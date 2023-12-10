MER (Melbourne Renegades) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction MER 38 % Chance of Winning PES 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In Match 4 of the Big Bash League 2023-24, Melbourne Renegades will be locking horns with Perth Scorchers. The match will be taking place at GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria on December 10. The game will commence from 1:45 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before the fixture begins.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades finished third in the previous season of the competition. Despite having a great season last year, the Renegades had to taste defeat in their opening game of this season. They lost against Sydney Sixers in their first game but will be looking to make a comeback in their next game against Perth Scorchers. They have a ecstatic line-up of players in the team and will be ready for a challenge in the next game.

Perth Scorchers topped the points table last year with 11 wins and 3 losses. They eventually lifted the trophy after beating Brisbane Heat in the finals. The defending champions will play their first game against the Renegades.The side will be well prepared with big names in their squad with Asthon Turner leading the team in the current competition.

Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 62%

Melbourne Renegades’s chance of winning: 38%

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Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Betting Tips

Aaron Finch to score over 16.5 runs (1.833 @1XBET)

Aaron Finch, the former Australian captain, plays in the middle order for the Melbourne Renegades this year. He has over 10000 runs in the 20 over format and averages at 33.80 in the format. Last season, Finch was one of the top scorers in the tournament with 428 runs in 15 games at an average of 38.90. Finch scored 65 & 76* in his last two outings against the Scorchers. He had a fantastic season and will be expected to bat fiercely in the upcoming game as well. He scored 33 runs in the previous game of the current competition. All these scores range over our target, making it a lucrative betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Melbourne Renegades 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Perth Scorchers 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Perth Scorchers 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction

The pitch is expected to be a neutral one. Both the batters and bowlers might get equal assistance from this surface. At the stadium, batting first should be the preferred choice, with teams batting first winning 70% of their matches when they are ahead.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 16 degree Celsius on December 10. There is 35% of rain on the game-day with a cloudy cover.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:

Ashton Turner (c) Batter Zak Crawley Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Nick Hobson Batter Laurie Evans Batter Stephen Eskinazi Batter Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Ashton Agar Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Jason Behrendorff Bowler Matthew Kelly Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

The Perth Scorchers had a fantastic season last year. They won the competition last year and will be looking for a win in their first game.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Clarke, Harry Dixon

Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:

Nic Maddinson (c) Batter Aaron Finch Batter Jordon Cox Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Will Sutherland All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tom Rogers Bowler Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Jonathan Wells Batter

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades lost their last fixture by 8 runs. Their bowlers conceded a lot of runs in the game while their batters were just a few runs away from the win.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers lead the tally by 5-0.

Perth Scorchers Won: 5

Melbourne Renegades Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

Ashton Turner will lead Perth Scorchers in the competition. He will handle the batting order with the likes of Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Zak Crawley and Nick Hobson in the team. Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Ashton Agar will handle the bowling department of the team. The team will play their first game of the season and look confident walking into this game after winning the season last year.

Melbourne Renegades include the likes of Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, and Peter Siddle among the bowlers. His addition to this bowling attack surely adds a lot of strength and Zampa with his leg-break is well-known for his ability to strike at the right time. Aaron Finch & Jordan Cox will handle the middle order while Nic Maddinson, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Joe Clarke handle the top batting order. The team conceded 175 runs in the game and were short of 8 runs towards the victory in the game. Sutherland and Zampa picked 2 wickets each whereas Fraser-McGurk smashed 48 runs in the game.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters

Josh Inglis to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers

Josh Inglis scored the 3rd highest number of runs in the competition last year. He scored 431 runs in 15 games at an average of 35.91. He scored 47 & 6 runs in his two outings against MR last year. He is coming after playing a T20I series against India where he cashed in a century.

Aaron Finch to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch has been the best batter for Melbourne Renegades over the last year with 428 runs from 15 innings at an average of 38. He knocked 65 & 76* runs in his two meetings against Perth Scorchers last season. Finch scored 33 runs in his last game.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers

Andrew Tye to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers

Andrew Tye was the top bowler of the team last season and managed to pick 26 wickets in 16 games. He had an economy rate of 8.25 in the competition. He picked 1 & 3 wickets in his two outings against Melbourne Renegades.

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades

Adam Zampa is a terrific spinner in the team and picked 16 wickets in 14 games for MR last season. He picked 2 wickets for the side in the first game of the competition. He will go in as the best bowler from Melbourne Renegades.