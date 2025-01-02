Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

MER

55%

Chance of Winning

ADS

45%

Parimatch

1.83
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Melbet

1.85
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.85
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T20

Docklands Stadium

Melbourne Renegades take on Adelaide Strikers in the 20th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 02 at 01:45 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 129 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
  • With 127 runs, Jamie Overton is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Sydney Sixers but they managed to bounce back and registered back to back wins against Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers but in the last match they fell short against Sydney Thunders and are currently fourth on the table.

Adelaide Strikers have had a dismal campaign so far as they have four defeats in five games and are currently seventh on the table. Adelaide Strikers head into this game after three straight defeats and need a win to stay in contention for the playoff spots. As per our calculations, Melbourne Renegades are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Melbourne Renegades ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%

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Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Will Sutherland struggled for consistency in the last campaign as he scored 112 runs in nine matches which clearly showcases his struggles. In the last match Sutherland scored zero which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jamie Overton has been dominant with the bat as he has scored 127 runs in five matches and is the leading run scorer for his side. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, we believe Overton will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5

1.86
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Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership to be Adelaide Strikers

1.93
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Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last seven games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Melbourne Renegades News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Laurie Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland (c), Fergus O Neill, Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Jonathan Wells, Callum Stow

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batter

Jacob Bethell

Batter

Josh Brown

Batter

Laurie Evans

All-rounder

Tim Seifert

Wicket-keeper

Mackenzie Harvey

Batter

Will Sutherland

All-rounder

Tom Rogers

All-rounder

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Fergus O'Neill

Bowler

Kane Richardson

Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have struggled for consistency as they have two wins in four games and are currently fourth on the table.

Adelaide Strikers News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Matthew Short (c), D Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald , Ollie Pope (wk), Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Chris Lynn, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short

Batter

D Arcy Short

Batter

Jake Weatherald

Batter

Alex Ross

All-rounder

Ollie Pope

Wicket-keeper

Liam Scott

Batter

Jamie Overton

All-rounder

James Bazley

All-rounder

Henry Thornton

Bowler

Cameron Boyce

Bowler

Lloyd Pope

Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have four defeats in five matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers hold a slight edge over Melbourne Renegades in this fixture 11-08. Both sides went head to head last season and it was Melbourne Renegades who won the game.

Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades: 08

Adelaide Strikers: 11

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades

Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency this season. Adelaide Strikers have lost four of the five games thus far and are currently seventh on the table. On the other hand Melbourne Renegades did manage to bounce back from the defeat in the opening game as they registered back to back wins but in the last match they fell short and with two wins in four matches, they are currently fourth on the table. Even though Melbourne Renegades have had a better start to the season, their openers have struggled so far as they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the four matches which makes us believe Adelaide Strikers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers

T20

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

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Melbourne Renegades

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Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Even though Tim Seifert did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to back him once again as with 129 runs, Seifert is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

D Arcy Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

D Arcy Short has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Adelaide Strikers this season. In the last game Short scored 22 off 19 balls and is one of the highest run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Tom Rogers was exceptional last season and once again he has got off to a great start this season as with eight wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lloyd Pope to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Even though Lloyd Pope did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to back him once again as he is one of the most consistent bowlers for Adelaide Strikers this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Melbourne Renegades

Even though Adelaide Strikers have an upper hand in this fixture over Melbourne Renegades, they have struggled to make an impact thus far which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured Melbourne Renegades in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Melbourne Renegades to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
  • Adelaide Strikers to win - 1.98 (PariMatch)
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