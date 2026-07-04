Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades will clash against each other for the 7th match of the Big Bash League at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, on 18th December.

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The Sydney Thunder will play their 3rd match of this season and is currently at the 2nd spot of the points table with 3 points and a net run rate of +0.050. However, they started this edition of the Big Bash League with a win against Melbourne Stars. The Thunder will look to anticipate the same form in the upcoming matches as well.

Their opponents Melbourne Renegades finished the previous edition in the last spot of the points table with also 3 wins in 14 matches. They will play their second match of the season and will look forward to gaining winning momentum early on in the tournament.

Season 12 of BBL has already started and here we are with our analysis of the much-anticipated 7th match of the season.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder has won the Big Bash League just once in the past. This season the squad looks well-balanced and eager to win. This time, the Thunder will be looking for their second title in the Big Bash League.

Their opponents on the other hand were the worst performers in the previous edition. But they’ve won the title in the 2018-19 edition and know how to win the big matches. Here they are now with almost the same team as the previous year and will try to make a statement by winning the 7th match of the tournament.

Both the teams are equally strong but we lean more towards Melbourne Renegades with a 60/40 chance to win the game given the head-to-head record and overall form.

Our Prediction

Sydney Thunder, who were in the top three teams of the previous season but doesn’t have an upper hand on the Melbourne Renegades in the head-to-head encounters. Moreover, the Melbourne Renegades have a more balanced squad as compared to Melbourne Renegades. Hence, we back the Melbourne Renegades to win this match.

Our prediction - Melbourne Renegades Win

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Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Thunder have already registered their first win in the tournament by defeating Melbourne Stars in a cliff-hanging match. The attacking opening pair, multiple bowling options and variety in the powerplay as well as the death overs favour Thunders. The middle order led by Jason Sangha looks rock solid as he was Sydney Thunder’s highest run-scorer in the previous Big Bash League.

If Sydney Thunder bat first, we expect a score of 170 plus runs. If Melbourne Renegades bat first, expects somewhere between (150 to 160) runs.

Andre Russell is a major threat to Sydney Thunder. He can be destructive in the middle overs for the opponents. If he gets going, then we can see a huge total on board.

We are backing the Sydney Thunder to win the 7th match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne pitch is a batting surface where the ball comes onto the bat quite easily which helps batsmen to play their shots with ease. The pitch assists spinners and pacers later half of the game. If we consider the fact the pitch gets playable with time here, chasing a total should be the decision of the captain after winning the toss in the Docklands Stadium Melbourne. Anything above 160 would be a good total here.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Sydney Showground Stadium to hover around 25°C on Sunday which is ideal for a game of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some assistance to the bowlers with the new ball in the first innings. There are very less chances of rain and we expect a full match.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals).

Melbourne Renegadespredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Nic Maddinson Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Aaron Finch Batsman Andre Russell Bowling All-rounder Jake Fraser Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Will Sutherland Bowling All-rounder Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades did not have a dream tournament in the previous edition. Melbourne Renegades haven’t won a single game in their last 5 matches in the Big Bash League in the last edition. With the likes of Aaron Finch, Andre Russell and Kane Richardson, they surely can get back to the winning side. They played extremely well in their first match of the season against the Brisbane Heat.

Nic Maddinson led his team in the previous match by scoring 87 runs after his team was struggling to score runs. Melbourne Renegades are all set to win against Sydney Thunder in the upcoming fixture.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad - Chris Green, David Warner, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha ©, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

David Willey pulled out at the last moment which came as a huge shock to the Sydney Thunders. He has been replaced by Fazalhaq Farooqi who performed brilliantly in the first match. The Thunders are also excited to have David Warner back on their side. The explosive opener will be a treat to watch playing for the thunders but he might miss a few games at the start due to national duties.

Player Name Role Jason Sangha Captain Matthew Gikes Wicket Keeper Alex Hales Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqui Bowler Rilee Rossouw Batsman Alex Ross Batsman Chris Green Bowler Gurinider Sandhu Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Brendon Doggett Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Jason Sangha and his men have the potential to turn things around. They finished in the top three last time but we expect them to come to all guns blazing in their second match as well. Skipper Jason Sangha and Alex Hales are the main pillars of Sydney Thunder's batting lineup. The duo amassed over 828 runs respectively last season.

The bowling attack will be managed by Daniel Sams who was the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder last season with 19 scalps. He will be supported by Gurinder Sandhu who also featured in last year's top wicket-takers list with 18 wickets to his name.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades have played 15 matches against each other in which Sydney Thunder have won 6 games and the Melbourne Renegades have 9 wins to their name.

Matches between Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Stars - 15 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunder - 6 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 9 Matches

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Thunder to win the game is 1.84, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 1.93. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

An intense and exciting match of cricket awaits our fans.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsman

Andre Russell is a man of big matches. He has the best strike rate amongst the entire Melbourne Renegades team. We expect Andre Russell to maximise the score for his team as he did in the previous game against Brisbane Heat.

Nic Maddinson has been a very sensible player for Melbourne Renegades every season. He was the leading run-scorer and top performer for Melbourne Renegades in the previous game with 87 runs.

Skipper Jason Sangha played an important role in the previous match with the bat while chasing. He scored 24 runs off 25 balls under pressure to steady the run chase.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The skilled left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is our top bowler pick for Melbourne Renegades in this match. He picked 3 wickets in the previous match with an economy of just 3.8.

Second highest wicket-taker of the Sydney Thunder and also the Man of the match of the previous game, Gurinder Sandhu might take more than 2 wickets in this game.