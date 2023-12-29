MER (Melbourne Renegades) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers) Match Prediction

MER

43%

Chance of Winning

ADS

57%

Parimatch

1.75
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Melbet

1.87
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

2.032
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Marvel Stadium

Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers will collide in the 18th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on December 29. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Melbourne Renegades lead by 3-2 in their last five games against Adelaide Strikers.
  • Both the sides have lost their last game.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

After dropping their last four games, the Renegades have a difficult road ahead of them. With four losses and a draw, Melbourne Renegades are placed at the bottom position of the points table. The team has 1 point and a net run rate of -0.640. They are coming after a defeat against Perth Scorchers by 13 runs. The team’s batting has been disappointing in the batting department and they have to do better to win a game this season.

Adelaide Strikers have only played three games this season so far. After a disappointing campaign last season, Adelaide Strikers had a fresh chance at making amends this season. The team has a win, a loss and a draw in three games. The Strikers are placed 4th in the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of 0.175. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

  • Melbourne Renegades's chance of winning: 43%
  • Adelaide Strikers’s chance of winning: 57%

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Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Tips

Melbourne Renegades to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Consistency has been a great problem for Melbourne Renegades in the current competition. The bowlers have not made any impact in the competition and the batters are struggling too. Nic Maddinson and Joe Clarke opened for the team in the first game but Maddinson had to take a back seat after Quinton de Kock arrived for the opening position. Clarke and de Kock average at 20.75 & 20.33 respectively in the current competition. The team posted the scores of 6, 1, 76 & 26 runs before their first dismissal in the four games. Quinton de Kock strengthened the opening order with a lot of experience in the international arena. Considering the current trend, Melbourne Renegades are likely to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Highest opening partnership: Adelaide Strikers

1.89
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Most match sixes: Melbourne Renegades

2.02
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Most match fours: Adelaide Strikers

1.89
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Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Toss Prediction

The playing surface at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne is conducive to both batters and bowlers alike. During the early stages of the game, the ball tends to come onto the bat effortlessly, allowing for well-timed shots that result in easier boundary scoring. However, as the match advances, spinners become more influential, posing a challenge for batters to establish their rhythm. The team winning the toss is likely to opt for batting first at this venue, capitalising on the favourable conditions presented in the initial phases of the game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is for cold and cloudy on the match day in Melbourne. The temperature will see a high of 18 degree Celsius on the match-day.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:

Nic Maddinson (c)

Batter

Shaun Marsh

Batter

Quinton de Kock

Wicket-keeper

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batter

Will Sutherland

All-rounder

Kane Richardson

Bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bowler

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Tom Rogers

Bowler

Joe Clarke

Batter

Jonathan Wells

Batter

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades faced another crushing defeat against Perth Scorchers in their last game. The batters need to do better in the competition.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Wes Agar, James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Rashid Khan (withdrawn), Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, David Payne

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing XI:

Jake Weatherald

Batter

Matthew Short

Batter

Chris Lynn

Batter

D’Arcy Short

Batter

Adam Hose

Batter

Harry Nielson

Wicket-keeper

Cameron Boyce

Bowler

James Bazley

All-rounder

Wes Agar

Bowler

David Payne

Bowler

Jamie Overton

Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers are coming after a defeat in their last game by 1 run. The team is laced with good players and are expected to bounce back in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades lead the tally by 3-2.

  • Melbourne Renegades Won: 3
  • Adelaide Strikers Won: 2
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades are walking into this game after a loss against Perth Scorchers in their last outing. The Scorchers batted first and accumulated 162 runs in 20 overs. Tom Rogers and Will Sutherland picked 3 wickets each for the Renegades. Chasing the target, MR could only score 149 runs, losing the game by 13 runs. Shaun Marsh played an impressive innings of 59 runs. They must win this game to make it to the playoffs, and Maddinson would expect a better show from his players.

Adelaide Strikers boast of a solid overall squad with many big-impact players who could turn the game on its head single-handedly. They went against the Sydney Sixers in their last game. SS scored 155 runs. Jamie Overton plucked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, AS settled at 154 to lose the game by a narrow margin of 1 run. Matthew Short knocked 55 runs in the game. The Strikers captain would like to put this performance behind them and look to get the campaign back on track.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers

T20

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

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Melbourne Renegades

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2.08
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Adelaide Strikers

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1.87
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2.032
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Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Shaun Marsh to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades

Shaun Marsh averages 37.58 in his T20 career. He has a lot of experience in the T20 arena and impressed everyone in his first game of the season. He scored 59 off 36 in the last game.

Matthew Short to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short scored 458 runs in 14 games of the previous season with an average of 35.23. He scored 55 off 48 balls in the last game. With 137 runs in 2 games, he averages at 68.50 in his current campaign.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Will Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades

Will Sutherland adds variety to the team’s bowling attack, and his role will be crucial in the next game. He has picked 6 wickets in 5 games and has an economy rate of 8.25. He picked 3 wickets in his last outing.

Jamie Overton to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers

Jamie Overton was impressive in the last game as he picked 3 wickets for 23 runs. He is the top wicket taker of the team with 5 wickets to his name.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Adelaide Strikers

In the last five contests between the sides, Melbourne Renegades have dominated the tally by 3-2. However, the tables have turned this season. The Melbourne Renegades have their backs against the wall, and their fate for the rest of the season hangs on this game. They are having a winless campaign. Whereas Adelaide Strikers have won a game and displayed a promising performance in the two games they have played so far.
  • Adelaide Strikers to win the match @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
  • Melbourne Renegades to win the match @ 2.08 (Parimatch)
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