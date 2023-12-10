MER (Melbourne Renegades) vs PES (Perth Scorchers) Match Prediction
MER
38%
Chance of Winning
PES
62%
T20
GMHBA Stadium
Facts:
- Perth Scorchers lead by 5-0 in their last five games against Melbourne Renegades.
- The sides clashed twice last season where PS won on both occasions.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades finished third in the previous season of the competition. Despite having a great season last year, the Renegades had to taste defeat in their opening game of this season. They lost against Sydney Sixers in their first game but will be looking to make a comeback in their next game against Perth Scorchers. They have a ecstatic line-up of players in the team and will be ready for a challenge in the next game.
Perth Scorchers topped the points table last year with 11 wins and 3 losses. They eventually lifted the trophy after beating Brisbane Heat in the finals. The defending champions will play their first game against the Renegades.The side will be well prepared with big names in their squad with Asthon Turner leading the team in the current competition.
- Perth Scorchers's chance of winning: 62%
- Melbourne Renegades’s chance of winning: 38%
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Betting Tips
Aaron Finch to score over 16.5 runs (1.833 @1XBET)
Aaron Finch, the former Australian captain, plays in the middle order for the Melbourne Renegades this year. He has over 10000 runs in the 20 over format and averages at 33.80 in the format. Last season, Finch was one of the top scorers in the tournament with 428 runs in 15 games at an average of 38.90. Finch scored 65 & 76* in his last two outings against the Scorchers. He had a fantastic season and will be expected to bat fiercely in the upcoming game as well. He scored 33 runs in the previous game of the current competition. All these scores range over our target, making it a lucrative betting tip.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Melbourne Renegades
Most match sixes: Perth Scorchers
Most match fours: Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Toss Prediction
The pitch is expected to be a neutral one. Both the batters and bowlers might get equal assistance from this surface. At the stadium, batting first should be the preferred choice, with teams batting first winning 70% of their matches when they are ahead.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 16 degree Celsius on December 10. There is 35% of rain on the game-day with a cloudy cover.
Perth Scorchers Player List
Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans
Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI:
|
Ashton Turner (c)
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Batter
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Zak Crawley
|
Batter
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Aaron Hardie
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All-rounder
|
Nick Hobson
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Stephen Eskinazi
|
Batter
|
Josh Inglis
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Ashton Agar
|
Bowler
|
Andrew Tye
|
Bowler
|
Jason Behrendorff
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kelly
|
Bowler
Perth Scorchers Team Form
The Perth Scorchers had a fantastic season last year. They won the competition last year and will be looking for a win in their first game.
Melbourne Renegades Player List
Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Jon Wells, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Clarke, Harry Dixon
Melbourne Renegades Predicted XI:
|
Nic Maddinson (c)
|
Batter
|
Aaron Finch
|
Batter
|
Jordon Cox
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Tom Rogers
|
Bowler
|
Joe Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jonathan Wells
|
Batter
Melbourne Renegades Team Form
Melbourne Renegades lost their last fixture by 8 runs. Their bowlers conceded a lot of runs in the game while their batters were just a few runs away from the win.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers lead the tally by 5-0.
- Perth Scorchers Won: 5
- Melbourne Renegades Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds
Ashton Turner will lead Perth Scorchers in the competition. He will handle the batting order with the likes of Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Zak Crawley and Nick Hobson in the team. Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Ashton Agar will handle the bowling department of the team. The team will play their first game of the season and look confident walking into this game after winning the season last year.
Melbourne Renegades include the likes of Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, and Peter Siddle among the bowlers. His addition to this bowling attack surely adds a lot of strength and Zampa with his leg-break is well-known for his ability to strike at the right time. Aaron Finch & Jordan Cox will handle the middle order while Nic Maddinson, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Joe Clarke handle the top batting order. The team conceded 175 runs in the game and were short of 8 runs towards the victory in the game. Sutherland and Zampa picked 2 wickets each whereas Fraser-McGurk smashed 48 runs in the game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers
T20
GMHBA Stadium, Geelong
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Batters
Josh Inglis to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers
Josh Inglis scored the 3rd highest number of runs in the competition last year. He scored 431 runs in 15 games at an average of 35.91. He scored 47 & 6 runs in his two outings against MR last year. He is coming after playing a T20I series against India where he cashed in a century.
Aaron Finch to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades
Aaron Finch has been the best batter for Melbourne Renegades over the last year with 428 runs from 15 innings at an average of 38. He knocked 65 & 76* runs in his two meetings against Perth Scorchers last season. Finch scored 33 runs in his last game.
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Bowlers
Andrew Tye to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers
Andrew Tye was the top bowler of the team last season and managed to pick 26 wickets in 16 games. He had an economy rate of 8.25 in the competition. He picked 1 & 3 wickets in his two outings against Melbourne Renegades.
Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades
Adam Zampa is a terrific spinner in the team and picked 16 wickets in 14 games for MR last season. He picked 2 wickets for the side in the first game of the competition. He will go in as the best bowler from Melbourne Renegades.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers
- Melbourne Renegades to win the match @ 2.26 (Parimatch)
- Perth Scorchers to win the match @ 1.62 (Parimatch)
Parimatch