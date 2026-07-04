Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades is all set to lock horns with Perth Scorchers for the first time in the season for the 24th match of the Big Bash League at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne on 30th December.

Melbourne Renegades will play their 7th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and 1st match against Perth Scorchers after losing their previous match against Sydney Sixers by 6 wickets. Melbourne Renegades are getting pushed down in the table and are currently in the 4th spot of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.240. Perth Scorchers on the other hand levelled up in the points table after winning 3 consecutive matches in the season against Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars. They have 8 points to their name with a net run rate of +1.233.

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In the previous game, Perth Scorchers chased the target of 136 runs in 17.3 overs. Melbourne Stars couldn’t defend the target against Perth Scorchers as they could manage to take only 4 wickets in the second innings. This match will be Perth Scorchers’ chance to be the second team after Sydney Sixers to win 4 back to back matches this season, while Melbourne Renegades will look forward to regaining their winning streak as they have lost 3 back to back matches in the tournament.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades is currently in the 4th position in the Big Bash League just below Adelaide Strikers due to the net run rate difference. However, they will be up against the defending champions of the previous season Perth Scorchers who are defeating every team one by one after losing their match against Hobart Hurricanes and they are also on track of winning their 4th consecutive match of the season.

Perth Scorchers has gone down in just one game before in the tournament but never looked back since then. They are dominating each and every team and now it's time for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming match as well.

We are favouring Perth Scorchers to win this match with a 75/25 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our prediction is favouring Perth Scorchers to win the forthcoming game against the Melbourne Renegades. Melbourne Renegades has won just once in the Big Bash League match against Perth Scorchers in the past 6 matches between them. The last time the Melbourne Renegades won against Perth Scorchers was way back on December 2020.

Our Prediction - Perth Scorchers to win the upcoming game.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers & Betting Tips 2022

Perth Scorchers registered their 4th win of the season in the previous match against Melbourne Stars. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades lost their third match of the season against Sydney Sixers. The attacking captain, Ashton Turner and the opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Adam Lyth with pacers such as Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson picked 4 wickets in the last game back Perth Scorchers to win the game. The team led by Ashton Turner seems to be doing everything right from the attacking batting line-up to the bowlers taking wickets in every match without giving out many runs, Perth Scorchers is once again set to win this season of Big Bash League.

If Perth Scorchers bat first, we expect a score of 170 plus runs. If Melbourne Renegades bat first, expects somewhere between (140 to 150) runs.

Shaun Marsh can be a big problem for Perth Scorchers. He can be destructive with the bat after an early wicket and be the match-winner for his Melbourne Renegades.

We are picking the Perth Scorchers to emerge as winners in the 24th match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

The Docklands Stadium, Melbourne pitch is a home ground for Melbourne Renegades and a batting pitch where the ball comes onto the bat quite easily which helps players to play their shots with ease. The pitch supports pacers and spinners in the later half of the match. Considering the fact that the surface gets playable with time here, chasing a total should be a wise decision of the captain after winning the toss in the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. Anything above 160 would be a good total here to put on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

The weather at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne is expected to be sunny during the match timings. The temperature is expected to hover around 13°C to 29°C with 72% humidity and 17 km/hr wind speed. The wind current will offer seamers some swing with the new ball in the first innings and they have a higher chance of taking wickets on this surface. The chances of rain playing a spoilsport are quite bleak.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Cameron Bancroft

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Adam Lyth Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Aaron Hardie Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Ashton Agar All-rounder Faf du Plessis Batsman Andrew Tye Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The defending champions Perth Scorchers got themselves at the top of the points table after winning against Melbourne Stars and the squad looks well in the form to do the same in the upcoming game as well. They will be confident for future matches as they have dominated almost every team in the tournament.

The batting line looks good with Josh Inglis, Aston Turner, and Faf du Plessis's form. The bowling department has given some top-notch performances in the previous games to get their team to the top.

Perth Scorchers have now won the last 3 head-to-head games against Melbourne Renegades and we are positive that they will make it four in the next game.

Players to watch out for Perth Scorchers in this match are - Faf du Plessis, Jhye Richardson, and Josh Inglis.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Martin Guptill. Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nic Maddinson Captain Peter Handscomb Wicket Keeper Martin Guptill Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Aaron Finch Batsman Shaun Marsh Batting All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Sutherland Bowler Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades need to get back on the winning track as they were in the top 2 spots of the points table and now are slipping down from the top 4. There were some individual performers in their 6th match which included Shaun Marsh. Akeal Hosein was great with the ball by taking 2 wickets in 4 overs at an economy of 6.

Melbourne Renegades will be hoping for their star batsman and captain Nic Maddinson to score big runs in their 7th match against Perth Scorchers. Nic Maddinson is the highest run scorer for Melbourne Renegades this season. The bowlers need to execute their plans well and get the most out of a bowling-friendly surface in the upcoming match.

Melbourne Renegades will be aiming to get a couple of points on the board after winning the upcoming match and maintain their rank in the points table.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers have played 16 matches against each other of which the Melbourne Renegades have won 3 games and the Perth Scorchers 13 matches.

Matches between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers - 16 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 3 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 13 Matches

For your information, the last time when Melbourne Renegades beat Perth Scorchers was in Dec 2020.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.55, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 2.56. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsman

Skipper, Ashton Turner stood up to the expectation in the last game against Melbourne Stars and we expect the momentum to continue. The top batsman odds for Ashton Turner is @8. We expect him to score over 40 runs in the forthcoming match.

Nic Maddinson, the highest run scorer for Melbourne Renegades can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

Jhye Richardson has been one of the top bowlers for the Perth Scorchers. He was economical and lethal in the previous match and we expect him to pick up at least 2 wickets. He is the second-highest wicket-taker of the current season.

Akeal Hosein, from Melbourne Renegades, has been taking wickets for the team but is very expensive in the powerplay. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets in the upcoming game with an economy of 5.5