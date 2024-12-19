MER (Melbourne Renegades) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction MER 44 % Chance of Winning HOH 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.797 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades take on Hobart Hurricanes in the fifth game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at Simonds Stadium, Geelong. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 19 at 01:45 PM IST.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won two matches in the group stages and were eventually knocked out. This season once again Melbourne Renegades have stuttered at the start as they went head to head against Sydney Sixers who won the game with six wickets to spare.

Hobart Hurricanes struggled to make an impact last season as they managed four wins in the last campaign and ended up fifth on the table. They would be hoping for a better start this season as last year Hobart Hurricanes lost the first two matches. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades ’ chances of winning - 44%

Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 56%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Will Sutherland struggled for consistency in the last campaign as he scored 112 runs in nine matches which clearly showcases his struggles. Even though he scored well in the last game we believe Sutherland would score low in the upcoming game.

Macalister Wright had a solid campaign last season as he scored 202 runs in eight matches with an average of 25.25 which showcases his consistency. We believe Wright would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Melbourne Renegades 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Melbourne Renegades News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Josh Brown, Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland (c), Laurie Evans (Wk), Tim Seifert (Wk), Adam Zampa, Fergus O'Neill, Gurinder Sandhu, Hassan Khan, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Tom Rogers, Xavier Crone

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Marcus Harris Batter Josh Brown Batter Jonathan Wells All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Will Sutherland Batter Harry Dixon All-rounder Tom Rogers All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Fergus O'Neill Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades struggled to make an impact last season and they lost the opening game against Sydney Sixers who won the game with five wickets to spare.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Macalister Wright, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott (Wk), Jake Doran (Wk), Matthew Wade (Wk), Billy Stanlake, Iain Carlisle, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis (c), Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Waqar Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Macalister Wright Batter Ben McDermott Batter Charlie Wakim All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Patrick Dooley Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes did not have a great campaign last season as they won four matches in the group stages and missed the playoffs last term.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes hold a slight edge in this fixture against Melbourne Renegades 11-08. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Hobart Hurricanes were victorious.

Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades: 08

Hobart Hurricanes: 11

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades head into this game with both sides hoping for a better showing in this campaign as both teams missed the playoffs last season. Melbourne Renegades did not have a great start to the tournament this term as they lost against Sydney Sixers in the opening game but they managed to have a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand Hobart Hurricanes had four wins last season two of those wins came against Melbourne Renegades as they dominated both matches last season. We believe Hobart Hurricanes would continue their domination in this fixture and they would also end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes T20 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.797 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters

Jake Fraser-McGurk to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter

Jake Fraser-McGurk had a decent start to the campaign as he scored 21 off 12 balls. He was incredible last season as he scored 257 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Ben McDermott had a sensational campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent batsmen last season. With 261 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers

Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler

Even though Tom Rogers did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as he was one of the most consistent bowlers last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Nathan Ellis was one of the most important bowlers for Hobart Hurricanes last season as he bagged 12 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which make him our top pick in the upcoming game.