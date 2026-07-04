Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades will battle it out with Adelaide Strikers for the second time in this edition of Big Bash League for the 54th Match at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on 24th January 2023.

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Adelaide Strikers lost their place from the top four spots of the points table after losing 4 consecutive matches. They are currently in the 6th rank on the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.108. Adelaide Strikers still have a chance for qualifying in the eliminator round of the Big Bash League. They just have to win the next game against Melbourne Renegades with a huge margin and hope the other 2 contenders for the 4th spot lose in their upcoming matches.

Melbourne Renegades on the other side is in trouble after losing their previous game against Perth Scorchers. They are currently in the 4th spot of the points table with 12 points but still stand a chance of qualifying in the eliminator round of the Big Bash League. A win against Adelaide Strikers will eliminate Adelaide Strikers from the race of the eliminator round and will keep hopes alive for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

In the previous match between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades were crushed by Adelaide Strikers in the first innings as they scored 202 runs in 20 overs after just 4 wickets. Ruwantha Kellepotha and Wells Sutherland were the top bowlers with economical spells and picked up 2 and 1 wicket each in the first innings.

Chris Lynn from Adelaide Strikers smashed 69 runs off 37 balls which secured the win for his team and gave them an upper hand against Melbourne Renegades.

In the second innings, Adelaide Strikers restricted Melbourne Renegades to just 182 runs in 20 overs by taking 6 wickets. Their bowling line-up did a wonderful job at restricting the team from chasing the target in the second innings. Wes Agar, Ben Manenti and Matthew Short were the top bowlers to pick up 2 wickets each against Melbourne Renegades. Melbourne Renegades lost the match by 20 runs.

After an early wicket of Marcus Harris, Martin Guptill and Aaron Finch in the second innings, Sam Harper and Jonathan Wells made a partnership of 63 runs which almost brought the game on to the Melbourne Renegades’ side. Sam Harper scored 63 runs, while Wells Sutherland piled up 31 runs in just 14 balls in the second innings.

Adelaide Strikers need to display the same gameplay against Melbourne Renegades if they want to qualify further in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Both teams will play a do-or-die game against each other on 24th January 2023. The head-to-head battles between the teams have seen Adelaide Strikers being on the winning side more often against Melbourne Renegades.

However, Melbourne Renegades has a home advantage in the next game where they have won 3 out of 4 games in the current season. With both teams fighting for their place in the 4th spot of the points table, we are backing Melbourne Renegades to win this game with a 70/30 winning possibility.

Our Prediction

We are with the Melbourne Renegades to be the winners in this match against the Adelaide Strikers and in the race of the Big Bash League.

Our Prediction - Melbourne Renegades to be on the winning side in the next game on 24th January 2023.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers & Betting Tips 2023

We expect another cliff-hanging encounter with a first-inning score of more than 160 runs. Finally, we hope Melbourne Renegades win this fixture.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

This is the second time Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers are playing against each other in this edition of the Big Bash League. The average first-inning score here is 160 runs as seen in the previous 4 matches played on this venue. Fun fact the host of the venue, Melbourne Renegades have only won while chasing on this surface, hence we can say that team winning the toss will opt to bowl first and chase the target. Melbourne Renegades to win the toss and will select bowling first.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne to drift around 28°C on 24th January 2023. The wind current is expected to give some help to the bowlers with the new ball in the powerplay. There is no possibility of rain during the match.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Ryan Gibson, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan, Travis Head, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Hose

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Travis Head Captain Alex Carey Wicket Keeper Adam Hose Batsman Henry Thornton Bowler Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Harry Conway Bowler Cameron Boyce Bowler Thomas Kelly Batsman Wes Agar Bowler Ben Manenti Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers never upgraded in the entire tournament and just kept on downgrading themselves in the Big Bash League. They have just 5 wins and 8 losses in their account so far in the tournament. They will have to defeat Melbourne Renegades in the 54th match on the 24th to survive in the tournament.

The batting lineup looks good with Alex Carey and Matthew Short playing their part. The bowling department needs to work on its strategy as they give out free runs to the opposition in almost every match.

Adelaide Strikers last won against Melbourne Renegades in the current Big Bash League on 10th January and will have to do the same on 24th as well.

Players to watch out for Adelaide Strikers in this match are - Chris Lynn, Alex Carey and Matthew Short.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Ruwantha Kellapotha, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Martin Guptill, Marcus Harris

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Martin Guptill Batsman Matthew Critchley Bowling All-rounder Jake Fraser Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Fawad Ahmed Bowler Ruwantha Kellepotha Bowler Will Sutherland Bowling All-rounder Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades is still in the top 4 spots of the points table after losing against Perth Scorchers on 22nd January 2023. Now they just have to defeat Adelaide Strikers with a good margin and hope for Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes to lose their upcoming games. They have won 6 out of 13 matches.

Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh were the standout players for the Melbourne Renegades for their match against Perth Scorchers. Aaron Finch was phenomenal in the previous game and scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 217.14. They will be in the need of those 2 points in the upcoming game.

Aaron Finch and the team need to buck up to turn things around this Big Bash League.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers have played 17 matches against each other of which the Adelaide Strikers have managed to win 11 games and Melbourne Renegades 6 matches

Matches between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers - 17 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 6 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 11 Matches

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Adelaide Strikers to win the game is 1.74, while the odds for Melbourne Renegades winning this match is 2.104. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman, Alex Carey was lethal with the bat in the last clash between Sydney Sixers and we expect him to continue the same in the upcoming game. The top batsman odds for Alex Carey is @3.5.

Aaron Finch has been terrific for Melbourne Renegades. He is the highest run-scorer for Melbourne Renegades this year. Things can be the same this time around with the odds of @3.8

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Wes Agar needs the bounce back stronger and be the reason for Adelaide Strikers to win in the next game. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers at the odds of @4.32.

Tom Rogers went for runs in the last game between Perth Scorchers but took 1 wicket. He can repeat his performance but with fewer runs with the odds of @6.5