MER (Melbourne Renegades) vs MST (Melbourne Stars) Match Prediction MER 47 % Chance of Winning MST 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.666 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars will collide again in the 36th game of the Big Bash League 2023/24. The game will be played at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on January 13, 2024. The game will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars made a stunning comeback in their campaign and managed to win four games on the trot. However, they faced a loss in their last game and will be low on confidence due to that. However, with four wins and as many losses, the team is placed at the 4th place in the table standings. They have 8 points and a net run rate of -1.122. The team will be looking to win their next game and strengthen their place in the points table.

Melbourne Renegades will need a miracle to recover from their current horrendous campaign. They have constantly lost games in the competition and are coming from a defeat against Hobart Hurricanes. With a win and six losses, the team is positioned at the bottom of the table with 3 points and a net run rate of -0.520.

Melbourne Renegades's chance of winning: 47%

Melbourne Stars’s chance of winning: 53%

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Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars to score more fours

Melbourne Stars have a splendid line-up of batters in the team. They have been pretty efficient with scoring the boundaries in the competition. Thomas Rogers (23) and Glenn Maxwell (20) are top boundary hitters in the team. Melbourne Stars have hit 101 fours in 8 games at an average of 12.625 per game. Whereas Melbourne Renegades managed to reel in only 77 fours in 7 games at an average of 11 fours. This is much less than the former and indicates a fragile batting order of the team. In their last clash, MS scored 11 fours whereas MR could only hit 8 boundaries in the game. Looking at this trend, Melbourne Stars should be able to hit more fours than the Renegades in their next meeting as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Melbourne Stars 1.89 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars’ total runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades’ total runs before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Toss Prediction

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, has a flat surface, and the outfield here is fast. We have seen sides put up big scores at this venue in the past. Fast bowlers get a hint of assistance from the track, but it is a challenging venue for the spinners as the shorter boundaries don't leave a margin for error. The side that wins the toss would like to take advantage of the conditions by opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

We will see overcast skies over Melbourne on January 13. We expect a flat, but the weather will make it challenging for the batsmen. They must get their eyes set on to score runs on this wicket. The temperature will remain between 19-22 degree Celsius on the game-day.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:

Thomas Rogers Batter Shaun Marsh Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Will Sutherland (c) All-rounder Rawantha Kellepotha All-rounder Peter Siddle Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Rogers Bowler Fergus O’Neill Bowler Jonathan Wells Batter

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades lost their last game as well. They had a disappointing batting and bowling outing that need major improvement in the competition.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Liam Dawson (overseas replacement for Harry Brook, first three matches only), Imad Wasim (from December 26)

Predicted Playing XI

Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright Batter Glenn Maxwell (c) All-rounder Dan Lawrence Batter Imad Wasim Bowler Joel Paris Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Jonathan Merlo Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars are coming after a loss here. They will look to win their next game to get back in the tournament again.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades lead the tally by 3-2. However, the tables have turned this season where the Stars are doing much better than the latter.

Melbourne Renegades Won: 3

Melbourne Stars Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

In their recent clash against the Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars could not perform at their best and lost the game by 7 wickets. They batted first and raised 156 runs with the loss of 4 wickets. Dan Lawrence was the top scorer with 36 runs to his name for the Stars. However, the bowlers could not do much and conceded 160 runs in the game, losing the game by 7 wickets and 11 balls remaining. Scott Boland had a little success with the ball with 2 wickets in the game.

Melbourne Renegades continued their losing streak as they suffered a defeat in their last game against Hobart Hurricanes by 6 wickets. Jordan Cox scored 47, highest in the team as they raised a total of 147 runs in the game. It was not a big target and the Hurricanes managed to surpass it 8 balls and 6 wickets to spare. Fergus O’Neill picked 2 wickets but that is all the luck they had in the bowling order.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Jake Fraser-McGurk to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades

Fraser-McGurk, a top-order batter, has been consistent, accumulating 215 runs in 7 games, providing stability to the Renegades' batting line-up. He averages at 30.71 in his current campaign.

Glenn Maxwell to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell is a fantastic batter and will be expected to bat well in the next game. He scored 191 runs in 7 games at an average of 38.20. He scored 31 runs in his last game. In his last clash against the Renegades, he scored an unbeaten 32 in the game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Fergus O’Neill to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades

Fergus O’Neill made a stride in his first game of the BBL. He picked 2 wickets in his last game for 25 runs in the game. He will be expected to continue his form in the next game as well.

Glenn Maxwell to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars

A pivotal all-rounder, Maxwell has been exceptional with both bat and ball, accumulating 7 wickets in his campaign for the Stars so far. He has an economy rate of 7.81 in the current competition but is effective in alluring the batters into submitting their wickets.