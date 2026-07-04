Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Melbourne Renegades will take on Sydney Sixers on the cricket field for the 18th match of the Big Bash League at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on 28th December.

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Melbourne Renegades will play their 5th game of the season after losing their previous match against Hobart Hurricanes by just 8 runs. They are currently in the 3rd spot of the points table with 6 points and a net run rate of +0.291. Sydney Sixers on the other hand is in the 5th pot of the points table after winning two consecutive matches in the season against Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars. They have 4 points to their name with a net run rate of -1.025.

In the previous game of Sydney Sixers, they chased the target of 151 runs in 19.1 overs. Melbourne Stars couldn’t defend the target against Sydney Sixers and lost the match by 7 wickets. This match will be their chance to continue with their winning momentum and register their 3rd consecutive win, while Melbourne Renegades will look forward to regaining their winning streak in the upcoming match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades is currently in the 3rd position in the Big Bash League and has a positive net run rate than Sydney Sixers. However, they will be up against the runner-ups of the previous season Sydney Sixers who are one of the most successful franchises in the Big Bash League and they are also on the track of winning their 3rd match of the season.

Sydney Sixers went down in the first two games but will fancy their chances on the home turf as they did in the previous match.

We are favouring Sydney Sixers to win this match with a 60/40 win probability.

Our Prediction

Our prediction is backing Sydney Sixers to win the forthcoming match against Melbourne Renegades. Melbourne Renegades haven’t won a single Big Bash League match against Sydney Sixers in the past 6 matches between them. The last time the Melbourne Renegades won against Sydney Sixers was in February 2018.

Our prediction - Sydney Sixers win the upcoming fixture.

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Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Sixers registered their second win in the previous match against Melbourne Stars. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades lost their first match of the season against Hobart Hurricanes. Their attacking middle order of Moises Henriques and James Vince with pacers such as Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr favour Sydney Sixers to win the game. The team led by Moises Henriques seems in good touch as he is leading the team with his excellent captaincy and batting skills as we saw in the previous match against Melbourne Stars.

If Sydney Sixers bat first, we expect a score of 160 plus runs. If Melbourne Renegades bat first, expects somewhere between (140 to 150) runs.

Andre Russell is a big problem for Sydney Sixers. He can be lethal in the middle overs with the bat and be the match-winner for his team.

We are backing the Sydney Sixers to emerge victorious in the 18th match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Traditionally, the team batting first has enjoyed more successful outcomes at Sydney Cricket Stadium but in the previous match, Sydney Sixers won while chasing the target. Batting first has won over 60% of matches on this ground the average first innings score at this venue is 155 runs so expect an average-scoring match. The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Stadium assists both the bowlers as well as the batters. There will be some initial movement on the pitch at the start of the match but spinners will play an important role as the match progresses.

The conditions are ideal to choose batting first after winning the toss and defending the target.

Weather Report

The weather at the Sydney Cricket Stadium is expected to be cloudy during the match timings. The temperature is expected to vary around 24°c / 72°f. The wind current will offer seamers some movement with the new ball in the first innings. Rain might be the spoilsport in the upcoming match as seen in the previous game.

Sydney Sixers Player List

Sydney Sixers Squad - Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Izharulhaq Naveed, Moises Henriques ©, Sean Abbott

Sydney Sixerspredicted playing XI:

Moises Henriques will continue the captaincy of Sydney Sixers.

Player Name Role Moises Henriques Captain Josh Philippe Wicket Keeper James Vince Batsman Kurtis Patterson Batsman Daniel Christian All-rounder Steve OKeefe All-rounder Todd Murphy Batting All-rounder Jordan SIlk Batsman Sean Abbott All-rounder Hayden Kerr All-rounder Naveen ul Haq Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers might have lost their first two games against the Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers but they got back to the winning groove by defeating Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars. Moises Henriques looked in great form in his 52 runs out of 32 balls knocks. Jordan Silk was seen playing a sensible inning for the Sydney Sixers.

In the bowling panel, Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr were terrific for the Sydney Sixers picking up 2 and 1 wicket each with an economy of 6.5. Steve OKeefe was the most economical bowler for the Sydney Sixers with 1 wicket to his name.

Moises Henriques and Josh Philippe, the duo who accumulated over 400 runs respectively last season will need to fire up if Sydney Sixers wants to win this match and be in the top 4 of the tournament.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Martin Guptill. Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Zak Evans

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nic Maddinson Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Jake Fraser Batsman Andre Russell Bowling All-rounder Aaron Finch Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Sutherland Bowler Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades need to win this game and regain their winning streak which was broken by Hobart Hurricanes. There were some individual performers in their 4th match which included Akeal Hosein and David Moody who picked 3 wickets each in the first innings against Hobart Hurricanes. Will Sutherland was great with the bat by scoring 40 runs off 29 balls during the run chase and under pressure.

Melbourne Renegades will be hoping for their star batsman and captain Nic Maddinson to score big runs in their 5th match against Sydney Sixers. Nic Maddinson is the highest run scorer for Melbourne Renegades this season. The bowlers need to execute their plans well and get the most out of a bowling-friendly surface in the upcoming match.

Melbourne Renegades will be aiming to get a couple of points on the board after winning the upcoming match and be in the top 2 of the points table.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers have played 15 matches against each other of which the Melbourne Renegades have won 5 games and the Sydney Sixers 10 matches.

Matches between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers - 15 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 5 Matches

Won by Sydney Sixers - 10 Matches

For your information, the last time when Melbourne Renegades beat Sydney Sixers was in Feb 2018.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Sixers to win the game is 1.60, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 2.24. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Batsman

Moises Henriques got off to a good start in their 4th game as he played the winning knock for his team We expect him to score over 40 runs in the forthcoming match.

Nic Maddinson, the highest run scorer for Melbourne Renegades can make the most of powerplay and give early momentum to his team. Expect him to score over 30 runs.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Top Team Bowlers

Hayden Kerr has been one of the top bowlers for the Sydney Sixers. He was economical and lethal in the previous match and we expect him to pick up at least 2 wickets. He was the second-highest wicket-taker of the previous season.

Akeal Hosein, from Melbourne Renegades, has been taking wickets for the team but is very expensive in the powerplay. We expect him to take 2 or more wickets in the upcoming game with an economy of 5.5