MER (Melbourne Renegades) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction
MER
44%
Chance of Winning
BRH
56%
T20
Marvel Stadium
Facts:
- With 200 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in this campaign.
- With 247 runs, Max Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades have once again had a disappointing campaign this year as they have missed the playoffs once again. Melbourne Renegades got off to a great start this year as they won two of the three matches but since then they have lost five of the six games and are currently eighth on the table.
Brisbane Heat have failed to replicate their last season form as they have struggled for consistency thus far. Brisbane Heat have lost each of the last two games and need a win to stay in contention for the final playoff spot. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Renegades ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 56%
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in this campaign as he has scored 93 runs in nine matches with an average of 10.33. In the last match he scored seven which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Matt Renshaw has been one of the most consistent batters for Brisbane Heat this season. So far in this campaign, Renshaw has scored 240 runs and in the last match he scored 40 off 25 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5
Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last eight of the nine matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Melbourne Renegades News & Player List
Melbourne Renegades Player List
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson, Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Fergus O Neill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jonathan Wells
|
Batter
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades have struggled so far as they head into this game after one win in the last six matches and are currently eighth on the table.
Brisbane Heat News & Player List
Brisbane Heat Player List
Usman Khawaja (c), Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop (wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Will Prestwidge, Paul Walter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
All-rounder
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat have struggled thus far as they have just one win in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head
Melbourne Renegades have an upper hand in this fixture against Brisbane Heat 13-08. Both sides went head to head last season and Brisbane Heat won the game.
Head to Head
Melbourne Renegades: 13
Brisbane Heat: 08
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds
Melbourne Renegades to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency and both teams could end up missing the playoffs this season. Melbourne Renegades have had an underwhelming campaign as they only managed to bag three wins and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat headed into the last game against Hobart Hurricanes knowing a win would put them in the box seat to finish fourth and qualify for the playoffs but they ended up losing the game and now even a win in this fixture might not be enough to seal a playoff spot this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Brisbane Heat have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe Melbourne Renegades would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat
T20
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Top Batters
Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Tim Seifert had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 24 and was the second highest run scorer in the match for his side. With 200 runs, Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Max Bryant did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 247 runs, Bryant is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers
Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Tom Rogers struggled in the last match but he has been pretty consistent throughout the campaign. With 16 wickets thus far, Rogers is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Xavier Bartlett did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as with 11 wickets, Barlett has been one of the best bowlers for Brisbane Heat thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat
- Melbourne Renegades to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Brisbane Heat to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch