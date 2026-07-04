Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder will face each other on 15th January 2023 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart in match number 42 of the Big Bash League. It will be their second encounter against each other in the ongoing Big Bash League.

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Sydney Thunders registered 4 consecutive wins against Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers to get back on track after losing 3 consecutive matches. They now have 5 wins from 9 matches and stand 4th on the points table with 10 points.

Sydney Thunders bettered their records against Hobart Hurricanes by defeating them in their previous contest by 62 runs. Batting first, all the batsmen contributed and destroyed Hobart Hurricanes' bowlers. Sydney Thunder posted a target of 229 runs for Hobart Hurricanes to chase in 20 overs. While Brisbane Heat gave a tough fight, Brendan Doggett’s remarkable spell of 4-35 did the job for Sydney Thunders. Eventually, Sydney Thunder bowled out Hobart Hurricanes in just 17 overs at 166 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes have also played the same number of matches as Sydney Thunder so far and have 4 wins in their account. They are 6th on the points table with 8 points.

Hobart Hurricanes were defeated by Sydney Thunder on 31st December in a high-scoring thriller. Bowling first, Hobart Hurricanes couldn’t restrict Sydney Thunder batters to score runs. But the bowlers did not back down after getting smashed. Nathan Ellis chipped in with four wickets each while Riley Meredith managed two. After giving out runs in the first innings, Hobart Hurricanes couldn’t score runs in the second innings. Matthew Wade was the only positive for his team by scoring 67 runs in 30 balls.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder will play their 11th match of the Big Bash League against Hobart Hurricanes and given the form they are in we are expecting them to carry on their winning momentum and win the 42nd match of the tournament.

We are backing Sydney Thunder with a 70/30 chance of emerging as winners.

Our Prediction

The winning momentum from the last five games is expected to put this match in favour of Sydney Thunder and make it 5 in the last 7 matches.

Our Prediction - Sydney Thunders to Win.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Thunder is currently one of the top four teams in the Big Bash League. They have performed extremely well in all the departments in the past 5 games and we have a gut feeling that Sydney Thunder will outperform Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming fixture.

Before playing against Hobart Hurricanes in the 42nd match, Sydney Thunder will play against Perth Scorchers and will hope to come out as winners to play against Hobart Hurricanes. Sydney Thunder lost their first match against Sydney Sixers after 4 back-to-back wins and will target a win against Hobart Hurricanes to regain their form.

Hobart Hurricanes on the other hand had an alternate winning streak going on which was broken as they lost 2 consecutive matches against Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades. Soon after their 2 back-to-back loss, they redeemed themselves by defeating Melbourne Stars in the previous game.

Irrespective of which team bats first, expect a score between 130 to 150 runs in the next fixture as Bellerive Oval has produced 2 low-scoring games out of 3 before.

We expect an enthralling contest between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes on 15th January 2023.

Prediction - Sydney Thunders to win the 42nd match

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Bellerive Oval Cricket Ground, Hobart is a balanced surface in all of Australia. Bowlers, both spinners and pacers get a bit of help in the game, and settled batters can play their shots quite easily.

Because of the gathering of moisture, the seamers might get a bit more help in the powerplay.

Spin bowling, on the other hand, will get help on this surface in middle overs and that will continue to remain constant for the next game.

The average first innings score at this surface is 140 in this edition of the Big Bash League. It gets down to 130 in the second innings. So the team that will win the toss might opt to bowl first and chase the target.

Toss win prediction - Sydney Thunder

Match win - Sydney Thunder

Weather Report

The weather forecast isn't as cheerful as cricket fanatics would expect it to be. There is a little chance of rain early in the morning on match day. But we do not expect it to reduce many overs in the game. The overcast conditions can support bowlers more as there will be slowness on the surface.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Asif Ali

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Nathan Ellis Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Tom Andrews Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Asif Ali Bowler Caleb Jewell Batsman Tim David Batting All-rounder D Arcy Short Batsman Mitchell Owen Batting All-rounder Zak Crawley Bastman Faheem Ashraf Bowling All-rounder

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have played 9 games as compared to Sydney Thunder who will complete their 10 matches before their clash against Hobart Hurricanes. Hobart Hurricanes has maintained a 44% winning rate thus far

They won an exciting contest against Melbourne Stars in their last outing. Overall, the team is performing quite mediocre.

Hobart Hurricanes will try to break their alternate losing-winning streak and win 2 back-to-back matches this season.

Players to watch out for - Caleb Jewell, Nathan Ellis, D Arcy Short

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad - David Warner, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha ©, Chris Green

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Chris Green Captain Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Alex Hales Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Usman Qadir Bowler Brendan Doggett Batsman Alex Ross Batsman Sam Whiteman Batsman Ben Cutting Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunders will be ecstatic after 4 consecutive wins in the tournament. Chris Green has led his team fabulously in the previous 5 games after replacing Jason Sangha.

The team gives is an all-around contribution in the match which is a good sign for Sydney Thunder. All the players are playing their part in the game be it batting, bowling or fielding. This puts Sydney Thunder in a winning position for the next match.

Alex Hales has been outstanding and we expect him to put his batting skills forward again.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder have played 18 matches against each other of which Sydney Thunder have won 8 games and Hobart Hurricanes have 10 wins.

Matches between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder - 18 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 10 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 8 Matches

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Hobart Hurricanes. The odds for Hobart Hurricanes to win the game is 2.11, while for Sydney Thunder it's 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsmen

Caleb Jewell can be the top batsman for Hobart Hurricanes with the odds of @4.74

Alex Hales could not perform in the previous 2 matches but given his explosive batting style, he can maximise the powerplay advantage for Sydney Thunders with the odds of @4.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Nathan Ellis being the best bowler for Hobart Hurricanes is @4.7. We expect him to take two or more wickets in this match.

Nathan McAndrew has been terrific so far and is likely to pick at least two wickets in the upcoming fixture with the odds of @3.6.