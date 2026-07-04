Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades will go face-to-face against each other for the 47th match of the Big Bash League at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on 19th January 2023.

Bet on BBL

The Sydney Thunder will play their 12th and 2nd match against Melbourne Renegades this season and is currently at the 6th spot of the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.423. However, they started this edition of the Big Bash League with a loss against Melbourne Renegades in their previous encounter on 18th December 2022. The Sydney Thunder will look to win against Melbourne Renegades on the 19th as they’ve lost their last 3 back-to-back matches in the Big Bash League.

Their opponent Melbourne Renegades is currently in the 3rd spot of the points table with 12 points and a positive net run rate of +0.010. They will play their 12th match of the season and will look forward to gaining winning momentum after winning against Melbourne Stars in their previous outing of the Big Bash League.

Season 12 of BBL has been really a stiff journey for both teams and here we are with our analysis of the much-anticipated 47th match of the season.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder lost their previous match against Melbourne Renegades by 4 wickets. After 4 consecutive wins in the Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder has not won a single game till now. This time, the Sydney Thunder will be looking to redeem themselves against Melbourne Renegades and break their losing spell in the Big Bash League.

Their opponent on the other hand made a fabulous comeback in this edition of the Big Bash League after losing 4 back-to-back matches. They are now in the top three 3 spots of the points table. With just 3 league stage matches left in their bag, Melbourne Renegades will try to make a statement by winning the 47th match of the tournament and increasing their chance for the qualifiers.

Both the teams are equally competitive but we favour Melbourne Renegades with a 60/40 chance to win the game given the head-to-head record and overall performance of the team in this edition of the Big Bash League.

Our Prediction

Sydney Thunder, who were once at the top of the points table in this edition of the Big Bash League doesn’t have an upper hand on the Melbourne Renegades in the head-to-head matches between the teams. Moreover, the Melbourne Renegades have performed really well in recent times as compared to Sydney Thunder. Hence, we are backing the Melbourne Renegades to win this upcoming game on 19th January.

Our Prediction - Melbourne Renegades to Win

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder & Betting Tips 2022

Sydney Thunder has 5 wins and 6 losses in the tournament after playing 11 matches in the Big Bash League 2022-23. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades have 6 wins and 5 losses in the tournament after 11 games. The explosive middle order, top-notch bowling options and variety in the powerplay as well as the death overs favour Melbourne Renegades to win the 47th game. The middle order led by Aaron Finch looks rock solid as he is Melbourne Renegades’ highest run-scorer in the Big Bash League 2022-23.

If Melbourne Renegades bat first, we expect a score of 150 plus runs. If Sydney Thunder bat first, expects somewhere between (130 to 140) runs.

Sam Harper is a major threat to Sydney Thunder given his form in the recent matches. He can be lethal after an early wicket for the opponents. If he gets going, then we can see a big total on board.

We are rooting for the Melbourne Renegades to win the 47th match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

This will be the second game of the Big Bash League played at this venue. The pitch at Manuka Oval, Canberra is a batting-friendly one. The average first-inning score here is 169 runs but in the opening game of the Big Bash League, we saw low-scoring yet a nail-biting match between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. We now expect a high-scoring encounter in the 47th BBL match. The team winning the toss might elect to bat first and put up a big total on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast at Manuka Oval, Canberra to be around 23°C on the matchday with 70% humidity. The 15 km/hr wind might offer some help to the pacers with the ball. There are no chances of precipitation during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals), Zak Evans

Melbourne Renegadespredicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Martin Guptill Batsman Matthew Critchley Bowling All-rounder Jake Fraser Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Fawad Ahmed Bowler Ruwantha Kellepotha Bowler Will Sutherland Bowling All-rounder Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades did not have a dream start in this edition of the Big Bash League. Melbourne Renegades now have 3 matches left and will aim to win all the matches to increase their chances for the qualifier round. With the likes of Aaron Finch, Sam Harper and Kane Richardson, they surely can be on the winning side in all those 3 upcoming matches. They played extremely well in their previous match against the Sydney Thunder.

Aaron Finch led his team to victory in the previous match against Melbourne Stars after his team was struggling to register a win. Melbourne Renegades are all set to win against Sydney Thunder in the upcoming match.

Sydney Thunder Player List

Sydney Thunder Squad- David Warner, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha ©, Tanveer Sangha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Chris Green

SydneyThunderspredicted playing XI:

The Sydney Thunders are also excited to have David Warner back on their side. The explosive opener will be a treat to watch playing for the thunders.

Player Name Role Chris Green Captain Matthew Gikes Wicket Keeper David Warner Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Usman Qadir Bowler Sam Whiteman Batsman Alex Ross Batsman Ben Cutting Bowling All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Oliver Davies All-rounder Brendon Doggett Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Chris Green and his men have the potential to win against Melbourne Renegades and still stand a chance for qualifying in the qualifiers. They finished in the top three last season of the Big Bash League and we expect them to qualify this season as well. Oliver Davies and Alex Ross are the main pillars of Sydney Thunder's batting lineup as of now. The duo will have to make a partnership for their team to win on 19th January 2023.

The bowling attack will be led by Daniel Sams who was the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder last season with 19 scalps. He will be supported by Chris Green who is the captain of Sydney Thunder.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Head-to-Head

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades have played 16 matches against each other in which Sydney Thunder have won 6 games and the Melbourne Renegades have 10 wins to their name.

Matches between Sydney Thunders and Melbourne Stars - 16 Matches

Won by Sydney Thunder - 6 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 10 Matches

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sydney Thunder to win the game is 1.9, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 1.9. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

An intense and exciting match of cricket awaits our fans.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Batsman

Aaron Finch is a man of big matches. He is the highest run-scorer for the Melbourne Renegades team. We expect Aaron Finch to maximise the score for his team as he did in the previous game against Perth Scorchers.

Sam Harper has been a very sensible player for Melbourne Renegades in recent matches. He was the leading run-scorer and top performer for Melbourne Renegades in the previous game with 51 runs.

Oliver Davies played an important role in the previous match with the bat. He scored 45 runs off 38 balls under pressure to steady the downfall of their batsmen.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Top Team Bowlers

The skilled pacer Tom Rogers is our top bowler pick for Melbourne Renegades in this match. He has picked 19 wickets in the Big Bash League so far with an average of just 18.53.

The highest wicket-taker of the Sydney Thunder, Daniel Sams might take more than 2 wickets in this game.