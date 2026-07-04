Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes will go all out for the 2nd time in this edition of the Big Bash League for the 32nd match at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on 7th January 2023.

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Melbourne Renegades finally broke their losing streak of 4 matches by winning over Melbourne Stars in the last game by 33 runs. They are currently in the 4th spot of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of +0.007. Hobart Hurricanes on the other has a pattern going in the Big Bash League of winning every alternate game. They climbed up in the points table and now have 6 points in their account with a net run rate of -0.589.

In the previous game between the teams, Hobart Hurricanes posted a target of just 123 runs in 20 overs. Melbourne Renegades couldn’t even chase the small target against Hobart Hurricanes as they bowled out at just 114 runs and lost the match by 8 runs. This match will be Hobart Hurricanes’ chance to break their alternate winning pattern and win 2 consecutive matches in the tournament, while Melbourne Renegades has registered a win after 4 losses and would not like to see themselves on the losing side again in the 32nd match of the season.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades is currently in the 4th position in the Big Bash League just below Sydney Sixers due to their extra one point of no result. However, Hobart Hurricanes have played less number of matches and have already registered 3 wins. A win in the upcoming fixture can get them in the top four positions in the points table of the Big Bash League.

Hobart Hurricanes are leading in the head-to-head matches against the Melbourne Renegades. They will be looking forward to winning over Melbourne Renegades in the next match as well.

We are predicting Hobart Hurricanes to win this game with a 60/40 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our Prediction is favouring Hobart Hurricanes to win the next fixture against the Melbourne Renegades. Melbourne Renegades haven’t won a game in the last 3 encounters against Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. They would really like to break that streak in the next game but we think that Hobart Hurricanes will once again overpower them on 7th January 2023.

Our Prediction - Hobart Hurricanes to win the upcoming match.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes & Betting Tips 2022

Hobart Hurricanes registered their third win in the previous match against Adelaide Strikers. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades also won their 4th game of the season against Melbourne Stars. With power hitters such as Tim David and Asif Ali, Hobart Hurricanes' batting line-up looks tough as a rock to break. Bowlers such as Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis can give their team a breakthrough with the ball. The team led by Matthew Wade will be looking for their 4th win and their place in the top four of the tournament.

If Hobart Hurricanes bat first, we expect a score of 165 plus runs. If Melbourne Renegades bat first, expects somewhere between (150 to 160) runs.

Aaron Finch can be a major threat to Hobart Hurricanes. He can be destructive and can play a sensible inning for his team depending on the nature of the game.

We are going with the Hobart Hurricanes to emerge winners in the 32nd match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

The Docklands Stadium, Melbourne venue gives home advantage to Melbourne Renegades which is a batting surface where the batters find it easy to play their shots. The pitch supports seamers and spinners in the later half of the game. Considering the fact that both times teams chasing the target won at this venue in this season of the Big Bash League. Hence chasing a total should be a wise decision of the team captain after winning the toss in the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. Anything above 160 would be a par total here to put on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

The weather at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne is expected to be sunny during matchday. The temperature is expected to hover around 15°C to 30°C with 75% humidity and 18 km/hr wind speed. The wind current will offer seamers some swing with the new ball and they have a higher chance of taking wickets on this surface as they did in the last matches. The chances of rain playing a spoilsport are very minimal.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Asif Ali Bowler James Neesham Bowling All-rounder Tim David Batting All-rounder D Arcy Short Batsman Patrick Dooley Bowler Mitchell Owen All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes’ season has been full of ups and downs. They have an equal number of wins and losses in the tournament. Ben McDermott looked stable with his 53 runs out of 33 balls knocks against Adelaide Strikers in the last match. Tim David was seen playing in a lethal mode as he smashed 27 runs off just 13 balls.

In the bowling panel, Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis have been terrific for the Hobart Hurricanes picking up 10 and 7 wickets each in the tournament so far. Patrick Dooley was the top economical bowler for the Hobart Hurricanes with 1 wicket to his name in the previous match.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Martin Guptill. Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Martin Guptill Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Shaun Marsh Batsman Mackenzie Harvey Batsman Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Will Sutherland Bowler Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades has once again gained momentum in the tournament by defeating Melbourne Stars in the last game by 33 runs. There were some individual performers in their 8th match which included Mackenzie Harvey and Martin Guptill. Tom Rogers was great with the ball by taking a fifer in 4 overs at an economy of just 4.

Melbourne Renegades will be hoping for their star batsman and now captain Aaron Finch to score big runs in their 9th match against Hobart Hurricanes. Aaron Finch is the highest run scorer for Melbourne Renegades this season of the Big Bash League. The bowlers need to be right on the mark to defeat the opponent on this batting surface.

Melbourne Renegades will be aiming to get a couple of points on the board and maintain their spot in the top four of the points table.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes have played 16 matches against each other of which the Melbourne Renegades have won 7 games and the Hobart Hurricanes 9 matches.

Matches between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes - 16 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 7 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 9 Matches

For your information, the last time when Melbourne Renegades defeated Hobart Hurricanes was in Jan 2020.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Hobart Hurricanes to win the game is 1.72, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 1.86. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Team Batsman

Ben McDermott got off to a good start in their 6th game as he played the winning knock for his team. We expect him to score over 40 runs in the upcoming match.

Aaron Finch, the highest run scorer for Melbourne Renegades can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Team Bowlers

Riley Meredith has been one of the top bowlers for the Hobart Hurricanes. He was economical and lethal in the previous match and we expect him to pick up at least 2 wickets. He is the highest wicket-taker of this season for Hobart Hurricanes.

Tom Rogers, from Melbourne Renegades, has been taking wickets for the team and is also economical in the powerplay. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets in the upcoming game with an economy of 5.5