MER (Melbourne Renegades) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction MER 42 % Chance of Winning BRH 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.947 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 10th match of the Big Bash League 2023, Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat will clash in a 20 over game. The game will be played at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on December 21. The game will start from 1:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades finished third in the previous season of the competition. Despite a decent season, they lost their first game of the season against Sydney Sixers and their second game against Brisbane Heat got abandoned due to bad weather. They earned their only point from a draw. Melbourne Renegades are currently placed at the 4th place in the points table with 1 point and a net run rate of -0.400.

Brisbane Heat were the runners-up in the previous edition of the competition. They continued their form in the current season and began their campaign with a win. They also won their last fixture in the competition against Sydney Thunder. With two wins and a draw, Brisbane Heat are placed atop the points table with 5 points and a net run rate of 3.075. They will be looking to cement their top place in the tournament.

Brisbane Heat's chance of winning: 58%

Melbourne Renegades’s chance of winning: 42%

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Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat to score higher before 1st dismissal (1.909 @Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat were pretty lethal in the second half of the competition. They somehow made it to the play-offs and won several games to finish as the runners-up in the competition. The sides met thrice last year where Brisbane Heat scored 1, 12 & 75 runs respectively before their 1st dismissal in those games. In response, Melbourne Renegades scored 65, 0 & 8 runs before their 1st wicket. BH scored higher than MR twice in those three games. This season, BH posted the scores of 66 & 24 runs before their first loss in the two games. Usman Khawaja was fantastic alongside Colin Munro in the first game of the competition but due to international duty, Khawaja had to be replaced with Josh Brown in the opening line-up. Munro and Brown average at 31.34 & 18.13 in their T20 career and should be able to lead the team efficiently. Melbourne Renegades scored 6 runs before their first dismissal in the first game of the season. That said, BH should be able to gather more runs in the opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brisbane Heat’s total sixes Over 5.5 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Most match sixes: Brisbane Heat 1.909 Bet on 1xBet Most match fours: Brisbane Heat 1.8 Bet on 1xBet

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Docklands Stadium has been a good one for batting and bowlers won’t have much room for error. A fairly high-scoring game seems to be in store for Saturday. The skipper winning the toss should opt to field here first.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day in Melbourne. The temperature will see a high of 23 degree Celsius. There will be no rain on the day of the game. The skies will remain sunny.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill

Brisbane Heat Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (c) Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Paul Walter All-rounder Josh Brown Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat won both their games this season. They are on the top of the points table. They displayed a spectacular bowling performance in their last game.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:

Nic Maddinson (c) Batter Aaron Finch Batter Jordon Cox Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Rogers Bowler Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Jonathan Wells Batter

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades lost their last fixture by 8 runs. Their bowlers conceded a lot of runs in the game while their batters were just a few runs away from the win.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades lead the tally by 3-2.

Brisbane Heat Won: 2

Melbourne Renegades Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat clashed against Sydney Thunder in their last outing. Brisbane Heat went to bat first and managed 151 runs in the game. Colin Munro played a splendid innings of 46 runs in the game. But the real magic was the Heat bowlers who restricted Sydney Thunder to 131 and won the game by 20 runs. Xavier Bartlett picked 3 wickets and stood out with the best bowling performance.

Melbourne Renegades include the likes of Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, and Peter Siddle among the bowlers. Aaron Finch & Jordan Cox will handle the middle order while Nic Maddinson, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Joe Clarke handle the top batting order. The team conceded 175 runs in the game and were short of 8 runs towards the victory in the game. Sutherland and Zampa picked 2 wickets each whereas Fraser-McGurk smashed 48 runs in the game. Their last game got abandoned so the team will be eager to make a comeback in the competition.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters

Colin Munro to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat

Colin Munro is in excellent form. He struck 99 off 61 balls in the first game and also struck 46 runs in the second game. He has a total of 145 runs in 2 games. He will be expected to become the best batter of the team again in the upcoming match.

Aaron Finch to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch has been the best batter for Melbourne Renegades over the last year with 428 runs from 15 innings at an average of 38. He knocked 65 & 76* runs in his two meetings against Brisbane Heat last season. Finch scored 33 runs in his last game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat

Xavier Bartlett will be the top bowler from Brisbane Heat in the upcoming match. Bartlett picked 2 wickets in the first game but showed his real class by picking 3 wickets in his last outing for the Heat.

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades

Adam Zampa is a terrific spinner in the team and picked 16 wickets in 14 games for MR last season. He picked 2 wickets for the side in the first game of the competition. He will go in as the best bowler from Melbourne Renegades.