Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will face Adelaide Strikers for the first time in this Big Bash League for 23rd Match at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on 31st December.

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Adelaide Strikers started the season with a bang after winning 3 consecutive matches in the beginning. They occupy the 2nd place on the points table. A win in the upcoming match will again make them the table toppers of this season with 8 points to their name.

Melbourne Stars on the other hand have had a tough start to this Big Bash League. They have managed only one victory in five matches played in this edition. They have won just once this season against Hobart Hurricanes and will be hoping for a comeback.

The poor run continues for Melbourne Stars as they went down against Perth Scorchers in the previous match. Hilton Cartwright's innings of 36 runs helped Melbourne Stars put 135 runs on the board for the Stars after a poor start to the first innings. Apart from Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clark was the only batsman who got some runs in that match.

Perth Scorchers chased down the target with 6 wickets in hand led by skipper Ashton Turner. Melbourne Stars need to win the next game to survive in the tournament.

On the contrary, Adelaide Strikers were also defeated by table toppers in an interesting low-scoring match. Chris Lynn rose to the occasion for his team with his innings of 35 runs.

Bowling first, Perth Scorchers did well to restrict Adelaide Strikers to just 133 runs. Andrew Tye wreaked havoc with three wickets in his quota of four overs.

Adelaide Strikers did not give it away easily but lost the match by 3 wickets to Perth Scorchers. Matthew Short and Henry Thornton picked up 2 wickets each for Adelaide Strikers in the second innings.

This is a great opportunity for the Adelaide Strikers to make it to the top of the points table if they win this match.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Both teams lost their respective previous matches as they haven’t been on the winning side for a long time. Melbourne Stars last won on 16th December, while Adelaide Strikers won their last match on 20th December.

However, Adelaide Strikers is in excellent form this season winning 3 out of the 5 matches played thus far. While it is the total opposite for the visitors to Melbourne Stars. We are backing Adelaide Strikers to win this match with a 60/40 winning probability.

Our Prediction

We are picking the hosts Adelaide Strikers to win this game against the visitors Melbourne Stars given their home advantage, and winning momentum.

Our prediction - Adelaide Strikers to win the forthcoming fixture.

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Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers & Betting Tips 2022

Two matches have been played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide thus far both being an average scoring yet interesting matches. Adelaide Strikers has won batting first as well as chasing on this pitch.

We expect yet another nail-biting encounter with a first-inning score of more than 160 runs. Finally, we favour Adelaide Strikers to win this game.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

In both the matches played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, the team winning the toss has chosen to bat first. The average first-inning score here is 165 runs. Fun fact Adelaide Strikers hold the record for the lowest score of 87 at this surface. The pitch offers support to both the spinners and pacers. The team winning the toss is most likely to choose bat first to put their opposition under pressure with a big target.

The Adelaide Oval Stadium has been a hunting ground for all the pacers as we saw in the previous match at this pitch.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Adelaide Oval to shuffle around 23°C on the matchday which is ideal for a match of cricket. The wind is expected to blow and might offer some support to the bowlers with the new ball in the first innings. There are very less chances of rain during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about par score and DLS coming into the play.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan, Travis Head, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Travis Head is still out of the Big Bash League due to national commitments.

Player Name Role Peter Siddle Captain Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Jake Weatherald Batsman Chris Lynn Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Adam Hose Batsman Thomas Kelly Batsman Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers was on the top of the table for a long time after they were defeated by Perth Scorchers in their previous match. They will regain their long-lost confidence after winning against Melbourne Stars with a home advantage as well.

The batting line looks good in Matthew Short, Chris Lynn and Adam Hose's form. The bowling department has phenomenal performances helping the Strikers keep the winning momentum alive.

Adelaide Strikers won their first 3 games by a huge margin and we are positive that they will make it four in the forthcoming fixture.

Players to watch out for Adelaide Strikers in this match are -Chris Lynn, Adam Hose and Matthew Short.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis., Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Luke Wood.

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Nick Larkin Batsman Trent Boult Bowler Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Liam Hatcher Bowler Thomas Rogers Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Webster All-rounder Cartwright Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars had a terrible start to the tournament. They are in a need of a victory in this edition of the Big Bash League to survive and be in the top four of the points table.

Joe Clarke and skipper Adam Zampa have been the standout players for the Melbourne Stars. Hilton Cartwright was phenomenal in the previous game. They will be in the need of those 2 points in the upcoming fixture.

Adam Zampa and the team need to buck up to turn things around this Big Bash League.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers have played 15 matches against each other of which the Adelaide Strikers have managed to win 8 games and Melbourne Stars 7 matches

Matches between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers - 15 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 7 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 8 Matches

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Adelaide Strikers to win the game is 1.65, while the odds for Melbourne Stars winning this match is 2.20. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman, Chris Lynn played crucial innings in the last game against Perth Scorchers and we expect him to anticipate the same in the upcoming game. The top batsman odds for Chris Lynn is @4.5.

Joe Clarke has been terrific for Melbourne Stars. He looked in good shape in the last fixture but could not convert his innings. Things can be different this time around with the odds of @4.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Henry Thornton bowled fabulously for Adelaide Strikers in the last fixture. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers once again at the odds of @4.32.

Luke Wood went for runs but registered a five-for in the first game between Perth Scorchers. He can repeat his performance with the odds of @8.