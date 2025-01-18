MER (Melbourne Renegades) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat) Match Prediction MER 44 % Chance of Winning BRH 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbourne Renegades take on Brisbane Heat in the 38th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 18 at 11:30 AM IST.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades have once again had a disappointing campaign this year as they have missed the playoffs once again. Melbourne Renegades got off to a great start this year as they won two of the three matches but since then they have lost five of the six games and are currently eighth on the table.

Brisbane Heat have failed to replicate their last season form as they have struggled for consistency thus far. Brisbane Heat have lost each of the last two games and need a win to stay in contention for the final playoff spot. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades ’ chances of winning - 44%

Brisbane Heat’ chances of winning - 56%

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Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Fraser-McGurk has struggled for consistency in this campaign as he has scored 93 runs in nine matches with an average of 10.33. In the last match he scored seven which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Matt Renshaw has been one of the most consistent batters for Brisbane Heat this season. So far in this campaign, Renshaw has scored 240 runs and in the last match he scored 40 off 25 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Melbourne Renegades 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last eight of the nine matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Melbourne Renegades News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Harris, Tim Seifert (wk), Jacob Bethell, Jonathan Wells, Laurie Evans, Will Sutherland (c), Thomas Stewart Rogers, Adam Zampa, Gurinder Sandhu, Kane Richardson, Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Fergus O Neill

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Marcus Harris Batter Laurie Evans All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Jonathan Wells Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Tom Rogers All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have struggled so far as they head into this game after one win in the last six matches and are currently eighth on the table.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Usman Khawaja (c), Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Tom Alsop (wk), Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Will Prestwidge, Paul Walter

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Tom Alsop Wicket-keeper Max Bryant Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Xavier Bartlett All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat have struggled thus far as they have just one win in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades have an upper hand in this fixture against Brisbane Heat 13-08. Both sides went head to head last season and Brisbane Heat won the game.

Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades: 13

Brisbane Heat: 08

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency and both teams could end up missing the playoffs this season. Melbourne Renegades have had an underwhelming campaign as they only managed to bag three wins and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat headed into the last game against Hobart Hurricanes knowing a win would put them in the box seat to finish fourth and qualify for the playoffs but they ended up losing the game and now even a win in this fixture might not be enough to seal a playoff spot this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Brisbane Heat have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe Melbourne Renegades would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Tim Seifert to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Tim Seifert had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 24 and was the second highest run scorer in the match for his side. With 200 runs, Seifert is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Max Bryant did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 247 runs, Bryant is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Top Bowlers

Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Tom Rogers struggled in the last match but he has been pretty consistent throughout the campaign. With 16 wickets thus far, Rogers is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with him as with 11 wickets, Barlett has been one of the best bowlers for Brisbane Heat thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.