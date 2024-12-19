MER (Melbourne Renegades) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes) Match Prediction
MER
44%
Chance of Winning
HOH
56%
T20
Marvel Stadium
Facts:
- With 257 runs, Jake Fraser-McGurk was the leading run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in the last campaign.
- With 261 runs, Ben McDermott was the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in the last campaign.
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won two matches in the group stages and were eventually knocked out. This season once again Melbourne Renegades have stuttered at the start as they went head to head against Sydney Sixers who won the game with six wickets to spare.
Hobart Hurricanes struggled to make an impact last season as they managed four wins in the last campaign and ended up fifth on the table. They would be hoping for a better start this season as last year Hobart Hurricanes lost the first two matches. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Melbourne Renegades ’ chances of winning - 44%
- Hobart Hurricanes’ chances of winning - 56%
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Will Sutherland struggled for consistency in the last campaign as he scored 112 runs in nine matches which clearly showcases his struggles. Even though he scored well in the last game we believe Sutherland would score low in the upcoming game.
Macalister Wright had a solid campaign last season as he scored 202 runs in eight matches with an average of 25.25 which showcases his consistency. We believe Wright would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Best Opening Partnership: Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Melbourne Renegades News & Player List
Melbourne Renegades Player List
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Josh Brown, Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland (c), Laurie Evans (Wk), Tim Seifert (Wk), Adam Zampa, Fergus O'Neill, Gurinder Sandhu, Hassan Khan, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Tom Rogers, Xavier Crone
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Josh Brown
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Wells
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Sutherland
|
Batter
|
Harry Dixon
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Fergus O'Neill
|
Bowler
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades struggled to make an impact last season and they lost the opening game against Sydney Sixers who won the game with five wickets to spare.
Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Macalister Wright, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben McDermott (Wk), Jake Doran (Wk), Matthew Wade (Wk), Billy Stanlake, Iain Carlisle, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis (c), Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Waqar Salamkheil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Macalister Wright
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Charlie Wakim
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Patrick Dooley
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes did not have a great campaign last season as they won four matches in the group stages and missed the playoffs last term.
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes hold a slight edge in this fixture against Melbourne Renegades 11-08. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Hobart Hurricanes were victorious.
Head to Head
Melbourne Renegades: 08
Hobart Hurricanes: 11
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Betting Odds
Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades head into this game with both sides hoping for a better showing in this campaign as both teams missed the playoffs last season. Melbourne Renegades did not have a great start to the tournament this term as they lost against Sydney Sixers in the opening game but they managed to have a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand Hobart Hurricanes had four wins last season two of those wins came against Melbourne Renegades as they dominated both matches last season. We believe Hobart Hurricanes would continue their domination in this fixture and they would also end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes
T20
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Batters
Jake Fraser-McGurk to be Melbourne Renegades’ top batter
Jake Fraser-McGurk had a decent start to the campaign as he scored 21 off 12 balls. He was incredible last season as he scored 257 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben McDermott to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Ben McDermott had a sensational campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent batsmen last season. With 261 runs he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Top Bowlers
Tom Rogers to be Melbourne Renegades’ top bowler
Even though Tom Rogers did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as he was one of the most consistent bowlers last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Nathan Ellis was one of the most important bowlers for Hobart Hurricanes last season as he bagged 12 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which make him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes
- Melbourne Renegades to win - 2.02 (PariMatch)
- Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
Parimatch