Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

Melbourne Stars will go head to head against Adelaide Strikers for the 2nd time in this Big Bash League for the 38th Match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on 12th January.

Bet on BBL

Adelaide Strikers lost the winning momentum after losing to Brisbane Heat in their 4th match. The strikers have lost 4 back-to-back matches since then. They occupy the 5th place on the points table. Their last encounter with Hobart Hurricanes was successful as they won that match by 7 wickets. Adelaide Strikers will once again clash against Melbourne Stars and seek to avenge their defeat in the previous match against Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars on the other hand are almost out of this edition of the Big Bash League as they have just 4 points after playing 9 matches in the tournament. They have won just twice this season against Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers. With only 5 matches left, Melbourne Stars needs to win all of them to survive in the Big Bash League.

In the previous encounter against Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars showed incredible team performance and won the match by 8 runs. Batting first Marcus Stoinis’ innings of 74 runs helped Melbourne Stars put 187 runs on the board for Adelaide Strikers to chase after a poor start to the first innings. Apart from Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke also got some runs for the Melbourne Stars in that match.

Perth Scorchers’ Wes Agar and Henry Thornton did their part in bowling and picked up 3 and 2 wickets each at an economy of 6.8 and 11.5 respectively in the first innings. Henry Thornton went for runs but will hope to bounce back against Melbourne Stars in the 38th match.

In the second innings, Adelaide Strikers fell short of just 8 runs in the last over as Melbourne Stars were able to restrict them to 178 runs in 20 overs. Henry Hunt steadied the run chase after 2 early wickets in just 5.2 overs. He scored 49 runs off 40 balls with a strike rate of 122.5. Adam Hose played a remarkable knock of 56 runs in 41 balls but couldn’t convert his innings into a win for Adelaide Strikers.

Liam Hatcher was the only bowler from the Melbourne Stars panel to pick 2 wickets and also be economical in the second innings.

This is a great opportunity for the Adelaide Strikers to win against Melbourne Stars and be in the top four of the points table pushing Sydney Thunder down to 5th position.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Both teams will fight against each other for the 2nd time in the tournament. Melbourne Stars last won a match on 31st December, while Adelaide Strikers won their last match on 5th January against Hobart Hurricanes.

However, Adelaide Strikers is in excellent form this season winning 4 out of the 8 matches played thus far. While it is the total opposite for the hosts Melbourne Stars. We are rooting for Adelaide Strikers to win this match with a 70/30 winning probability.

Our Prediction

We are picking the visitors Adelaide Strikers to win this match against the hosts Melbourne Stars given their past performance in the tournament.

Our Prediction - Adelaide Strikers to win the next fixture.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers & Betting Tips 2022

Three matches have been played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne so far out of which 2 matches have been high-scoring games. Melbourne Stars being the hosts of the ground have won just 1 game on this venue in this season of the Big Bash League. Adelaide Strikers being the visitor might defeat the hosts considering the previous records of Melbourne Stars on this venue.

We expect another nip-and-tuck encounter with a first-inning score of more than 160 runs. Finally, we expect Adelaide Strikers to win this game.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

In 2 out of 3 matches played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, the team winning the toss has chosen to bowl first and lost. The average first-inning score here is 150 plus runs. Fun fact Melbourne Stars being the hosts of the ground has won just once in the tournament at this surface. The pitch offers assistance to both the spinners and pacers. The team winning the toss is most likely to choose to bat first and defend the target.

The Adelaide Oval Stadium has been a hunting ground for all the pacers as we saw in the previous match at this pitch.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne to drift around 25°C on the matchday. Wind during the match timings might offer some help to the bowlers with the new ball in the first innings. There is very less possibility of rain during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about par score and DLS coming into the play.

Adelaide Strikers Player List

Adelaide Strikers Squad - Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle ©, Ben Manenti, Rashid Khan, Travis Head, Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey,

Adelaide Strikerspredicted playing XI:

Travis Head is still out of the Big Bash League due to national commitments.

Player Name Role Peter Siddle Captain Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Jake Weatherald Batsman Chris Lynn Batsman Matthew Short Batsman Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Thomas Kelly Batsman Adam Hose Batsman Henry Thornton Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers is the only team from bottom 4 to have a positive net run rate. A win against Melbourne Stars in the upcoming fixture can gain them a place in the top four of the points table. They will need to regain their long-lost confidence by winning against Melbourne Stars.

The batting line-up looks in good touch in Matthew Short, Chris Lynn and Adam Hose's form. The bowling department needs to work on their bowling as they are giving out too many runs to the opponent as seen in the match against Hobart Hurricanes.

Adelaide Strikers won their first 3 games by a huge margin and we are positive that they will register their 5th win in the tournament by defeating Melbourne Stars on 12th January 2023.

Players to watch out for Adelaide Strikers in this match are - Chris Lynn, Adam Hose and Henry Thornton.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Joe Burns, Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis., Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Luke Wood, Trent Boult.

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Zampa Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Nick Larkin Batsman Liam Hatcher Bowler Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Trent Boult Bowler Thomas Rogers Batsman Campbell Kellaway Bowler Webster All-rounder Cartwright Batsman

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars is having the worst Big Bash League this season. They along with Brisbane Heat are the only teams with just 2 wins in the tournament. If Melbourne Stars wants to make it to the qualifier round of the Big Bash League they’ll have to win all their remaining 5 matches.

Hilton Cartwright and bowler Liam Hatcher have been the standout players for the Melbourne Stars. Hilton Cartwright has again seen scoring runs in the previous game. They will be in the need of those 2 points in the upcoming fixture.

Adam Zampa and the team need to buck up to turn things around this Big Bash League.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Head-to-Head

Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers have played 16 matches against each other of which the Adelaide Strikers have managed to win 8 games and Melbourne Stars 7 matches

Matches between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers - 16 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 8 Matches

Won by Adelaide Strikers - 8 Matches

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Adelaide Strikers to win the game is 1.67, while the odds for Melbourne Stars winning this match is 2.2. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Batsman

Top order batsman, Chris Lynn played crucial innings in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes and we expect him to anticipate the same in the upcoming game. The top batsman odds for Chris Lynn is @3.74.

Hilton Cartwright has been terrific for Melbourne Stars. He looked in good shape in the last fixture but could not convert his innings into a win. Things can be different this time around with the odds of @4.32.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Top Team Bowlers

Henry Thornton has been bowling fabulously for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. We are betting on him to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers once again at the odds of @3.74

Liam Hatcher kept the scoreboard in check and also picked 3 wickets in the previous game against Hobart Hurricanes. He can repeat his performance with the odds of @5.