney Thunder faced the Sixers in the last game. The Thunder scored 151 runs as a total. However, the game was spoiled by the rain and it ended without yielding any result. Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, and Cameron Bancroft form the top 3 of this batting lineup. It is a formidable batting order which should make any bowling attack in the world nervous. Tanveer Sangha, Zaman Khan, and Nathan McAndrew are some of the most promising up-and-coming bowlers in this squad.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder T20 Blundstone, Bellerive Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.934 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Matthew Wade to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade is a terrific batter and scored 94 runs in 3 games at an average of 31.33. He has the experience and will be looking to play a useful innings in the next game.

Cameron Bancroft to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder

Cameron Bancroft is a terrific batter. He has scored the highest number of runs from his side in the competition. With 181 runs in 5 games, he averages at 36.20 in the competition.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes

Nathan Ellis is the top bowler from Hobart Hurricanes. He has picked 4 wickets in 4 games and has an economy rate of 8.27. He picked a wicket in his last game.

Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder

Daniel Sams has been fantastic in the current competition. He has picked a total of 10 wickets in the competition in 4 innings. He has an economy rate of 9.46 in the tournament. He impressed everyone by picking 4 wickets in his last outing. The last game was abandoned before he could bowl in the game. He will be expected to carry on his momentum in the next game.