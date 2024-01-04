MER (Melbourne Renegades) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction MER 45 % Chance of Winning HOH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.901 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes will collide in the 26th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on January 4, 2024. The game will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades are having a season to forget this year. They started their campaign with four losses but had a break in the middle with a win. However, they went back to their losing ways and are coming from a defeat against Melbourne Stars. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with a win and five losses. They have 3 points and a net run rate of -0.505.

Hobart Hurricanes are not doing any better in the competition. The Hurricanes have been pretty inconsistent in the competition and did not manage on the top half of the points table. They have two wins and three losses in five games. Hobart Hurricanes are placed at the 5th place with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.235. They will have to do better in the competition to earn more points.

Melbourne Renegades's chance of winning: 45%

Hobart Hurricanes’s chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Tips

Hobart Hurricanes to score low before 1st dismissal

Hobart Hurricanes are coming from a victory and will be confident going into the next game. However, their opening line-up have delivered their best in the tournament. Caleb Jewell and Matthew Wade open for the team and average at 26.00 & 27.25 respectively in the tournament. The team posted the scores of 34, 8, 2, 6 & 47 runs before their first dismissal. They lost their first wicket pretty early in the games they have played so far. In the last meeting between the sides, HH scored 2 runs before Caleb Jewell lost his wicket the earliest. That said, Hobart Hurricanes are most likely to lose an early wicket in the upcoming collision.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades opening partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes opening partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Hobart Hurricanes 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Toss Prediction

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, has a flat surface, and the outfield here is fast. We have seen sides put up big scores at this venue in the past. Fast bowlers get a hint of assistance from the track, but it is a challenging venue for the spinners as the shorter boundaries don't leave a margin for error. Three games played at this venue have been won by sides chasing the score. The side that wins the toss would like to take advantage of the conditions by opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

We will see overcast skies over Melbourne on January 4. We expect a flat, but the weather will make it challenging for the batsmen. They must get their eyes set on to score runs on this wicket.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:

Kane Richardson Bowler Shaun Marsh Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Will Sutherland (c) All-rounder Mackenzie Harvey Batter Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Rogers Bowler Jordan Cox Batter Jonathan Wells Batter

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have lost game after another in the tournament. They are coming from a loss against Melbourne Stars by 8 wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Chris Jordan, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Liam Guthrie, Nikhil Chaudhary, Sam Heazlett

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Nikhil Chaudhary Batter Tim David Batter Corey Anderson All-rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Patrick Dooley Bowler Macalister Wright Batter Riley Meredith Bowler Nathan Ellis (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes won their last game against the Thunder by 7 wickets. Their batters, however, need to do better in the competition and score more runs.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes lead the tally by 4-1.

Melbourne Renegades Won: 1

Hobart Hurricanes Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

In their recent clash against the Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes fielded first and conceded 150 runs in the game. Dooley, Jordan and Chaudhary picked 2 wickets each. The chase was not that difficult. The batters scored 151 runs with 11 balls and 7 wickets remaining. Ben McDermott was the best batter for the side as he remained unbeaten with 53 runs in the game.

Meanwhile, things are not getting any better for Melbourne Renegades. Melbourne Renegades had a breath of relief after they won their first game of the season but lost a game again to their set pattern. They faced Melbourne Stars in the last game and lost by 8 wickets. Renegades scored 97 runs in 14 overs before the game was shortened due to bad weather. Melbourne Stars cruised past the target with 2 overs remaining. There were no notable performances from the Renegades. The side will need a good start from Tom Rogers and Peter Siddle as they haven't been in the best form. Early wickets will be crucial for the side. Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are experienced bowlers who must do well for the side to win.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.901 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Jake Fraser-McGurk to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades

Fraser-McGurk, a top-order batter, has been consistent, accumulating 189 runs, providing stability to the Renegades' batting line-up. He averages at 31.50 in his current campaign and posted 14 runs in his last game but is expected to bounce back in the next game.

Macalister Wright to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes

Macalister Wright will be our pick for the next game. He scored 34 runs in the previous game and will be expected to bat well in the next game. With 130 runs in 3 games, he averages at 43.33 in the current competition.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Will Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades

Will Sutherland adds variety to the team’s bowling attack, and his role will be crucial in the next game. He has picked 7 wickets in 6 games and has an economy rate of 8.30.

Nathan Ellis to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes

Nathan Ellis is the top bowler from Hobart Hurricanes. He has picked 5 wickets in 5 games and has an economy rate of 8.62. He picked a wicket in his last game.