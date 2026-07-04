Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades is all geared up to take on Perth Scorchers for the second time in the season for the 52nd match of the Big Bash League at Perth Stadium, Perth on 22nd January 2023.

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Melbourne Renegades will play their second last league stage match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and 2nd match against Perth Scorchers after losing their previous match against them by 5 wickets. Melbourne Renegades have somehow managed to survive in the tournament and are currently in the 3rd spot of the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.047. Perth Scorchers on the other hand have almost qualified for the qualifiers after defeating Adelaide Strikers in their previous game on 20th January 2023. They have 20 points to their name with a net run rate of +1.024.

In the previous game between the teams, Perth Scorchers chased the target of 156 runs in 19.4 overs. Melbourne Stars couldn’t defend the target against Perth Scorchers as they could manage to take only 5 wickets in the second innings. This match will be Perth Scorchers’ chance to win their last league stage match of the season and make a place in the qualifiers, while Melbourne Renegades will also look forward win their last 2 league stage matches and securing their place in the qualifiers.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades is currently in the 3rd position in the Big Bash League just below Sydney Thunder due to the net run rate difference. However, they will be against one of the best teams in the Big Bash League 2022-23 and also the defending champions of the previous season. Perth Scorchers have 10 wins and just 3 losses in their bag after playing 13 matches.

Perth Scorchers has gone down in just 3 games before in the tournament and never looked back since then. They are winning over every team and now it's again time for Melbourne Renegades to face defeat on 22nd January 2023.

We are rooting for Perth Scorchers to win this match with a 75/25 win possibility.

Our Prediction

Our prediction is siding with Perth Scorchers to win the next game as well against the Melbourne Renegades on 2nd January 2023. Melbourne Renegades has won only one time in the Big Bash League match against Perth Scorchers in the past 7 matches between both the teams. The last time the Perth Scorchers were defeated by Melbourne Renegades was way back on December 2020.

Our Prediction - Perth Scorchers to win the next fixture against Melbourne Renegades.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers & Betting Tips 2022

Perth Scorchers registered their 10th win of the season in the previous match against Adelaide Strikers. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades lost their sixth match of the season against Sydney Thunder. The explosive captain, Ashton Turner and the opening pair of Cameron Bancroft and Stevie Eskinazi with pacers such as David Payne and Lance Morris who picked 4 wickets in the last game back Perth Scorchers to win the next encounter. The team led by Ashton Turner has not changed captains and that might be reason for their huge success in this edition of the Big Bash League 2022-23, Perth Scorchers has already qualified for the qualifier round and now will hope to win their last league stage as well.

If Perth Scorchers bat first, we expect a score of 175 plus runs. If Melbourne Renegades bat first, expects somewhere between (150 to 165) runs.

Aaron Finch can be a big problem for Perth Scorchers. He is the highest run-scorer for his team and can be the game-changer for his Melbourne Renegades.

We are backing Perth Scorchers to emerge as winners in the 52nd match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Perth Stadium, Perth offers assistance to the batters of the teams which makes it a batting-friendly surface. The average first innings score at this pitchis 176 runs. The team batting first has a success ratio of 65 percent on this venue. The pitch at Perth offers good pace which helps the pacers. This will also benefit the batsmen as the ball will come easily on to the bat.

The rule at this surface is qutie simple - choose to bat first after winning the toss and put up a monstrous target on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

It is expected to be yet another perfect day for the game of cricket in Perth Stadium, Perth on Sunday evening but the temperature will drop when these two teams will play. As per the weather forecast no chance of precipitation is expected during the evening timing on Sunday. The Weather is expected to be ideal and no interruptions from rain during the game.

Perth Scorchers Player List

Perth Scorchers Squad - Ashton Turner ©, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Phil Salt Nick Hobson, Tymal Mills, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Josh Inglis. Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Cameron Bancroft, Jhye Richardson

Perth Scorcherspredicted playing XI

Player Name Role Ashton Turner Captain Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Adam Lyth Batsman Ashton Turner Batsman Jhye Richardson Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Cameron Bancroft Batsman Ashton Agar All-rounder Faf du Plessis Batsman Aaron Hardie Bowler

Perth Scorchers Team Form

Table toppers Perth Scorchers have already qualified for the qualifiers of the Big Bash League 2022-23 and the squad looks in fine touch to do win in the upcoming match as well. They will be confident enough to win over Melbourne Renegades as they have already defeated them in this edition of the Big Bash League 2022-23 on 1st January 2023.

The batting attack looks good with Aaron Hardie, Aston Turner, and Josh Inglis’ form. The bowling line-up totally stole the game from Adelaide Strikers in their previous outing against them as they bowled out Adelaide Strikers at just 92 runs in 17 overs.

Perth Scorchers have won the last 4 head-to-head games against Melbourne Renegades and we are positive that they will make it 5 in the next fixture.

Players to watch out for Perth Scorchers in this match are - Andrew Tye, Aaron Hardie, and Josh Inglis.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Martin Guptill.

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nic Maddinson Captain Peter Handscomb Wicket Keeper Martin Guptill Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Aaron Finch Batsman Matthew Critchley Batting All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Sutherland Bowler Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades is in dire need of a win as they have to win their last 2 league matches in the Big Bash League to stand a chance in the qualfiers. There were some individual performers in their 12th match which included Will Sutherland. Corey Rocchiccioli was great with the ball by taking 2 wickets in 4 overs at an economy of 6.2.

Melbourne Renegades will be hoping for their highest run-scorer Aaron Finch to score some big runs against Perth Scorchers. The bowlers need to cope up in the tournament as they could only manage to pick 2 wickets in the previous encounter against Sydney Thunder on 19th January 2023.

Melbourne Renegades will be aiming to get those crucial 2 points after winning the upcoming match and maintain their 3rd rank in the points table.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers have played 17 matches against each other of which the Melbourne Renegades have won 3 games and the Perth Scorchers 14 matches.

Matches between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers - 17 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 3 Matches

Won by Perth Scorchers - 14 Matches

For your information, the last time when Melbourne Renegades defeated Perth Scorchers was in Dec 2020.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Perth Scorchers to win the game is 1.75, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 2.74. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Batsman

Aaron Hardie stood up to the expectation in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes and we expect the momentum to continue. The top batsman odds for Aaron Hardie is @6. We expect him to score over 40 runs in the forthcoming match.

Aaron Finch, the highest run scorer for Melbourne Renegades can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Top Team Bowlers

Andrew Tye has been one of the top bowlers for the Perth Scorchers. He was economical with 1 wicket in the previous match and we expect him to pick up at least 2 wickets. He is the highest wicket-taker of the current season.

Tom Rogers, from Melbourne Renegades, has been taking wickets for the team but is very expensive in the powerplay. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets in the upcoming game with an economy of 5.5