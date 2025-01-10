HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder) Match Prediction HOH 57 % Chance of Winning SYT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Hobart Hurricanes take on Sydney Thunder in the 29th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 10 at 01:45 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes did not have a great start as they lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades since then they have managed to turn things around and have won four straight games and are currently third on the table. The last game against the Sydney Thunders was called off due to rain.

Sydney Thunder have had a great start to the tournament as they have four wins in seven games and are currently second on the table. A win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff place this term. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 57%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 43%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben McDermott was brilliant last season but has struggled in the first two games. In the last few games he has managed to turn things around as he has scored 68, 34 and 17 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Even though Sam Billings did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been brilliant thus far. So far Billings has scored 149 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes 2.00 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Nathan Ellis, Charlie Wakim

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Owen Batter Shai Hope Batter Ben McDermott Batter Riley Meredith All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Billy Stanlake Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things and are unbeaten in the last five matches.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

David Warner (c), Blake Nikitaras, Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Daniel Sams, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Oliver Davies, Hugh Weibgen

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Blake Nikitaras Batter Matthew Gilkes Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Tom Andrews Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Cameron Bancroft Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign, but this year they have four wins in seven games and are currently second on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Thunder 12-08. Both sides went head to head in the last game and the match was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes: 12

Sydney Thunder: 08

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder head into this match after both sides have had an impressive start to the campaign, a win for either side would all but seal a play off spot this term. Sydney Thunder won four of the first five matches and even though they are winless in the last two matches they currently hold the second spot on the table. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game of the season but since then they have been unbeaten in the last five matches and are currently third on the table. Hobart Hurricanes openers have been dominant which is probably why they have managed better opening partnership in the last three of the four matches. We believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder T20 University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen was once again impressive in the last game as he scored 37 off 16 balls. With 189 runs, Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner continued his brilliant form in the last match as he scored yet another half century against Brisbane Heat. With 228 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Chris Jordan did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him as he has been brilliant for Hobart Hurricanes this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lockie Ferguson to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Lockie Ferguson has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Sydney Thunder as he bagged two wickets in the last game and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.