Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades will cross swords with Adelaide Strikers for the first time in this edition of Big Bash League for the 36th Match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on 10th January 2023.

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Adelaide Strikers lost their position from the top four spots of the points table. They are currently in the 5th rank on the points table with 8 points and a positive net run rate. A win in the next fixture against Melbourne Renegades can put Adelaide Strikers in the top 3 spots of the points table.

Melbourne Renegades on the other side is recovering from their losing streak and gaining back their winning momentum. They are currently in the 3rd spot of the points table with 10 points and also a positive net run rate. A win against Adelaide Strikers will help Melbourne Renegades reach the top 2 of the points table.

In the previous match between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades dominated Hobart Hurricanes by chasing the target of 163 runs. Tom Rogers and Kane Richardson stopped Hobart Hurricanes to a total of 162 runs by taking 2 wickets each in the first innings.

Sam Harper from Melbourne Renegades smashed 89 runs off 48 balls which secured the win for his team and got them to the 3rd spot of the points table.

Adelaide Strikers also clashed with Hobart Hurricanes in their previous match. Their bowling line-up was destroyed by Hobart Hurricanes batters in the first innings. Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Conway and Matthew Short were the only bowlers to pick a wicket against Hobart Hurricanes. Hobart Hurricanes posted a monstrous target of 230 runs for Adelaide Strikers to chase.

After an early wicket of Ryan Gibson in the second innings, Matthew Short and Chris Lynn made a partnership of 124 runs which turned the game on to the Adelaide Strikers’ side. Matthew Short scored an amazing ton, while Chris Lynn piled up 64 runs in the second innings. Adelaide Strikers chased the target in 19.3 overs and won the match.

Adelaide Strikers need to exhibit the same gameplay against Melbourne Renegades as they did in the last match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Both teams have clashed against each other on many occasions in the Big Bash League before. Melbourne Renegades has been on the losing side for most of the matches against Adelaide Strikers in the past.

Moreover, Adelaide Strikers has a home advantage in the next fixture where they chased 230 runs. With both teams fighting for their place in the top 3 spots of the points table, we are backing Adelaide Strikers to win this game with a 70/30 winning possibility.

Our Prediction

We are favouring the Adelaide Strikers to be the winners in this match against the Melbourne Renegades and continue with the winning momentum.

Our Prediction - Adelaide Strikers to be on the winnings side in the next fixture.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers & Betting Tips 2023

We expect another enthralling encounter with a first-inning score of more than 180 runs. Finally, we hope Adelaide Strikers win this game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

This is the first time these two teams are playing against each other in this edition of the Big Bash League, The average first-inning score here is 180 runs as seen in the previous 4 matches played over here. Fun fact the host of the venue, Adelaide Strikers chased the highest total of 230 runs in the previous game against Hobart Hurricanes. The pitch assists both the seamers and spinners. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and defend the target they put on the scoreboard. Adelaide Strikers to win the toss and will elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Adelaide Oval to shuffle around 26°C on 10th January 2023. The wind is expected to give some assistance to the bowlers with the new ball in the first innings. There are very few chances of rain during the game. Therefore, both teams need not worry about dew and par score coming into the play.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan, Travis Head, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Peter Siddle Captain Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Henry Hunt Batsman Chris Lynn Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Adam Hose Batsman Thomas Kelly Batsman Henry Thornton Bowler Wes Agar Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers got pushed down from the 1st position of the points table to 5th position in 4 matches. They have 4 wins and 4 losses in their account so far in the tournament. They will have to defeat Melbourne Renegades in the 36th match on the 10th to regain their momentum and find themselves in the top 3 of the points table.

The batting lineup looks good in Matthew Short, Chris Lynn and Colin de Grandhomme's form. The bowling department needs to work on its strategy as it is Adelaide Strikers’ weakness.

Adelaide Strikers won their last match by exhibiting phenomenal gameplay and we are sure that they will register their 5th win in the upcoming fixture.

Players to watch out for Adelaide Strikers in this match are - Chris Lynn, Henry Thornton and Matthew Short.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Martin Guptill.

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Martin Guptill Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Marcus Harris Batsman Mackenzie Harvey Batsman Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Will Sutherland Bowler Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades was also at the top of the points table during the initial stage of the tournament but soon got pushed down after 4 back-to-back defeats. Now they are just one win away to be in the top 2 teams of the Big Bash League again after their downfall. They have won 5 out of 9 matches.

Aaron Finch and Tom Rogers have been the standout players for the Melbourne Renegades for their most matches. Sam Harper was phenomenal in the previous game and scored 89 runs. They will be in the need of those 2 points in the upcoming fixture.

Aaron Finch and the team need to buck up to turn things around this Big Bash League.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers have played 16 matches against each other of which the Adelaide Strikers have managed to win 10 games and Melbourne Renegades 6 matches

Matches between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers - 16 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 6 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 10 Matches

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Adelaide Strikers to win the game is 1.73, while the odds for Melbourne Renegades winning this match is 2.104. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman, Chris Lynn was lethal with the bat in the last clash between the teams and we expect him to continue the same in the upcoming game. The top batsman odds for Chris Lynn is @3.5.

Aaron Finch has been terrific for Melbourne Renegades. He is the highest run-scorer for Melbourne Renegades this year. Things can be the same this time around with the odds of @3.8

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Henry Thornton needs the bounce back stronger and be the reason for Adelaide Strikers to win in the next game. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers at the odds of @4.32.

Tom Rogers went for runs in the last game between Hobart Hurricanes but took 2 wickets. He can repeat his performance but with fewer runs with the odds of @6.5